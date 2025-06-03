'Slow Horses' season 5 release date just confirmed — here's when it returns to Apple TV Plus

"Slow Horses" season 5 just got its Apple TV Plus release date.

TVLine is reporting that season 5 will premiere on Apple's streaming service on Wednesday, Sept. 24, with a two-episode premiere.

Now, it's important to note that this is not an official announcement from Apple. But TVLine is considered a reputable outlet, and we have no reason to suspect that their reporting on this release date is inaccurate.

Especially since I already had some suspicions that season 5 would arrive in September.

When Apple revealed its slate of Apple TV Plus Summer 2025 shows and movies, Slow Horses made an appearance in the YouTube teaser trailer.

Given that, outside of season 1, "Slow Horses" has always debuted in or just outside of the fall season, I assumed that a summer 2025 release window implied an early September release date, given summer doesn't end until September 21 this year.

I was close! Last year, season 4 debuted on September 4, 2024, which was still technically in the summer. So with that reference point, I guessed that season 5 would come on Wednesday, September 3.

I got the Wednesday part right and the September part right. I was just a few weeks early on the exact date.

What to expect in 'Slow Horses' season 5

Season 5 of "Slow Horses" is an adaptation of "London Rules," Mick Herron's fifth novel in the "Slough House" series. It's the direct sequel to "Spook Street," which was the basis for "Slow Horses" season 4.

Apple's official synopsis reads: "In season 5 of 'Slow Horses,' everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, 'London Rules' should always apply."

Based on that synopsis and the season 5 teaser trailer above, we know Ho and Lamb will be in the spotlight in season 5. And the last thing you want when you're a spy is to be in the spotlight.