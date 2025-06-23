How to watch 'The Bear' season 4 - Release date, episode schedule & trailer

"The Bear" season 4 reveals the plucky little Windy City restaurant to still be surviving against all the odds but will the Chicago Tribune review that had Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) in a rage at the end of season 3 spell disaster for plans to finance the operation?

Below, we reveal where to watch “The Bear” season 4 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Bear' season 4 - Streaming details "The Bear" season 4 hits FX on Hulu on Wednesday, June 25.

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT / 1:00 a.m. BST (26 June) / 11:00 a.m. (26 June) AEDT

Where: Hulu (U.S.) and — Disney Plus (internationally)

It'll certainly provide more of the chaos the team have thrived on since season one - "I get it, chaos and turmoil," Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) tells Carmy in the trailer. "But it’s a problem when you’re letting it fuel you and fuel the food." But is it so much of a problem that she will decide to leave to become a chef de cuisine elsewhere?

Carmy knows things have to change. “We can do this, we could take care of people,” he insists. “We could make it calm, we could make it delicious, we can make people happy.” Delicious? Sure. People calm and happy? Good luck with that. And, as if to prove a point, Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Donna Berzatto, Carmy's alcoholic mother.

They are going to need to get it together though. Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski (Oliver Platt) has delivered the restaurant an existential deadline with an actual countdown clock. Turn up the tension. Order up!

Read on to see the ways you can watch "The Bear" season 4 from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'The Bear' season 4 online in the U.S.

"The Bear" season 4 premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. All episodes debut together, with Hulu the only place they are available in the U.S..

Abroad? Don't panic. If you want to catch the show on your usual domestic streaming service you can do that from anywhere with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Free Trial Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like "Handmaid's Tale" and movie exclusives like "Prey". Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial, after which a subscription costs just $9.99 monthly, or go ad free for $18.99.

How to watch 'The Bear' from anywhere in the world

Hulu is only available in the US so those visiting likes of Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. For a limited time only, new subscribers in the US and Canada can also get up to $50 of Amazon vouchers. Get up to 70% off now!

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view U.S. services , you'd select United States from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Hulu or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch 'The Bear' season 4 in the UK, Canada and Australia

Even though Hulu is not available in the U.K., Canada or Australia – Disney Plus is. And "The Bear" will land on either Wednesday, June 25 (Canada) or Thursday, June 26 (U.K. & Australia) depending on timezone.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like "Frozen", "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast" as well as newer hits like "The Mandalorian", "Loki", "The Bear" and more. In the UK, Disney Plus costs from £4.99 per month, Canadian prices start at CA$8.99 while for Aussies its AU$13.99

'The Bear' need to know

'The Bear' season 4 trailer

The Bear | Season 4 Official Trailer | Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach | FX - YouTube Watch On

'The Bear' season 4 cast

"The Bear" cast returning for season 4:

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero

Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Corey Hendrix as Gary "Sweeps" Woods

Oliver Platt as Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski

Molly Gordon as Claire Dunlap

Ricky Staffieri as Theodore Fak

Christopher Zucchero as "Chi-Chi"

Chris Witaske as Pete

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto

David Zayas as David

Sarah Ramos as Chef Jessica

Andrew Lopez as Garrett

Rene Gube as Ever GM

Brian Koppelman as Nicholas "The Computer" Marshall

Will Poulter as Luca

'The Bear' season 4 - Episode guide

Season 04 Episode 01: "TBA" - Wednesday, June 25

S04 E02: "TBA" - Weds, June 25

S04 E03: "TBA" - Weds, June 25

S04 E04: "TBA" - Weds, June 25

S04 E05: "TBA" - Weds, June 25

S04 E06: "TBA" - Weds, June 25

S04 E07: "TBA" - Weds, June 25

S04 E08: "TBA" - Weds, June 25

S04 E09: "TBA" - Weds, June 25

S04 E10: "TBA" - Weds, June 25