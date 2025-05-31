New on Peacock in June 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch
Every new show and movie coming to Peacock this month
Summer has (unofficially) begun, and Peacock is turning up the heat with a fresh wave of premieres perfect for your next binge. Think juicy reality drama, gripping true crime, and more. June’s lineup has a little something for everyone.
Leading the way is "Love Island USA," back with a brand-new season full of fresh singles and all the beachside romance (and drama) you could ask for. If scandal and suspense are more your thing, "The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets" dives into one of the most chilling true crime stories in recent memory, uncovering dark details behind the case that shocked the nation.
Music fans won’t want to miss "Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together," a new special that gives you a front-row seat to the duo’s undeniable chemistry.
From poolside flings to cold case deep dives, Peacock’s June 2025 lineup is stacked with stories that’ll keep you watching. Kick off your summer watchlist with everything new on Peacock this month.
New on Peacock in June 2025: Top picks
'Love Island USA' season 7
A brand-new cast of singles checks into the villa for "Love Island USA" season 7. There'll be plenty of sun-soaked hookups, dramatic recouplings and enough twists to keep everyone on their toes. As always, the islanders will have to navigate the combo of temptation and competition under 24/7 surveillance, all in the name of love (and a cash prize).
Stream on Peacock on June 3
'The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets'
This bone-chilling dive into one of the most haunting serial killer cases in recent memory is worth it for true crime fans. It's a gripping new docuseries that opens the door to the accused killer’s home for the very first time, where exclusive interviews and never-before-seen testimony from his family paint a portrait of a man leading a double life.
With plenty of new revelations and extended access, "House of Secrets" reexamines this criminal investigation and explores the possibility of what else might still be hidden behind closed doors.
Stream on Peacock starting June 10
'Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together'
This docuseries gives fans an intimate look into this power couple's long-awaited reunion. From behind-the-scenes moments on tour to emotional heart-to-hearts about their past, the series captures the highs and lows of love rekindled under the spotlight. As the Grammy-winning duo explores their return to center stage, the cameras don’t miss a beat. If you grew up listening to the pair's hits, this is an opportunity to flash back with their memorable songs and cool early 2000s attitude.
Stream on Peacock in June (date TBA)
Peacock originals and exclusives in June 2025
June: Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
June 3: Love Island USA, Season 7 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
June 10: The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
June 12: Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5 - Finale (Peacock Original)*
June: Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
Everything new on Peacock in June 2025
* = is exclusive to Peacock
(++) = New episodes of Reelz original series stream live on the Reelz Channel and are available on demand the next day.
New Episodes Weekly
- America’s Got Talent, Season 20 (NBC)
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 (NBC)
- Below Deck, Season 12 (Bravo)
- Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 (Bravo)
- Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
- Destination X, Season 1 (NBC)
- Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 (E!)
- La Casa de los Famosos: All-All Stars, Season 1
- La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 (Peacock Original)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 (Peacock Original)
- The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party Episodes, Season 1 (Bravo)
- Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 (NBC)
- Next Gen NYC, Season 1 (Bravo)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)
- On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)
- Pase a La Fama, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Poker Face, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 4 (USA)
- Revival, Season 1 (SYFY)
- Snapped, Season 35 (Oxygen)
- Top Chef, Season 22 (Bravo)
- Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)
- Transplant, Season 4 (NBC)
- The Valley, Season 2 (Bravo)
- The Valley After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
- Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)
- The Weeknight, Season 1 (MSNBC)
- Yes, Chef!, Season 1 (NBC)
JUNE 1
- Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert
- Anna and The Apocalypse
- The Best Man
- The Big Lebowski
- The Birdcage
- Blue Crush
- Bride of Chucky
- The ‘Burbs
- Capote
- Captain Phillips*
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- A Cowgirl’s Story
- Daddy Day Care
- The Day After Tomorrow
- Death Wish*
- Deep Rising
- Dirty Dancing*
- Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights*
- Erin Brockovich
- A Fantastic Woman
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Force Majeure
- Happy Gilmore
- Horrible Bosses
- Horrible Bosses 2
- Hot Fuzz
- How I Live Now
- I am Legend
- It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)
- Jack Reacher
- Jennifer’s Body
- Jumanji (1995)
- Jurassic Park*
- Jurassic Park III*
- Jurassic World
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom*
- Kick-Ass 2
- Knock Knock
- The Land Before Time
- Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park*
- Mamma Mia!
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Mechanic
- Megamind
- Milk
- My Little Pony: The Movie
- Pariah
- Patch Adams
- Pitch Black
- The Producers (2005)
- Riddick
- Runaway Bride
- Safe House
- Saved!
- Scooby-Doo
- Seed of Chucky
- Shaun of The Dead
- Stonewall
- Take This Waltz
- To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
- Tombstone
- Up In The Air
- Van Helsing
- Walking Tall
- Wedding Crashers
- The Wedding Date
- White Bird in a Blizzard
- Who We Are - A Chronicle of Racism in America*
- The World’s End
JUNE 2
- Bros*
- NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 1-5 (Bravo)
MAY 3
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 - Premiere (NBC)
- Below Deck, Season 12 - Premiere (Bravo)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa Sneak Peek*
JUNE 4
- The Blackening*
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)
- Next Gen NYC, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)
- Rams
JUNE 5
- DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)
- Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Night Swim*
- Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Summer House, Season 9 - Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JUNE 7
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JUNE 8
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JUNE 9
- How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Sneak Peek*
- 📺 Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Pase a La Fama, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)
- Ticket to Paradise*
JUNE 10
- The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Season 1 - Premiere, All Episodes, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party (Bravo)
JUNE 11
- Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.*
- High Ground
- Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 - Premiere (E!)
- NFL Explained
JUNE 12
- Drive-Away Dolls*
- Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - Finale (Peacock Original)*
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 - Premiere (Bravo)
- Summer House, Season 9 - Under the Covers (Bravo)
JUNE 13
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Resident Alien, Season 4 - Premiere (USA)
- Top Chef, Season 22 - Finale (Bravo)
- Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo Digital)
JUNE 14
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JUNE 15
- Jaws*
- Jaws 2*
- Jaws III*
- Jaws The Revenge*
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JUNE 16
- Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JUNE 17
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JUNE 19
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Migration*
- Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Revival, Season 1 - Premiere (SYFY)
JUNE 20
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JUNE 21
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JUNE 22
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JUNE 23
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JUNE 24
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- New York Homicide, Season 3 - All Episodes, 20 Episodes (Oxygen)
JUNE 26
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JUNE 27
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JUNE 28
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JUNE 29
- Jurassic World Rebirth Sneak Peek*
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JUNE 30
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo)
Live sports and events
New Episodes Weekly
- Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Thursday)
- The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
- PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
- The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)
- You Better You Bet (Monday through Friday)
- June 1: Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia
- June 1: MotoAmerica Superbike Championship - Road America
- June 1: 2025 U.S. Women's Open
- June 3: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Jamaica (Spanish)
- June 3-7: U.S. Swimming National Championships
- June 5-7: The Arnold Palmer Cup
- June 7: SuperMotocross World Championships – Thunder Valley
- June 7: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. Turkey (Spanish)
- June 7: WWE Money in the Bank
- June 7: USL Super League - Semifinals Match 1
- June 7: USL Super League - Semifinals Match 2
- June 7-8: IMSA – Mid Ohio
- June 8-15: Criterium du Dauphine Stage 1
- June 10: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. Switzerland (Spanish)
- June 12-15: 2025 US Open
- June 13-15: World Aquatics Artistic Swimming
- June 14: SuperMotocross World Championships – High Point
- June 14: USL Super League - Championship Match
- June 14-15: IMSA – Montreal
- June 17-21: Royal Ascot
- June 20-21: IMSA – Watkins Glen
- June 21: USATF NY Grand Prix
- June 21-22: KPMG Women's PGA Championship
- June 26: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Ireland (Spanish)
- June 26-29: 2025 U.S. Senior Open
- June 27-29: Grand Slam Track - Los Angeles
- June 28: SuperMotocross World Championships – Southwick
- June 28: WWE Night of Champions
- June 28-29: MotoAmerica Superbike Championship - Ridge Motorsports Park
- June 29: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Ireland (Spanish)
News programming and talk shows
SAME-DAY
- Jenna & Friends, Season 1 (Monday)
- Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
- Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
- Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
- TODAY (Monday through Friday)
- Nightly News with Tom Llamas (Daily)
NEXT-DAY NEWS
- All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
- The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
- Dateline (Monday)
- Dateline (Saturday)
- Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
- Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)
- Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)
- Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)
- Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)
- The Weeknight on MSNBC (Tuesday through Saturday)
NEXT-DAY TALK SHOWS
- Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
- The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)
- Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
NON-LINEAR/DIGITAL ONLY
- Morning Mika (Thursday)
