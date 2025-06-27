How to watch Glastonbury 2025 live on BBC iPlayer (it's free)

Outside the U.K.? Sign up to NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer (save 76% + 4 months FREE)

Whether The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo do it for you or not, Glastonbury is so much more than its headliners. Kneecap, Charli XCX and Alanis Morisette are poised to steal the show at Worthy Farm — and that's before we get to the secret acts. With less than a week to go, someone's ought to spill the beans soon.

You can watch Glastonbury live streams from anywhere with a VPN and for FREE.

Glastonbury 2025 live streams: TV schedule, dates Glastonbury 2025 runs from Wednesday, June 25 to Sunday, June 29. Full schedule below.

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

There could be as many as three high-profile mystery artists performing at the world-famous festival this year, one under the pseudonym 'Patchwork'. No such band exists, but that's who's earmarked for the Pyramid Stage from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET on the Saturday, an extremely prominent slot.

Haim, Pulp, Lady Gaga, Lorde, Lewis Capaldi, Robbie Williams, Mumford & Sons and even Oasis have been linked with it, but it appears that Chappell Roan could be the surprise star after an Instagram post from her account teased a potential set. On the Friday, there's also an empty slot on the Pyramid Stage from 11:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET, and on Woodsies from 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. ET.

Some notable confirmed acts to keep an eye out for include English Teacher, Father John Misty, Wet Leg, Raye, Loyle Carner, Blossoms, Nick Lowe and, especially for "Sopranos" fans, Alabama 3. Don't be afraid to try to catch some unknowns too. David Bowie played to an empty field when he first performed at Glastonbury in 1971.

Here's how to watch Glastonbury live streams for free from anywhere. Scroll down for the full lineup on the main stages.

How to watch Glastonbury 2025 for FREE

If you're in the U.K. but don't have a ticket, you're still one of the lucky ones because you can watch Glastonbury live streams for FREE. Glastonbury 2025 will be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

Comprehensive festival coverage will run across BBC One, Two, Three, Four, BBC Radio and BBC Sounds. There will also be a dedicated Glastonbury Channel on BBC iPlayer from Friday to Sunday, showing key performances from the Pyramid Stage, interviews, highlights from past years and much more. The main stage iPlayer coverage will be broadcast in Ultra HD.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Glastonbury as if you were back home.

How to watch Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching free Glastonbury streams on BBC iPlayer?

A good VPN will make your devices to appear as if they're back in the U.K., regardless of where in the world you are.

How to unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN

How To Watch iPlayer with a VPN - YouTube Watch On

Can you watch 2025 Glastonbury live streams in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

Famously, Glastonbury is only shown in the U.K.. However, the BBC broke with tradition last year by live streaming Dua Lipa and Coldplay’s sets globally on BBC.com.

At the time of publication, the BBC hasn't revealed if it has something similar planned for 2025. Don't stress, we'll make sure you're in the loop with Glastonbury announcements right here.

If you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K., one of the best VPN services will help tap into your FREE home coverage of Glastonbury 2025.

Glastonbury lineup 2025

(All times BST; subtract 5 hours for ET)

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Pyramid Stage

The 1975: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Biffy Clyro: 8:15 p.m. - 9:25 p.m.

Alanis Morissette: 6:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

TBA: 4:55 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Burning Spear - 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

CMAT - 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Supergrass: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

The Other Stage

Loyle Carner: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Busta Rhymes: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Gracie Abrams: 6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Franz Ferdinand: 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Wet Leg: 3:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Inhaler: 2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Rizzle Kicks: 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

West Holts Stage

Maribou State: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Badbadnotgood: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Denzel Curry: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

En Vogue: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Vieux Farka Toure: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Glass Beams: 2:30 p.m. - 3:25 p.m.

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Corto.Alto: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Woodsies

Four Tet: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Floating Points: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Pinkpantheress: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Blossoms: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Lola Young: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Shed Seven: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Fat Dog: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Myles Smith: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

TBA: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Park Stage

Anohni And The Johnsons: 11 p.m. - 12:15 a.m.

Self Esteem: 9:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.

Wunderhorse: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Osees: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

English Teacher: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Faye Webster: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Jalen Ngonda: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

John Glacier: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Horsegirl: 10:30 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.

Acoustic Stage

Ani Difranco: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

The Searchers: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Dhani Harrison: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Billie Marten: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Skerryvore: 4 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

Hugh Cornwell: 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.

Gabrielle Aplin: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

Tift Merritt: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Nadia Reid: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Our Man In The Field: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Avalon Stage

The Fratellis: 11:05 p.m. - 12:20 a.m.

Terrorvision: 9:35 p.m. - 10:35 p.m.

The Magic Numbers: 8:05 p.m. - 9:05 p.m.

Orla Gartland: 6:35 p.m. - 7:35 p.m.

Ash: 5:05 p.m. - 6:05 p.m.

Paris Paloma: 3:35 p.m. - 4:35 p.m.

Rumba De Bodas: 2:10 p.m. - 3:05 p.m.

Beans On Toast: 12:50 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Pyramid Stage

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 10 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Raye: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Patchwork: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

John Fogerty: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

The Script: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Brandi Carlile: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Kaiser Chiefs: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

The Other Stage

Charli XCX: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Deftones: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Ezra Collective: 6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Amyl & The Sniffers: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Weezer: 15:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Beabadoobee: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Good Neighbours: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Alessi Rose: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

West Holts Stage

Doechii: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Amaarae: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Greentea Peng: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Yussef Dayes: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Kneecap: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Bob Vylan: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Nilüfer Yanya: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Infinity Song: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Woodsies

Scissor Sisters: 10:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Tom Odell: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Father John Misty: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

TV On The Radio: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Nova Twins: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Jade: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Fcukers: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Sorry: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Amazons: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Park Stage

Caribou: 11 p.m. - 00:15 a.m.

Beth Gibbons: 9:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.

TBA: 19:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Gary Numan: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Pa Salieu: 4:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Lucy Dacus: 3:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Japanese Breakfast: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.

Acoustic Stage

Nick Lowe: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

Hothouse Flowers: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Jeremy Loops: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

The Coronas: 5:10 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Bluebells: 4:10 p.m. - 4:50 p.m.

Not Completely Unknown: A Celebration Of The Songs Of Bob Dylan: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sophie B. Hawkins: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

Oisin Leech: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Lorraine Nash: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Henry Grace: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Avalon Stage

Hard-Fi: 11:10 p.m. - 12:20 a.m.

Tom Walker: 9:40 p.m. - 10:40 p.m.

Rachel Chinouriri: 8:10 p.m. - 9:10 p.m.

Jade Bird: 6:40 p.m. - 7:40 p.m.

The Amy Winehouse Band: 5:10 p.m. - 6:10 p.m.

Jamie Cullum: 3:40 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

Stephen Wilson Jr.: 2:15 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.

Bess Atwell: 12:50 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Fülü: 11:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Pyramid Stage

Olivia Rodrigo: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Noah Kahan: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Nile Rodgers & Chic: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Rod Stewart: 3:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.

The Libertines: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Celeste: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Selecter: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The Other Stage

The Prodigy: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Wolf Alice: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Snow Patrol: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Turnstile: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Joy Crookes: 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Shaboozey: 1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Nadine Shah: 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Louis Dunford: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

West Holts Stage

Overmono: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Parcels: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Goat: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Black Uhuru: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Cymande: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Thandii: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Woodsies

Jorja Smith: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

AJ Tracey: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

St. Vincent: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Black Country, New Road: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Djo: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Sprints: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Gurriers: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Westside Cowboy: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Park Stage

The Maccabees: 9:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Future Islands: 7:35 p.m. - 8:35 p.m.

Kae Tempest: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Girl In Red: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Royel Otis: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Katy J Pearson: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Geordie Greep: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Melin Melyn: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Acoustic Stage

Roy Harper: 9:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

The Bootleg Beatles: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Rhiannon Giddens With Dirk Powell: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

London Community Gospel Choir: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

PP Arnold: 4 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

The Riptide Movement: 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.

Michele Stodart: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

The Henry Girls: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Toby Lee: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman's Songbook: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Avalon Stage

Alabama 3: 10:50 p.m. - 11: 50 p.m.

Bear's Den: 9:20 p.m. - 10:20 p.m.

Sam Ryder: 7:50 p.m. - 8:50 p.m.

The Big Moon: 6:20 p.m. - 7:20 p.m.

My Baby: 4:50 p.m. - 5:50 p.m.

The Horne Section: 3:20 p.m. - 4:20 p.m.

Brooke Combe: 1:55 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.

Talisk: 12:30 p.m. - 1:25 p.m.

Dea Matrona: 11:25 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.

