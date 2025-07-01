Amazon is hiding the best Prime Day deals behind invitations — here's how to sign up

This year's Prime Day kicks off July 8-11, and while Amazon is already teasing deals, some of the best discounts won't be available to everyone. Amazon's invitation-only deals are back, giving certain Prime members early access to the most significant savings before they go live for the general public.

These aren't your typical Prime Day offers. Regular deals go live for everyone at the same time, but invitation-only deals require an advance sign-up. Amazon uses this system to manage demand for popular products while giving prepared shoppers a better shot at limited-time discounts.

Getting an invitation doesn't guarantee you'll snag the deal, but it puts you in the running for Prime Day's most competitive offers. Here's how to sign up.

1. What you need to access invitation-only deals (Image: © Amazon) A Prime membership is essential for accessing any Prime Day deals, including invitation-only offers. If you don't currently have Prime, you can start with a 30-day free trial, though you'll be charged $139 annually or $14.99 monthly if you don't cancel before the trial ends. Students and young adults between 18-24 can save money with a discounted Prime Student membership, which offers the same benefits at a reduced rate. Without an active Prime subscription, you won't be able to request invitations or access the deals even if you had previously signed up.

2. How to find and request invitation-only deals (Image: © Shutterstock) Log into your Amazon account using the credentials linked to your Prime subscription, making sure you're using the correct account as invitations are tied to specific Prime memberships. You'll need to browse Amazon's site and watch for products displaying "Request Invite" buttons instead of standard "Add to Cart" options. These deals are often buried within regular product listings rather than featured prominently. When you find an invitation-only deal, click "Request Invite" for the Prime Day discount rather than purchasing at the current price. Amazon will send a confirmation email to your account's email address, and a pop-up will explain that you'll receive instructions when Prime Day begins.

3. What to expect from invitation-only deals (Image: © Amazon) Invitation-only deals typically feature popular electronics, home appliances, and seasonal items with significant discounts. Past examples have included high-demand products like smart home devices, kitchen appliances, and tech gadgets that would otherwise sell out quickly during regular Prime Day. The invitation system doesn't guarantee you'll get the deal, it simply puts you in line when the discount goes live during Prime Day's official hours on July 8-11. Popular items may still sell out quickly even among invited users, so you'll need to act fast when the deals activate. Amazon uses this system to manage server load and prevent crashes that occurred in earlier Prime Day events.

4. Tips for maximizing your chances (Image: © Shutterstock) Start checking Amazon regularly now, as invitation-only deals can appear any time before Prime Day and Amazon often continues adding new opportunities right up until the event starts. Set up deal alerts if possible, and consider creating a wishlist of items you're hoping to find discounted. Since these deals are notoriously hard to find, don't rely on Amazon's homepage alone. Browse specific product categories you're interested in, as invitation opportunities often appear within regular product listings rather than in dedicated deal sections. Keep your payment information updated and shipping preferences current, as you'll want to complete purchases quickly when deals go live.

5. What happens if you miss the invitation window (Image: © dennizn/Shutterstock) If Prime Day arrives and you didn't request invitations for deals you wanted, you still have options. Regular Prime Day deals will offer significant savings on thousands of items without requiring advance signup, and Amazon often runs similar invitation-only deals throughout the year. Missing one invitation-only opportunity doesn't mean you've lost your only chance at that discount. The key is staying informed about future invitation opportunities and being ready to act when they appear. With Prime Day just over a week away, now is the time to start checking for these exclusive early-access deals.

And that's it! You've now learned how to sign up for the invite-only Prime Day deals. We'll be adding more useful guides in the lead up to Prime Day.