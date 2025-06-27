Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Prime Video's top 10 shows list is constantly changing, and that makes it a solid starting point when it comes to choosing your next watch.

From brand-new releases to returning shows and library additions, that evolving lineup is home to the ten biggest series on the streaming service at any one time.

Seeing as you can't always guarantee what's trending will be worth your time, each week, we whittle that list down even further, spotlighting just three shows worth adding to your streaming rotation.

Right now, my picks are: an adaptation of a YA thriller novel, a popular thriller that's clung to a spot in the top 10 for the last month and a brand-new action series that just had its three-episode premiere this week — one that several TG readers are telling me I'm wrong about. You can find more info about these three Prime Video shows below.

Looking for even more streaming suggestions? You can also see my guide to the top three Prime Video movies to stream right now.

This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S. shows list as of Friday, June 27, 2025.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

'Countdown'

Countdown - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"Countdown" is Prime Video's new high-octane release and sees Jensen Ackles' LAPD detective Mark Meachum joining an elite task force to investigate a murder and, subsequently, a sinister conspiracy that poses a huge threat to the millions that call Los Angeles home.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite adding it to this list, I didn't much care for the three episodes I streamed (here's my "Countdown" premiere review as proof).

However, mere days after its premiere, the streamer's newest arrival has rocketed up to the No. 2 spot on Prime Video. Plus, if you check the comments on the above review, you'll see a number of TG readers have already stopped by to tell me that they disagree with me.

With that in mind, I decided to include "Countdown" on our round-up this week, in case other would-be viewers like what they stream. I figure if I'm still doing my job well if I help you find a new favorite show (even if I don't personally like it!).

Stream "Countdown" on Prime Video now

'The Better Sister'

The Better Sister - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"The Better Sister" is a proven hit with Prime subscribers; it released at the end of May and has remained a trending watch ever since. If you like streaming twisty whodunnits (and you're not one of the many viewers who've tuned in already), you'll like what you see here.

"The Better Sister" follows Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high-profile media executive who leads a picturesque life with her family. Her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks), meanwhile, struggles to make ends meet and to stay clean.

When Chloe's husband Adam (Corey Stoll) is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the sisters as they try to get to the bottom of his death and untangle a complicated family history in the process.

Stream it on "The Better Sister" on Prime Video now

'We Were Liars'

We Were Liars - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"We Were Liars" turns E. Lockhart's bestselling novel into a compelling eight-episode psychological thriller series, and it's climbed to the No. 1 spot on Prime Video.

The series revolves around Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind) and her close inner circle (known as "the Liars") during their summer escapades on her grandfather's private island in New England.

The Sinclair family is pitched as "American royalty." They're blessed with good looks and have both an enviable bond and wealth, but when Cadence's life is transformed after a mysterious accident, it seems everyone around her has something to hide...

Stream "We Were Liars" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

"We Were Liars" "Countdown" "The Better Sister" "The Chosen" "The Summer I Turned Pretty" "Blue Ridge: The Series" "Reacher" "Panchayat" "Clarkson's Farm" "Condor"