When is 'The Accountant 2' coming to streaming? Here's our best guess

Ben Affleck is back as the money laundering Christian Wolff in the sequel "The Accountant 2," which is playing in theaters now.

Directed by Gavin O'Connor, this sequel to the 2016 action thriller reunites Affleck as the titular accountant with Jon Bernthal as his brother Brax. The film premiered at South by Southwest on March 8, 2025, and opened in U.S. theaters on April 25.

Since its debut, "The Accountant" 2 has been sitting at a respectable 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, earning the "Certified Fresh" label from 161 critic reviews. The majority of critics praise the chemistry between Affleck and Bernthal as well as the film's overall quality, praising it for its "sincere humor" and "heart".

And of course, a movie about crunching the numbers needs an update on its box office performance: "The Accountant 2" has grossed over $37.7 million worldwide at present, so it's safe to say it's doing quite well for itself.

But not everyone can or wants to make it out to the theater to catch this movie. That begs the question: When can you stream it at home?

There's no confirmed streaming date for "The Accountant 2" just yet, but we've got some ideas. Below, find our best guess as to when we think it will be available to watch on streaming.

When is 'The Accountant 2' coming to streaming?

At the time of writing, the only way to watch "The Accountant 2" is by heading to your nearest movie theater. It premiered on Friday, April 25, 2025, meaning that it'll likely be a little while before it has a digital release.

After its theatrical window, "The Accountant 2" will first arrive on premium video-on-demand platforms like Amazon and Apple.

At the very least, as an Amazon MGM Studios movie, we can bet that the action thriller will eventually stream on MGM Plus, followed by Prime Video. In fact, we've made an educated guess on when that might be.​

Amazon MGM Studios' recent releases haven't stuck to a rigid schedule for their theatrical-to-streaming windows. For instance, "Challengers" had a 146-day time period between its theatrical release and streaming debut on Prime Video. Then, "Red One" transitioned to streaming from the theaters in just 27 days due to its poor box office performance.

Since "The Accountant 2" has grossed $37.7 million worldwide so far, its streaming release window might end up matching the movies that performed somewhere in the middle of the road at the box office.

So it's reasonable to expect "The Accountant 2" to become available on Prime Video between late July and early August 2025. But that's not definite just yet, of course.

When we get an official update from Prime Video, we'll be sure to share the info. In the meantime, if you need some ideas on what to watch next, don't forget to check out our guide to the best movies to watch on Prime Video right now.