Disney Plus launches Perks program — here's the discounts you can get

Like any streaming service, Disney wants to keep you subscribed to Disney Plus for the long haul. The media giant has a new tactic to keep you paying, launching in the United States today (May 30) in Disney Plus Perks.

According to a new Perks webpage, the loyalty program is included for subscribers: "It's our way of saying thanks!"

To start, it looks like discounts, sweepstakes and other "rewards" will be available, with Disney promising that "perks can drop anytime."

At launch, there are 12 perks that subscribers can take advantage of:

6-month free DashPass membership from DoorDash

20% off on adidas.com and in the adidas app

and in the adidas app 15% off purchases at Funko.com

15% off purchases at Loungefly.com

3-month free trial of CLEAR+

2-month Super Duolingo free trial

Free in-game emoji from Disney Emoji Blitz

Chance to win tickets to the Freakier Friday World Premiere and be among the first to see the all-new sequel before it arrives in theaters August 8

Chance to win a 4-night cruise on the Disney Destiny, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, sailing from Ft. Lauderdale beginning November 2025

Early access to the closed release of Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs, a monthly Mystery Capsule + until June 26th to claim a $10 Dapper Credit

Special summer savings at Walt Disney World® Resort! Stay 2 nights or longer at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels and get rates starting from $99 per night at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Free MONOPOLY GO! and Star Wars™ TIE fighter in-game TOKEN

Perks for Hulu as well

Hulu is also launching a "Perks" program, which is pitched as complementing the offerings on Disney Plus.

There aren't as many benefits for Hulu so far.

Chances to win tickets to Lollapalooza, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and passes to Comic-Con® in San Diego

Exclusive perks from partners like Microsoft, Pure Green, and LG Electronics

Sweepstakes to win items from and inspired by Hulu favorites like The Handmaid’s Tale, A Complete Unknown, and Only Murders in the Building

Disney notes that you don't need to purchase anything (beyond your subscription) to enter sweepstakes like movie tickets or items.

In total, if you have both Disney Plus and Hulu, that's 15 benefits with the promise of more to come.

The kinds of benefits seem random at first glance, but it is interesting to see a streamer try to retain subscribers with a loyalty program. It'll be interesting to see if similar offerings come out from rival streamers.

Netflix, for example, has been offering mobile games in its app.

That said, on social media, some people are not enthusiastic about the perks, with most asking for grandfathered-in pricing or lower prices in general. "Nope. I don’t want perks. Just lower pricing," said one comment.