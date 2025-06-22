Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Summer is here in full force. Even out near Chicago, where I'm based, is closing in on 100-degree days. To beat the heat, I turn to our reigning champ for the best streaming service — Max — but sometimes figuring out what to watch next can quickly turn into a headache with so many new movies coming and going.

You could check the top 10 list to see what everyone's buzzing about, but there's bound to be some duds among the gems. That's why we regularly comb through Max's top 10 list to highlight the best of the bunch to help you put your precious streaming time to good use.

Leading the pack this week is the blockbuster video game adaptation that kids everywhere are obsessed with, a vertigo-inducing thriller starring Daisy Ridley, and a wicked new satirical dramedy from the creator of "Succession."

So without further ado, let's dive into the best three movies in Max's top 10 list.

This article is based on the Max top 10 movies in the U.S. as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 22.

Best movies in Max's top 10

'A Minecraft Movie'

A Minecraft Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Minecraft fever has swept the world this summer, so it's little wonder to see "A Minecraft Movie" snag the #1 spot just days after it arrived on Max. Parents eager to avoid the "chicken jockey" theater madness can now watch Jack Black enrapture a new generation of kids from the comfort of their own couch.

"A Minecraft Movie" follows a misfit crew (Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen) who stumble through a portal into the blocky, unpredictable Minecraft Overworld. To get home, they'll need to put their imaginations to the test and team up with Steve (Jack Black), a seasoned crafter who's been stuck there for decades. It's a candy-coated blockbuster, overflowing with vibrant visuals and larger-than-life characters that could prove delightful or tooth-achingly annoying depending on your tastes.

'Cleaner'

Cleaner | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Cleaner" is an unabashed "Die Hard" rip-off, but viewers don't seem to mind a bit of déjà vu given how it's shot to the top of Max's streaming charts after debuting this month. It's the latest high-octane thriller from genre veteran Martin Campbell, the director behind some of Bond's most iconic adventures like "GoldenEye" and "Casino Royale."

"Star Wars" alum Daisy Ridley takes center stage as Joey, a former soldier now working as a window cleaner, spending her days suspended hundreds of feet above London. When she witnesses a group of eco-terrorists led by Clive Owen crash an energy company's gala and take hostages, it falls on Joey, harness and all, to climb into action from her unconventional vantage point. What follows is a high-stakes fight for survival, Bruce Willis style, with plenty of vertigo-inducing shots to keep you glued to the screen.

'Mountainhead'

Mountainhead | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

From "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong comes a new satirical comedy-drama that's a satisfying skewer of ultra-rich tech bros — even if it does evolve into some "Three Stooges" level shenanigans in the third act. It's a confined movie that sees three billionaires and a "measly" multi-millionaire (Steven Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef) reunite for a poker night at a weekend retreat while the world burns.

It’s absurd, crude, painfully timely, and about as subtle as a hedgehammer. They write their net worths on their bare chests, casually discuss global domination, and sling barbs at each other with the relish of school children. Just when it seems these clowns couldn’t sink any lower, the third act takes a gloriously unhinged turn. Fueled by a razor-sharp script and a pitch-perfect cast, "Mountainhead" is wickedly entertaining.

Max top 10 movies right now

'A Minecraft Movie' (2025) 'Scoob!' (2020) 'Cleaner' (2025) 'Surviving Ohio State' (2025) 'Spaceballs' (1987) 'The Hunger Games' (2012) 'The Alto Knights' (2025) 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013) 'Bullet Train' (2022) 'Mountainhead' (2025)