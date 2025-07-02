Prime Video teases brutal origin story in first trailer for 'The Terminal List' prequel series — here's what you should know

The world of “The Terminal List” is expanding, and if the first Prime Video trailer for “Dark Wolf” is anything to go by, things are about to get even darker.

The upcoming prequel series dives deep into the past of Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch), offering fans a gritty look at the events that shaped one of the franchise’s most complicated characters.

Set years before the events of the original series led by Chris Pratt’s James Reece, “Dark Wolf” trades covert operations for explosive chaos, showing the moral compromises and haunting choices that turned Edwards into the man viewers met in “The Terminal List.”

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf - Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

In the trailer, a voiceover says, “I need two shooters for a time sensitive op. I’m offering you a chance to finish what you started, and to keep your brothers from danger.” It all builds to a chilling final line: “The only way out is right through it.”

From intense shootouts to hand-to-hand combat, the trailer shows just how brutal this origin story really is, and it doesn’t look like it holds back when it comes to the emotional toll of war. While Pratt doesn’t take center stage this time, his presence is still made obvious in the teaser, reminding fans that these stories are deeply connected.

Whether you’re a fan of the original series or just love a military thriller, “Dark Wolf” looks like it could be another hit for the streaming service. Here's everything you need to know before it lands on Prime Video on August 27, 2025.

What else do we know about ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’?

(Image credit: Attila Szvacsek / Prime Video)

A few weeks ago, Prime Video released a batch of first-look images, and while this press release kept most of the plot under wraps, the photos did give us a glimpse at the core cast. Now, with this new trailer, it seems like more of the narrative has been revealed.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The series dives into Edwards’ backstory, tracing his journey from a disciplined Navy SEAL to a covert CIA operative, and uncovering the path that led him deep into the web of corruption central to “The Terminal List.”

It also shows his early connection with James Reece (a bond rooted in loyalty and shared experience) while revealing the choices and circumstances that hardened him into the conflicted man fans came to know.

As his moral compass begins to falter, the story underscores a key theme of the franchise: that even the most principled soldiers can be broken by grief, ambition, and the seduction of power.

(Image credit: Justin Lubin / Prime Video)

The plot synopsis reads: “Co-created by The New York Times bestselling author of The Terminal List, Jack Carr, and season One creator-showrunner David DiGilio, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations.

“The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. It also features Chris Pratt reprising his role as James Reece.”

Kitsch said in an interview with USA Today: “This is the origin story. This is the story that gets us to that point. There was so much heat around Edwards with that twist and all these questions about how. You're going to learn a heck of a lot more about who Ben really is and these twists and turns that led to that decision.”

(Image credit: Attila Szvacsek / Prime Video)

The prequel series brings together an impressive supporting cast, with Tom Hopper stepping into the role of Raife Hastings, Robert Wisdom playing Jed Haverford, and Luke Hemsworth appearing as Jules Landry.

Joining them are Dar Salim as Mohammed Farooq, Rona-Lee Shimon as Eliza Perash, Shiraz Tzarfati as Tal Varon, and Jared Shaw as Ernest “Boozer” Vickers, along with a number of other familiar faces filling out the ensemble.

Following the breakout success of “The Terminal List,” season 2 is officially in production, with Chris Pratt set to return as Reece. So it seems like this prequel series is arriving at the perfect time.

With “Dark Wolf” expanding the unflinching universe of “The Terminal List,” Prime Video is doubling down on the franchise’s intense action and fan-favorite characters. If the first trailer is any indication, viewers should brace themselves for what could be another brutal ride.

“The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” premieres with three episodes on August 27 on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday after that.