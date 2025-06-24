Sling TV has a new promotion aimed at fixing one of its biggest problems — but there's a catch

Sling TV is a great live TV streaming service, but it has a major shortcoming — you can't always get your local channels.

In many markets, you may only get one of NBC, ABC or Fox, and you'll never get CBS. But the latest Sling TV promotion might actually fix that problem for you.

Right now, if you prepay for three months of Sling TV, you can get an AirTV 2 and an RCA HD TV antenna for just $49 (a $149 value).

Combined, these two pieces of hardware will not only let you watch all your local broadcast channels on your TV, but they will even integrate those local channels into your Sling TV guide.

AirTV 2 w/ HD Antenna: was $149.94 now $49 at Sling TV The AirTV 2 allows you to watch local channels, like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC (varies by market) for free using the included antenna. It will even integrate with your Sling TV channel guide so you can watch everything through the Sling app — even on the go. The only catch? You'll need to prepay for three months of Sling TV to get this deal.

This is a solid deal if you're planning to cut the cord with Sling TV.

There are better antennas out there — including those on our best antennas buying guide — but only select AirTV devices will let you integrate over-the-air broadcast channels into your Sling TV channel guide, and the AirTV 2 is the cheapest such AirTV device.

If you want an upgrade, though, right now, you can get an AirTV Anywhere and an RCA HD TV antenna for just $99 (a $244 value) if you prepay for three months of Sling TV.

AirTV Anywhere w/ HD Antenna: was $244.98 now $99 at Sling TV The AirTV Anywhere allows you to not only watch local channels, like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC (varies by market) for free using the included antenna, but it will let you record shows and movies from those channels using the included 1 TB hard drive. It integrates with your Sling TV channel guide, and you can watch on the Sling app — even on the go. The only catch? You'll need to prepay for three months of Sling TV to get this deal.

The benefit of this upgrade is that it allows you to record your shows and movies from your local channels right out of the box.

The AirTV 2 will let you record local channels, serving as a DVR, but only if you buy and connect a separate internal hard drive.

Again, I wouldn't pitch this as a reason to pick Sling TV over another live TV streaming service, but if you're already sold on Sling TV, taking advantage of this offer would give your Sling experience a serious upgrade.

Finally, right now, you can get an AirTV Mini for free (a $79 value) if you prepay for two months of Sling TV.

AirTV Mini: was $79.99 at Sling TV The AirTV Mini won't allow you to watch local channels, but it's a decent streaming device with a built-in Chromecast and included remote. You'll need to prepay for two months of Sling TV to get this deal, but free is free.

Unfortunately, this AirTV streaming device won't integrate your local channels into your Sling guide, because it doesn't have a port to connect an antenna.

But it's still a free streaming device. It's not as good as our best streaming devices, but free is free, and if you're already going to sign up for Sling TV for more than two months, you might as well get something free out of it.