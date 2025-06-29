Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

With much of the U.S. stuck in a brutal heat wave, I don't know about y'all, but I'm curling up on my couch in the AC and catching up on the latest movies on one of the best streaming services.

But with Max's sprawling catalogue of titles, figuring out what to watch next can quickly turn into a headache. Sure, you could check Max's top 10 list for all the titles everyone's buzzing about, but how do you know which ones are actually worth the hype? With that in mind, we regularly comb through Max's top 10 to highlight the best of the bunch so you can skip the search and get to streaming.

Leading the pack this week is the blockbuster video game adaptation that has kids everywhere shouting "chicken jockey," a biographical mob drama led by Robert De Niro, and a moving documentary from "Law and Order" star Mariska Hargitay.

So without further ado, let's dive into the best three movies in Max's top 10 list.

This article is based on the Max top 10 movies in the U.S. as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 29.

Best movies in Max's top 10

'A Minecraft Movie'

A Minecraft Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"A Minecraft Movie" has been one of this year's biggest blockbusters so far, so it's little wonder to see it holding strong in the #1 spot on Max. Parents hoping to skip the "chicken jockey" mania of the theater crowds are no doubt breathing a sigh of relief.

It follows a misfit crew (Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen) who stumble through a portal into the blocky chaos of Minecraft's Overworld. Their only hope of getting home lies in Steve (Jack Black), a seasoned crafter with a few screws loose who's been trapped there for decades.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bursting with bright visuals, high-energy antics, and oversized personalities, "A Minecraft Movie" is a sugar rush that'll either delight or annoy viewers, depending on their tastes.

Watch it now on Max

'The Alto Knights'

The Alto Knights | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“The Alto Knights” is the kind of mob drama that Hollywood just doesn't make anymore. While it was a flop at the box office and among critics, its 71% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes suggests Robert De Niro's latest movie is finally finding its audience on streaming.

Directed by Barry Levinson and written by Nicholas Pileggi (best known as the co-writer of "Goodfellas"), this biographical crime drama set in the 1950s stars De Niro in a dual role as rival mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, who are locked in a power struggle for control of the Big Apple.

When Costello announces his plans to retire, the conniving Genovese believes it’s a ploy and begins scheming to eliminate the family’s boss for good. His plot kicks off a deadly power struggle that puts Costello’s life on the line, culminating in an infamous mob summit in Apalachin, New York, which would reshape the future of organized crime in America.

Watch it now on Max

'My Mom Jayne'

One of television's most iconic detectives is also a talented documentarian, as it turns out. In a profoundly personal and moving documentary, Mariska Hargitay tells the story of her mother, movie star Jayne Mansfield, whom she lost in a car accident when she was three years old.

It explores Hargitay’s journey of finally confronting the legacy she was once told to avoid. Now, through this documentary, she reclaims the narrative.

As she peels back the layers of Mansfield’s sex-symbol image to reveal the complex person underneath, the documentary dives into themes of perception versus reality, how Mansfield’s "dumb blonde" persona was a calculated performance, and long-hidden family secrets about Hargitay’s biological father. The result is an emotionally powerful film where the raw vulnerability Hargitay and her family bring to the screen shoots right through your heart.

Watch it now on Max

Max: Starts at $9.99/month

Our favorite streaming service combines quality and quantity. Its library contains HBO prestige shows like "House of the Dragon" and "White Lotus," blockbuster movies from Warner Bros. and DC, plus reality TV and true crime docs from Discovery's family of networks.

Max top 10 movies right now

'A Minecraft Movie' (2025) 'My Mom Jayne' (2025) 'The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie' (2025) 'Minecraft Block Party' (2025) 'Cleaner' (2025) 'The Alto Knights' 92025) 'Bullet Train' (2022) 'The Hunger Games' (2012) 'Spaceballs' (1987) 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013)