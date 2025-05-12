Peacock announces 7 features for its streaming NBA games — here's what's coming

Peacock is officially one of two streaming services adding NBA livestreams to their offerings next year. Now, we know some of the features NBC and Peacock will bring to try and make it the best place to watch basketball.

Two of these features are a big deal, though they're not new to Peacock. That's because multiview and key plays are coming to NBA livestreams on Peacock.

These features are two of my favorite YouTube TV features, and I use them regularly to watch Warriors games on the live TV streaming service. Having these features available for Peacock's NBA games is a big win for fans because it means they are now available for more NBA broadcasts than ever.

But those aren't the only features coming to Peacock for NBA games next season. Here are seven features Peacock just announced will be part of its NBA game livestreams.

Peacock NBA streaming features

Live in Browse

(Image credit: Peacock)

Live in Browse is essentially a preview feature.

When you boot up the Peacock app, this feature makes it so the marquee NBA game on the home page will play live as you browse, rather than just using a static image to represent the game. You'll even get real-time stats and insights to allow you to know exactly what's going on in the game before diving in.

Catch up with key plays

This is one of my favorite YouTube TV features, but Peacock has used it sparingly for a while now.

Basically, this feature allows you to catch up with the live broadcast with a playlist of short highlight clips. Once the final key play has finished, you'll be watching the live broadcast and totally caught up.

Can't Miss Highlights

(Image credit: Peacock)

If you're just looking for highlights, Peacock has you covered there, too.

Can't Miss Highlights is a playlist that has latest game highlights as well as noteworthy moments from before and after the games. You can launch a live broadcast from this playlist, going from highlight to game livestream with just a tap.

Peacock ScoreCard

(Image credit: Peacock)

Love fantasy sports? Then Peacock ScoreCard will be a fun feature for you.

This new feature is essentially a virtual bingo game. You select a premade ScoreCard with predictions centered around a team or theme.

You pick the card that best fits your predictions for the game, and if they prove true, you'll get points. Score enough points, and you might just make it onto the on-air season-long leaderboard.

Peacock Performance View

(Image credit: Peacock)

Performance View is one for the stats nerds.

This is a new viewing mode that creates an overlay that shows real-time and predictive stats. It'll tell you not only where a player has already scored from, but where they're most likely to score next.

It also makes the broadcast look like a game of NBA2K25. So if it's not for you, don't worry — you can toggle this feature off and on.

Courtside Live

Courtside Live is a new feature that gives you the experience of a courtside seat for Peacock's exclusive Monday night NBA livestreams.

This is a curated viewing experience that includes player arrivals, pre-game shoot-arounds, exclusive spotlights on specific players and spotlights, and courtside reactions from celebrities.

Multiview

Multiview is, of course, one of the best sports viewing features ever created. It allows you to watch multiple (2-4) games at once, all on the same screen.

Multiview has been on Peacock for a while now, and the NBC streaming service is bringing it to the NBA next season — on any device.