Apple teases 'Slow Horses' season 5 first look — and this 'Ted Lasso' star has joined the cast

Are we about to get a "Slow Horses" season 5 and "Ted Lasso" crossover episode?

Probably not, but Apple did just announce that one member of the AFC Richmond team will be a guest star in the upcoming season of the hit Apple TV Plus British spy thriller.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus via YouTube)

In a press release, the tech giant's streaming service revealed that Nick Mohammed will be joining "Slow Horses" season 5 in an unknown guest starring role. This came alongside a release date announcement that confirmed a Wednesday, September 24 release date for season 5.

I'm very curious to see what role Mohammed will play in the upcoming season of what's frankly been the best show on TV over the past several years. In "Ted Lasso," he showed the ability to play the good guy and the villain, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him go in either direction.

Whatever role he plays, though, it'll likely only be a brief appearance.

That doesn't mean it won't be impactful, but the fact that he's listed as a "special guest star" indicates it won't be a regular role this season — though he could feature in future installments.

A recent example of this is Kaitlyn Dever in "The Last of Us" season 2, who was a guest star and made a huge impact on the show, but only appeared in a handful of scenes across three episodes. Yet, Dever will play a bigger role in "The Last of Us" season 3.

Apple teases first look of Gary Oldman in 'Slow Horses' season 5

Alongside the release date and casting announcement, we also got a first look at Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in season 5.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Lamb will, unsurprisingly, lead "Slow Horses" season 5, which is an adaptation of Mick Herron's fifth novel in the "Slough House" series, "London Rules."

Apple's official synopsis reads: "In season 5 of 'Slow Horses,' everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, 'London Rules' should always apply."