Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun's trippy post-apocalyptic romance just landed on Paramount Plus

I'm pretty picky when it comes to romance movies. I've seen enough dopey-eyed protagonists stumbling through meet-cutes and "will they/won't they" tension play out that if a flick hits all the expected beats, consider my attention span shot. When it comes to romance movies, in my opinion, the weirder, the better.

There’s no denying that "Love Me" — the debut feature from husband-and-wife duo Andy and Sam Zuchero — checks that "weird" box loud and clear. I'm also a huge fan of anything with a post-apocalyptic setting, so I was intrigued by its premise from the get-go.

In the not-too-distant future, two inanimate objects find each other online and embark on a journey to piece together the mystery of what life on Earth was like when humans still inhabited it. Drawing from the remnants of human knowledge, they craft new identities inspired by the social media of a once-living married couple in a hopeful attempt to deepen their connection.

What begins as an unlikely love story slowly morphs into a lesson about learning to love yourself, even if you're a sentient robot. While "Love Me" has elements of "Her" and "Wall-E" in its DNA, this focus on self-acceptance elevates it to something wholly unique that quietly resonates with a deep sense of humanity.

Anchoring all this introspection are two standout performances from its sole performers: Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun. If you're looking for an offbeat romance movie with a healthy dose of sci-fi, this one should absolutely be on your radar now that it's landed on Paramount Plus (June 16).

Here's everything you need to know about "Love Me" and why it deserves a spot on your watchlist.

What is 'Love Me' about?

Love Me | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

Set in a far-off future where humanity has gone extinct, "Love Me" centers on an unusual pair: a weather buoy (voiced by Stewart) that gains self-awareness after encountering a passing satellite (voiced by Yeun). The buoy, which is desperate to establish a sense of self, names itself "Me" and the satellite "Iam."

At Me’s urging, the two begin to bond and study the internet to understand how to be human. Without Iam's knowledge, Me eventually crafts new identities for the pair inspired by the archived social media of an influencer named Deja and her husband, Liam. The two build a virtual reality where they bring their characters to life.

As their connection deepens into something resembling love, the complexities of their borrowed personas — and their evolving relationship — begin to surface. The film uses both live-action and animation techniques to tell a story that examines what it means to live and love.

Why you should stream 'Love Me' on Paramount Plus now

Directors Andy and Sam Zuchero have said they wrote "Love Me" during the pandemic, and that sense of isolation and longing for understanding definitely shines through. The film also explores the tension between the personas we project and the truths of who we really are, a struggle just about anyone can relate to.

(Image credit: Bleecker Street)

It's clear from the jump that Me's cultivating a distorted version of humanity from social media posts, that her dreams of an effortlessly happy life are based on a carefully curated fabrication. But you still can't help but be heartbroken for her when her newly developed sense of self is let down by the ugly realities of human relationships.

The Zucheros present the progression of their relationship in a visually intriguing way as well. As Me pulls Iam into a virtual world of their own creation, the film’s aesthetic shifts into CG animation. Me’s insecurities don't necessarily scream "red flag" beneath a Pixar-like stylized avatar, while Iam’s growing frustration — like realizing he can’t actually feel being tickled — is rendered less stark by the warm, rounded visual style.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Eventually, the animated world gives way to live-action, allowing Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun to physically embody their roles. This transition brings a fresh challenge: distinguishing their AI characters from the human they're inspired by. As they strive for authenticity over imitation, their forms become more human, and with that, more emotionally exposed — an evolution their performances reflect.

Stewart’s voice begins cool and robotic, then shifts into hesitant curiosity, and eventually a playful flirtation. Yeun starts with Siri-like politeness and clarity, but soon shows the full range of human emotion, eventually spiraling into a full-on meltdown. As their characters evolve from glossy digital avatars into flawed, flesh-and-blood versions of themselves, their performances deepen, giving weight to every awkward pause, yearning glance, and moment of doubt.

"Love Me" definitely won't be to everyone's taste. It's a love story that spans literally billions of years and multiple extinctions, to suggest consciousness, and by extension, love, transcends both time and space. But for those who don't mind a sci-fi twist on your typical star-crossed lovers story, I can confidently say it makes for a charming and introspective watch for a cozy evening.

Stream "Love Me" on Paramount Plus now.