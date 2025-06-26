New on HBO Max in July 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

It's summertime, and HBO Max is bringing the heat once again in July with a new wave of releases. This month, there are fresh drops from HBO and several big movies releasing this month, helping to keep HBO Max in the game as one of the very best streaming services you can subscribe to.

The biggest release of the month has to be the HBO Max debut of what many have called the movie of the year, as Ryan Coogler’s horror flick, “Sinners,” which hits HBO Max early this month.

There’s also new movies to stream for A24 friends, as both “Opus” and “Death of a Unicorn” are due to land through July. Plus, there’s the new Spanish HBO Original series, “Rage,” new documentaries and plenty of new library titles to look forward to this month, too. Oh, and we can’t forget that Shark Week is coming up, too (the full schedule is below).

Don't see anything you want to stream this month? Fret not; HBO Max is home to tons of great stuff; for even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to the best movies on HBO Max. Otherwise, here's more info about everything new on HBO Max in July 2025.

New on HBO Max in July 2025: Top picks

'On Becoming a Guinea Fowl' (July 4)

On Becoming A Guinea Fowl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

"On Becoming a Guinea Fowl" is one of several A24 releases coming to HBO Max this month, and this black comedy-drama comes highly recommended; it's currently got a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Written and directed by Rungano Nyoni, "On Becoming a Guinea Fowl" sees Shula (Susan Chardy) stumbling across the body of her uncle in the middle of an empty road one evening. Funeral plans begin to spin up around Shula and her cousins, and this hubbub serves as a backdrop wherein they start to surface some of the secrets of their middle class Zambian family.

Stream on HBO Max on July 4

'Sinners' (July 4)

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Ryan Coogler's ultra-gripping and acclaimed horror-thriller about twin brothers (both played by Michael B. Jordan) confronting a horrific evil is finally launching on HBO Max in just a few more days. If you've not seen it yet, this is your chance to check out what is still one of the very best new movies of the year.

Smoke and Stack are attempting to leave their troubled past in Chicago behind and head back to their hometown to start again by opening up their own juke joint inside an abandoned sawmill. And, on opening night, they are their customers contend with a truly nefarious force of evil.

It's bloody, brutal, and an absolute blast; add it to your July watchlist, pronto.

Stream on HBO Max on July 14

'Rage' (July 11)

Rage | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

If you're looking for a brand-new series to get stuck into this month, then "Rage" ("Furia") is HBO Max's new original of the month.

"Rage" is a Spanish series created and directed by Félix Sabroso, and is billed by Warner Bros. Discovery as a "surprising, realistic and intense drama." It takes the form of a contemporary portrait of five women who are ready to do anything in the face of extreme situations.

The interwoven story draws connections between each of them, and sees them facing extortion, oppression, deceit, exclusion and manipulation in a single shared universe that sees their lives changed, butterfly-effect style, by a series of conflicts. Across 8 eight episodes, they'll be pushed to the limit in pursuit of revenge,

"Rage" begins with a two-episode premiere, with new episodes dropping weekly thereafter.

Stream on HBO Max from July 11

Everything new on HBO Max in July 2025

JULY 1

Annabelle (2014)

Better off Dead…

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me

Canyon River

Carol

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61 (FOOD Network)

Cunningham

Dames

Dances With Wolves

Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut

Film Geek

Get Out

Get Shorty (1995)

In Time

Insidious

Jewel Robbery

Jimmy the Gent

Lady Killer

Lawyer Man

Life as We Know It

Love & Other Drugs

Love Crazy

Moana with Sound (1926)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

Napoleon Dynamite

One Way Passage

Other Men's Women

Picture Snatcher

Private Detective 62

Red Dawn (1984)

Shadow of the Thin Man

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Showgirls

Sinner's Holiday

Smart Money

Snatched (2017)

Song of the Thin Man

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Taxi! (1932)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Big Lebowski

The Brink (2019)

The Great Wall

The Kennel Murder Case

The Key

The Last House on the Left

The Meg

The Public Enemy

The Road to Singapore (1931)

The St. Louis Kid

The Strawberry Blonde

The Thin Man Goes Home

The Three Stooges

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Torrid Zone

Two O'Clock Courage

Tyrel

Valentine's Day

Valley of the Sun (1942)

What’s Your Number?

What's Your Number? Ex-tended Edition

Winner Take All (1932)

Woman at War

JULY 2

Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (HBO Original)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13 (TLC)

JULY 3

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League

The Deep Three, Season 3

JULY 4

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (A24)

Sinners (2025)

JULY 10

Back to the Frontier, Season 1 (Max Original, Magnolia Network)

Celebrity IOU, Season 10 (HGTV)

Isadora Moon, Season 1B (Max Original)

JULY 11

Chasing the West, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 202 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 243 (HGTV)

Opus (A24)

Rage (Furia), Season 1 (HBO Original)

JULY 12

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 5 (Discovery)

JULY 14

Evil Lives Here, Season 18 (ID)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 3 (Discovery)

Two Guys Garage, Season 24

JULY 15

A Killer Among Friends, Season 1 (ID)

JULY 16

911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 1 (ID)

JULY 17

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 38 (FOOD Network)

JULY 18

Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO Original)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 51 (FOOD Network)

Family Recipe Showdown, Season 1 (FOOD Network)

I Love You Forever (2024)

JULY 19

Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Season 7B (FOOD Network)

Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2 (HGTV)

JULY 20

Shark Week 2025 (Discovery)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9C (Cartoon Network)

JULY 22

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain, Season 1 (CNN)

JULY 23

Welcome to Plathville, Season 7 (TLC)

JULY 25

AEW Special Events, 2023C (2023)

AEW Special Events, 2024C (2024)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic S1F: The No Heart Games (2024)

Death of a Unicorn (A24)

JULY 26

The Pioneer Woman, Season 39 (FOOD Network)

JULY 29

Worst Cooks in America, Season 29 (FOOD Network)

JULY 31

Don't Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 2 (HGTV)

Sports schedule

MLB

JULY 1

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m. ET

JULY 8

LA Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers, 7 p.m. ET

NASCAR

JULY 6

Grant Park 165, 2 p.m. ET

JULY 13

Toyota/Save Mart 350, 3.30 p.m. ET

JULY 20

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, 2 p.m. ET

JULY 27

Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG, 2 p.m. ET

SOCCER

JULY 2

USWNT vs Canada, 7.30 p.m. ET

AEW

JULY 2

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m. ET

JULY 5

AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET

JULY 9

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m. ET

JULY 10

AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET

AEW Countdown to All in 2025, 10 p.m. ET

JULY 16

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m. ET

JULY 19

AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET

JULY 23

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m. ET

JULY 25

AEW Forbidden Door (2023)

AEW All Out (2023)

AEW WrestleDream (2023)

AEW Full Gear (2023)

AEW Worlds End (2023)

AEW Forbidden Door (2024)

AEW Full Gear (2024)

AEW Worlds End (2024)

JULY 26

AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET

JULY 30

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m. ET

JULY 31

AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET

HBO Max's Shark Week 2025 schedule

JULY 20

“Dancing with Sharks” premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Hosted by Emmy® Award-winning television personality Tom Bergeron, Dancing with Sharks is a competition show unlike any other. For the first time ever, five divers compete to put together an amazing underwater routine with their toothy partners. From hammerheads to tigers and nurse sharks, each shark has its own signature dance moves. At the end of the show, a winner is crowned – if all the competitors make it that far.

“Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus” premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

A 20-foot great white breaches in New Zealand, sparking a hunt for Colossus – the legendary flying shark who went missing 10 years ago from South Africa’s waters. Could he still be alive and lead researchers to a secret colony of lost great whites?

“Great White Assassin” premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Shark expert Alison Towner teams up with Shark Week legend Dickie Chivell to decode how killer whales take down great whites with ease. To get answers, the team travels to New Zealand and goes to the extreme, sending Dickie underwater posed as an orca to see how the great whites react.

Encores run at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

JULY 21

“Great White Sex Battle” premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

In a Shark Week first, male and female great white sharks compete in a series of challenges to determine which sex is the superior predator in the waters off the coast of New Zealand.

“Jaws vs Mega Croc” premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Using data gathered in new experiments, Tristan Guttridge, Rosie Moore and Dr. Sora Kim construct a CGI fight to the death between two of the biggest and baddest apex predators in the water – the Great White Shark and Nile Crocodile.

“In the Eyes of the Storm: Shark Storm” premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

In the summer of 2024, dozens of cameras capture a rare outbreak of shark attacks along America’s gulf coast. Told exclusively through first-hand accounts of victims and eyewitnesses, nobody has seen all these perspectives unfold in real time until now.

Encores run at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

JULY 22

“Great White Northern Invasion” premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Great white sharks have found a new home off the shores of Nova Scotia, Canada. With the waters now frothing with great whites, interactions with humans are on the rise. A team of scientists tracks down and tags the biggest sharks to uncover the sharkiest locations before there’s a fatal attack.

“How to Survive a Shark Attack” premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder attempts the unthinkable – getting attacked by a shark, again. Under the supervision of experts, Paul provokes sharks to attack him in multiple scenarios, where they bite and tear off prosthetic limbs to teach life-saving tactics for surviving an encounter with nature’s deadliest predators.

“Black Mako of the Abyss” premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

When Shark Tagger Keith Poe saw the shark for the first time, he knew it was different. It was aggressive, 13-feet long and had very dark skin. Now, a group of experts lure the beast up from the abyss to determine if the creature is a mako, or mutant, or possibly, a mako and great white hybrid.

Encores run at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

JULY 23

“Expedition Unknown: Shark Files” premieres at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on Discovery

Global adventurer Josh Gates solves some of the strangest and most disturbing shark mysteries of all-time, including the real-life bloody inspiration for the movie Jaws and the gruesome case of the Tiger Shark who vomited an arm while living in captivity and ultimately helped police solve a murder mystery.

“Expedition X: Malpelo Monster Shark” premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Josh Gates sends Phil Torres and Heather Amaro on their most perilous mission yet – tracking a legendary monster shark that lurks in the eerie waters of Malpelo Island, 300 miles off Colombia’s coast. After terrifying footage of this monster is brought to Josh, he sends his fearless team deep into the ocean to unmask the true identity of this 20-foot-long predator.

“Alien Sharks: Death Down Under” premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante injects himself with shark venom after diving down under into Australia’s dangerous waters, home to some of the weirdest, alien-like and deadly sharks. He hopes this risky and potentially lethal experiment will bypass years of red tape to finally discover the potency of the venomous Port Jackson Shark and Ghost Shark.

Encores run at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

JULY 24

“Surviving Jaws” premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Fifty years ago, Jaws changed the beachgoing experience forever – striking fear into millions of Americans who vowed to never go in the water again. Now, marine biologist Tom “Blowfish” Hird and predator ecologist Michelle Jewell re-examine the movie and dive with Great Whites to separate fact from fiction, answering questions like: does skinny dipping really attract great white sharks? Could a monster shark chew through a boat’s hull?

“Caught! Sharks Strike Back” premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

This year has set a record for shark encounters captured on camera, from a hilarious moment when a shark slaps a fisherman in the face to the intense 10-minutes a great white stalked a kayaker… these are craziest moments of when sharks strike back.

“Frankenshark” premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Shark expert Tristan Guttridge and his team use CGI to create the ultimate apex predator. Pulling from a variety of shark species, they build the deadliest, weirdest shark on the planet and put it to the test in a high-stakes showdown against a killer orca.

Encores run at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

JULY 25

“Great White Reign of Terror” premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

In South Africa, two people are killed by great whites near the eastern cape, an area that hasn’t seen an attack in decades. Scientists worry it could be the start of a series of attacks eerily similar to Black December in 1957, when six people lost their lives. Ryan Johnson, Gibbs Kuguru and Andy Casagrande head out to investigate the cause behind the spike in attacks before there’s another fatality.

“Florida’s Death Beach” premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

The numbers are in, and once again, Florida – specifically New Smyrna Beach – has earned the title of "The Shark Attack Capital of the World," accounting for 30% of global shark attacks. But why has the popular spring break, party beach become so deadly? Forrest Galante and his team investigate before even more blood ends up in the water.

“Bull Shark Showdown” premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

The most vicious and insane populations of bull sharks from Australia and America faceoff in a no-holds-barred showdown beneath the water. Bull Shark-attack survivor Paul de Gelder contends that his Aussie sharks are the toughest, while American shark biologist Dr. Craig O’Connell attempts to find the meanest sharks Florida has to offer to take the crown.

Encores run at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

JULY 26

“Attack of the Devil Shark” premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

A rogue Tiger Shark attacks and kills a person in St. Martin. Weeks later, it strikes again. Locals fear it could be the work of the legendary Devil Shark – a massive and ruthless tiger shark who’s haunted their shores for decades. When a team sets out to track down the shark responsible for the attacks, they uncover a seismic force that may be triggering aggression in sharks.

“Battle for Shark Mountain” premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Off Mozambique’s coast, sharks swarm a hidden peak, hunting Giant Trevally in a once-a-year feeding frenzy. But when 5,000 Trevally fight back, the hunters become the hunted in one of the ocean’s wildest showdowns.

Encores run at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery