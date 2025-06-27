Their first live performance since March last year and their one and only show of 2025, The 1975's Friday night Pyramid Stage headline slot at Glastonbury 2025 is one of the hottest tickets in music, period.

You can watch The 1975 at Glastonbury live streams from anywhere with a VPN and for FREE.

The 1975 at Glastonbury 2025 live streams, Date, Time, Channels The 1975's Glastonbury 2025 set takes place on Friday, June 27.

► Start time: 10:15 p.m. BST / 5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT / 7:15 a.m. AEST (Sat.)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try Surfshark for FREE with a 7-day trial

The marquee slot came as a welcome shock to even the band's most dedicated fans, after a tumultuous couple of years for the Matty Healy-fronted synth-pop group. They've largely avoided the limelight ever since being taken to court over an on-stage kiss between Healy and bassist Ross MacDonald, which shut down the 2023 Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia, where homosexuality is illegal.

They'd been promoting 2022's critically-acclaimed Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which birthed "I'm in Love with You", "All I Need to Hear", "Happiness" and "Oh Caroline". Of course, we fully expect them to bust out old favorites "Sex", "Chocolate", "Robbers" and "Girls" too.

With the band known to be putting together a new album, there's a chance we'll get some fresh material material too, especially as The 1975 recently unveiled a new-look logo.

As probably the most orthodox and crowd-pleasing of the three Pyramid Stage headliners this year, this is one you won't want to miss. Below are all the details you need to watch The 1975 and live stream Glastonbury 2025 for FREE and from anywhere.

How to watch The 1975 at Glastonbury 2025 for FREE

The 1975's headline set is one of only a select few that will be televised live. It will be shown on free-to-air BBC One, with dedicated coverage beginning at 10:30 p.m. BST.

However, seeing as The 1975 are scheduled to take to the Pyramid Stage at 10:15 p.m., we'd recommend tuning in on BBC iPlayer instead. While there's every chance the band will be running late, do you really want to risk it?

BBC iPlayer coverage of all Pyramid Stage acts — including The 1975's — is available to stream in 4K. As well as laptops, the service also has apps for smartphones, tablets and a wide range of streaming devices.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch The 1975 at Glastonbury as if you were back home. Surfshark is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch The 1975 at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching The 1975's set on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Friday night headliner and all other Glastonbury coverage live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is Surfshark. It's the best on the market for streaming:

Surfshark is the only VPN we recommend that offers a free trial. It then costs as little as $1.99 a month ($53.73 up front before tax), with 3 months included for free. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and Surfshark is the one we rate best for streaming. It's fast, cheap and outstanding at unblocking streaming services, especially BBC iPlayer. Get a Surfshark 7-day free trial with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Surfshark is our favorite for streaming.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. but want to view BBC iPlayer as usual, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to BBC iPlayer and enjoy!

Can you watch The 1975 at Glastonbury in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

The Glastonbury Festival is only shown in the U.K., so you won't find The 1975's Glastonbury set in any international listings.

There's good news if you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K., however. You can download one of the best VPN services and tap into your FREE home coverage of Glastonbury 2025 through BBC iPlayer. We recommend Surfshark.

Or if you're content only to listen to The 1975's set, you can do so via the BBC's 'pop-up radio station' BBC Radio Glastonbury via BBC Sounds on web browsers.

Glastonbury lineup 2025: Friday, June 27

(All times BST; subtract 5 hours for ET)

Pyramid Stage

The 1975: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Biffy Clyro: 8:15 p.m. - 9:25 p.m.

Alanis Morissette: 6:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

TBA: 4:55 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Burning Spear - 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

CMAT - 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Supergrass: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

The Other Stage

Loyle Carner: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Busta Rhymes: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Gracie Abrams: 6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Franz Ferdinand: 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Wet Leg: 3:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Inhaler: 2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Rizzle Kicks: 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

West Holts Stage

Maribou State: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Badbadnotgood: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Denzel Curry: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

En Vogue: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Vieux Farka Toure: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Glass Beams: 2:30 p.m. - 3:25 p.m.

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Corto.Alto: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Woodsies

Four Tet: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Floating Points: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Pinkpantheress: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Blossoms: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Lola Young: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Shed Seven: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Fat Dog: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Myles Smith: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

TBA: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Park Stage

Anohni And The Johnsons: 11 p.m. - 12:15 a.m.

Self Esteem: 9:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.

Wunderhorse: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Osees: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

English Teacher: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Faye Webster: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Jalen Ngonda: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

John Glacier: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Horsegirl: 10:30 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.

Acoustic Stage

Ani Difranco: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

The Searchers: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Dhani Harrison: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Billie Marten: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Skerryvore: 4 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

Hugh Cornwell: 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.

Gabrielle Aplin: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

Tift Merritt: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Nadia Reid: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Our Man In The Field: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Avalon Stage

The Fratellis: 11:05 p.m. - 12:20 a.m.

Terrorvision: 9:35 p.m. - 10:35 p.m.

The Magic Numbers: 8:05 p.m. - 9:05 p.m.

Orla Gartland: 6:35 p.m. - 7:35 p.m.

Ash: 5:05 p.m. - 6:05 p.m.

Paris Paloma: 3:35 p.m. - 4:35 p.m.

Rumba De Bodas: 2:10 p.m. - 3:05 p.m.

Beans On Toast: 12:50 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

More from Tom's Guide