As a golf fanatic, I was skeptical about 'Stick' — but the new Apple TV Plus show won me over

Apple TV Plus has entered the golf world. It didn't follow in Netflix's footsteps with a documentary like "Full Swing," though. Instead, it carved a similar path to its breakout soccer hit "Ted Lasso" with the Owen Wilson-led "Stick."

I've had a chance to watch the entire first season of "Stick." As someone who's addicted to golf, I had to pull myself away from the course for a weekend to watch the 10-episode half-hour sports comedy — which is easier said than done when you live in New England and only get so many decent weather weekends to play.

Overall, I like "Stick." It's not without some flaws, and the actual golf play could be a bigger part of the show, but it's still enjoyable enough that I hope Apple TV Plus brings it back for "Stick" season 2.

Story first, golf second

(Image credit: Apple)

At the end of the day, "Stick" is a lighthearted comedy with some dramatic elements sprinkled in. If you're going into the show thinking it's going to be all about on-course golf action, you'll be disappointed.

The golf is the backdrop for the character interplay involving Pryce "Stick" Cahill (Owen Wilson), Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager), Zero (Lilli Kay), Mitts (Marc Maron) and Santi's mother Elena (Mariana Trevino). Who will fall in love? Will Cahill be able to serve as a coach and father figure for the troubled Santi? Will the golf world accept the ultra-woke Zero?

(Image credit: Apple)

These are the big questions "Stick" puts forth, and they're all answered satisfyingly by the end of the season. It's a little too clean and happy in the end, but since it's a feel-good show, it fits.

I found myself hooked on the show throughout, and while I enjoyed watching Setti rise through the golf ranks with his incredible driving power and volatile short game, it was the attachment to the characters that kept me coming back. Pryce's issues with his ex-wife, Santi's dad's problems, budding romances and the perils of life on the road sucked me in and didn't let go until the credits rolled on the final episode.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The golf feels mostly realistic

"Stick" taps real-life golf commentators Trevor Immelman and Jim Nantz to increase the authenticity of the golf. (Image credit: Apple)

The biggest thing I enjoy about the golf in "Stick" is that it doesn't try to artificially make it more exciting (like "Happy Gilmore" does). No one drives the ball 400 yards. Santi doesn't go from never putting a ball in his life to suddenly being a virtuoso.

"Stick" taps real-life golf commentators Trevor Immelman and Jim Nantz to increase the authenticity of the golf.

Santi grew up golfing and took a few years off due to some family turmoil with his father (who left him and his mother). His proficiency in golf makes sense in the context of the life the teen has been through; he grew up as a prodigy.

As the show progresses, the actual golf play becomes more and more ingrained in the show. You see a lot of Santi hitting shots and dealing with his mental issues on the course, and it's done well. It feels exciting for someone who knows golf and, more importantly, it feels plausible.

'Stick' outlook: A solid swing at comedy

(Image credit: Apple)

Overall, "Stick" gets a lot right from a golfer's perspective. Nothing about the golf play feels unrealistic, but it's broken down to encapsulate the most exciting parts of the game.

And, putting the golf aside for a moment, the characters grabbed me. I cared about Santi's quest to become a golfer. I cared about Pryce trying to rebuild his life. Zero annoyed me for a large part of the show, but it seemed like they were meant to (at least at the beginning). While the character is ultra-woke, the way the older characters poke the bear with their lack of knowledge on woke culture is entertaining without being offensive.

I hope "Stick" comes back for another season. Sure, I don't see it being the breakout hit that "Ted Lasso" is, but I still think it has a place in the Apple TV Plus catalog for at least one more season.