How to watch Glastonbury 2025 for FREE in Ireland

Want to watch Glastonbury Festival in Ireland? One of the biggest weekend's of music on the planet, boasting over 3,000 performances including Kneecap, the event has international appeal but exclusive streaming rights are held by the U.K.'s BBC iPlayer, making it the only platform you can catch the full festival experience live.

For fans in Ireland, this means that watching Noah Kahan or Olivia Rodrigo's sets is seemingly inaccessible. Fear not as a good streaming VPN can make your device appear as if it is back in the U.K. so you can watch your usual free Glasto streams.

In this quick and easy guide we'll show you how to watch Glastonbury live from Ireland with a good VPN.

How to watch Glastonbury in Ireland

As alluded to previously, due to both copyright and distribution limitations, as well as the TV licence that British residents must pay annually to access BBC and other live content from other U.K. channels, there are geo-restrictions in place on BBC iPlayer.

This means that Glastonbury is impossible to access from Ireland without using a VPN. We'll show you how to use one of them right here:

Exclusive deal NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50 ✅ 4 months extra FREE! ✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch Glastonbury live from Ireland with our exclusive deal.

How to unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN

YouTube Watch On

How do I sign up to BBC iPlayer?

🇮🇪 If you're in Ireland (or anywhere outside the U.K.)., but don't yet have a BBC account then it is really simple.

❓All you need to do is visit the BBC website or download the BBC iPlayer app (iOS / Android). Sign up with your email address, date of birth and a valid U.K. postcode, e.g. SE1 7PB. You'll also need to confirm that you possess a TV Licence.

✅ You'll now be good to go and don't forget about that VPN you'll need to stream from Ireland or indeed anywhere outside the U.K..

What devices can I watch Glastonbury on in Ireland?

You can watch Glastonbury via BBC iPlayer on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Glastonbury lineup 2025

(All times BST; subtract 5 hours for ET)

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Pyramid Stage

The 1975: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Biffy Clyro: 8:15 p.m. - 9:25 p.m.

Alanis Morissette: 6:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

TBA: 4:55 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Burning Spear - 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

CMAT - 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Supergrass: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

The Other Stage

Loyle Carner: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Busta Rhymes: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Gracie Abrams: 6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Franz Ferdinand: 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Wet Leg: 3:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Inhaler: 2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Rizzle Kicks: 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

West Holts Stage

Maribou State: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Badbadnotgood: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Denzel Curry: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

En Vogue: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Vieux Farka Toure: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Glass Beams: 2:30 p.m. - 3:25 p.m.

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Corto.Alto: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Woodsies

Four Tet: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Floating Points: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Pinkpantheress: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Blossoms: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Lola Young: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Shed Seven: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Fat Dog: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Myles Smith: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

TBA: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Park Stage

Anohni And The Johnsons: 11 p.m. - 12:15 a.m.

Self Esteem: 9:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.

Wunderhorse: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Osees: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

English Teacher: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Faye Webster: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Jalen Ngonda: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

John Glacier: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Horsegirl: 10:30 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.

Acoustic Stage

Ani Difranco: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

The Searchers: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Dhani Harrison: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Billie Marten: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Skerryvore: 4 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

Hugh Cornwell: 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.

Gabrielle Aplin: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

Tift Merritt: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Nadia Reid: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Our Man In The Field: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Avalon Stage

The Fratellis: 11:05 p.m. - 12:20 a.m.

Terrorvision: 9:35 p.m. - 10:35 p.m.

The Magic Numbers: 8:05 p.m. - 9:05 p.m.

Orla Gartland: 6:35 p.m. - 7:35 p.m.

Ash: 5:05 p.m. - 6:05 p.m.

Paris Paloma: 3:35 p.m. - 4:35 p.m.

Rumba De Bodas: 2:10 p.m. - 3:05 p.m.

Beans On Toast: 12:50 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Pyramid Stage

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 10 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Raye: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Patchwork: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

John Fogerty: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

The Script: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Brandi Carlile: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Kaiser Chiefs: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

The Other Stage

Charli XCX: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Deftones: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Ezra Collective: 6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Amyl & The Sniffers: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Weezer: 15:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Beabadoobee: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Good Neighbours: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Alessi Rose: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

West Holts Stage

Doechii: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Amaarae: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Greentea Peng: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Yussef Dayes: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Kneecap: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Bob Vylan: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Nilüfer Yanya: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Infinity Song: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Woodsies

Scissor Sisters: 10:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Tom Odell: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Father John Misty: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

TV On The Radio: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Nova Twins: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Jade: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Fcukers: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Sorry: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Amazons: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Park Stage

Caribou: 11 p.m. - 00:15 a.m.

Beth Gibbons: 9:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.

TBA: 19:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Gary Numan: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Pa Salieu: 4:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Lucy Dacus: 3:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Japanese Breakfast: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.

Acoustic Stage

Nick Lowe: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

Hothouse Flowers: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Jeremy Loops: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

The Coronas: 5:10 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Bluebells: 4:10 p.m. - 4:50 p.m.

Not Completely Unknown: A Celebration Of The Songs Of Bob Dylan: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sophie B. Hawkins: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

Oisin Leech: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Lorraine Nash: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Henry Grace: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Avalon Stage

Hard-Fi: 11:10 p.m. - 12:20 a.m.

Tom Walker: 9:40 p.m. - 10:40 p.m.

Rachel Chinouriri: 8:10 p.m. - 9:10 p.m.

Jade Bird: 6:40 p.m. - 7:40 p.m.

The Amy Winehouse Band: 5:10 p.m. - 6:10 p.m.

Jamie Cullum: 3:40 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

Stephen Wilson Jr.: 2:15 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.

Bess Atwell: 12:50 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Fülü: 11:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Pyramid Stage

Olivia Rodrigo: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Noah Kahan: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Nile Rodgers & Chic: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Rod Stewart: 3:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.

The Libertines: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Celeste: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Selecter: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The Other Stage

The Prodigy: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Wolf Alice: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Snow Patrol: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Turnstile: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Joy Crookes: 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Shaboozey: 1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Nadine Shah: 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Louis Dunford: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

West Holts Stage

Overmono: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Parcels: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Goat: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Black Uhuru: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Cymande: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Thandii: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Woodsies

Jorja Smith: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

AJ Tracey: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

St. Vincent: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Black Country, New Road: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Djo: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Sprints: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Gurriers: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Westside Cowboy: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Park Stage

The Maccabees: 9:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Future Islands: 7:35 p.m. - 8:35 p.m.

Kae Tempest: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Girl In Red: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Royel Otis: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Katy J Pearson: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Geordie Greep: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Melin Melyn: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Acoustic Stage

Roy Harper: 9:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

The Bootleg Beatles: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Rhiannon Giddens With Dirk Powell: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

London Community Gospel Choir: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

PP Arnold: 4 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

The Riptide Movement: 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.

Michele Stodart: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

The Henry Girls: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Toby Lee: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman's Songbook: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Avalon Stage

Alabama 3: 10:50 p.m. - 11: 50 p.m.

Bear's Den: 9:20 p.m. - 10:20 p.m.

Sam Ryder: 7:50 p.m. - 8:50 p.m.

The Big Moon: 6:20 p.m. - 7:20 p.m.

My Baby: 4:50 p.m. - 5:50 p.m.

The Horne Section: 3:20 p.m. - 4:20 p.m.

Brooke Combe: 1:55 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.

Talisk: 12:30 p.m. - 1:25 p.m.

Dea Matrona: 11:25 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.

More from Tom's Guide