How to watch Glastonbury 2025 for FREE in Ireland
Unlock Glastonbury 2025 from Ireland using this quick and easy guide
Want to watch Glastonbury Festival in Ireland? One of the biggest weekend's of music on the planet, boasting over 3,000 performances including Kneecap, the event has international appeal but exclusive streaming rights are held by the U.K.'s BBC iPlayer, making it the only platform you can catch the full festival experience live.
For fans in Ireland, this means that watching Noah Kahan or Olivia Rodrigo's sets is seemingly inaccessible. Fear not as a good streaming VPN can make your device appear as if it is back in the U.K. so you can watch your usual free Glasto streams.
In this quick and easy guide we'll show you how to watch Glastonbury live from Ireland with a good VPN.
How to watch Glastonbury in Ireland
As alluded to previously, due to both copyright and distribution limitations, as well as the TV licence that British residents must pay annually to access BBC and other live content from other U.K. channels, there are geo-restrictions in place on BBC iPlayer.
This means that Glastonbury is impossible to access from Ireland without using a VPN. We'll show you how to use one of them right here:
How to unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN
How do I sign up to BBC iPlayer?
🇮🇪 If you're in Ireland (or anywhere outside the U.K.)., but don't yet have a BBC account then it is really simple.
❓All you need to do is visit the BBC website or download the BBC iPlayer app (iOS / Android). Sign up with your email address, date of birth and a valid U.K. postcode, e.g. SE1 7PB. You'll also need to confirm that you possess a TV Licence.
✅ You'll now be good to go and don't forget about that VPN you'll need to stream from Ireland or indeed anywhere outside the U.K..
What devices can I watch Glastonbury on in Ireland?
You can watch Glastonbury via BBC iPlayer on all of the following devices and platforms:
Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)
Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)
Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above
Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)
Google TV
Freely
Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)
Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes)
iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above
LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)
NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)
PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)
Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)
Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)
Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream
Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)
YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)
Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)
Glastonbury lineup 2025
(All times BST; subtract 5 hours for ET)
FRIDAY, JUNE 27
Pyramid Stage
- The 1975: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.
- Biffy Clyro: 8:15 p.m. - 9:25 p.m.
- Alanis Morissette: 6:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- TBA: 4:55 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Burning Spear - 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- CMAT - 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Supergrass: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
The Other Stage
- Loyle Carner: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.
- Busta Rhymes: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Gracie Abrams: 6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.
- Franz Ferdinand: 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.
- Wet Leg: 3:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.
- Inhaler: 2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.
- Rizzle Kicks: 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
- Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
West Holts Stage
- Maribou State: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.
- Badbadnotgood: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Denzel Curry: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- En Vogue: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Vieux Farka Toure: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Glass Beams: 2:30 p.m. - 3:25 p.m.
- Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- Corto.Alto: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Woodsies
- Four Tet: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.
- Floating Points: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Pinkpantheress: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Blossoms: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Lola Young: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Shed Seven: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Fat Dog: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- Myles Smith: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- TBA: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Park Stage
- Anohni And The Johnsons: 11 p.m. - 12:15 a.m.
- Self Esteem: 9:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.
- Wunderhorse: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Osees: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- English Teacher: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Faye Webster: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Jalen Ngonda: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- John Glacier: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Horsegirl: 10:30 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.
Acoustic Stage
- Ani Difranco: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.
- The Searchers: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Dhani Harrison: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Billie Marten: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Skerryvore: 4 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.
- Hugh Cornwell: 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.
- Gabrielle Aplin: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.
- Tift Merritt: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.
- Nadia Reid: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.
- Our Man In The Field: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Avalon Stage
- The Fratellis: 11:05 p.m. - 12:20 a.m.
- Terrorvision: 9:35 p.m. - 10:35 p.m.
- The Magic Numbers: 8:05 p.m. - 9:05 p.m.
- Orla Gartland: 6:35 p.m. - 7:35 p.m.
- Ash: 5:05 p.m. - 6:05 p.m.
- Paris Paloma: 3:35 p.m. - 4:35 p.m.
- Rumba De Bodas: 2:10 p.m. - 3:05 p.m.
- Beans On Toast: 12:50 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 28
Pyramid Stage
- Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 10 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.
- Raye: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Patchwork: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- John Fogerty: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- The Script: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Brandi Carlile: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Kaiser Chiefs: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
The Other Stage
- Charli XCX: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.
- Deftones: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Ezra Collective: 6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.
- Amyl & The Sniffers: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Weezer: 15:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Beabadoobee: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Good Neighbours: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Alessi Rose: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
West Holts Stage
- Doechii: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.
- Amaarae: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Greentea Peng: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Yussef Dayes: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Kneecap: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Bob Vylan: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Nilüfer Yanya: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- Infinity Song: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Woodsies
- Scissor Sisters: 10:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
- Tom Odell: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Father John Misty: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- TV On The Radio: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Nova Twins: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Jade: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Fcukers: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- Sorry: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- The Amazons: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Park Stage
- Caribou: 11 p.m. - 00:15 a.m.
- Beth Gibbons: 9:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.
- TBA: 19:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Gary Numan: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Pa Salieu: 4:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Lucy Dacus: 3:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.
- Japanese Breakfast: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Yann Tiersen: 11:10 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.
Acoustic Stage
- Nick Lowe: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.
- Hothouse Flowers: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Jeremy Loops: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- The Coronas: 5:10 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- The Bluebells: 4:10 p.m. - 4:50 p.m.
- Not Completely Unknown: A Celebration Of The Songs Of Bob Dylan: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sophie B. Hawkins: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.
- Oisin Leech: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.
- Lorraine Nash: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.
- Henry Grace: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Avalon Stage
- Hard-Fi: 11:10 p.m. - 12:20 a.m.
- Tom Walker: 9:40 p.m. - 10:40 p.m.
- Rachel Chinouriri: 8:10 p.m. - 9:10 p.m.
- Jade Bird: 6:40 p.m. - 7:40 p.m.
- The Amy Winehouse Band: 5:10 p.m. - 6:10 p.m.
- Jamie Cullum: 3:40 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.
- Stephen Wilson Jr.: 2:15 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.
- Bess Atwell: 12:50 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
- Fülü: 11:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m.
SUNDAY, JUNE 29
Pyramid Stage
- Olivia Rodrigo: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.
- Noah Kahan: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.
- Nile Rodgers & Chic: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Rod Stewart: 3:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.
- The Libertines: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Celeste: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- The Selecter: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.
The Other Stage
- The Prodigy: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.
- Wolf Alice: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.
- Snow Patrol: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Turnstile: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Joy Crookes: 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.
- Shaboozey: 1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Nadine Shah: 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
- Louis Dunford: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.
West Holts Stage
- Overmono: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.
- Parcels: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Goat: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Black Uhuru: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Cymande: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Thandii: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Woodsies
- Jorja Smith: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.
- AJ Tracey: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- St. Vincent: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Black Country, New Road: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Djo: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Sprints: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Gurriers: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Westside Cowboy: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Park Stage
- The Maccabees: 9:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Future Islands: 7:35 p.m. - 8:35 p.m.
- Kae Tempest: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Girl In Red: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Royel Otis: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Katy J Pearson: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- Geordie Greep: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Melin Melyn: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Acoustic Stage
- Roy Harper: 9:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- The Bootleg Beatles: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Rhiannon Giddens With Dirk Powell: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- London Community Gospel Choir: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- PP Arnold: 4 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.
- The Riptide Movement: 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.
- Michele Stodart: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.
- The Henry Girls: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.
- Toby Lee: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.
- Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman's Songbook: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Avalon Stage
- Alabama 3: 10:50 p.m. - 11: 50 p.m.
- Bear's Den: 9:20 p.m. - 10:20 p.m.
- Sam Ryder: 7:50 p.m. - 8:50 p.m.
- The Big Moon: 6:20 p.m. - 7:20 p.m.
- My Baby: 4:50 p.m. - 5:50 p.m.
- The Horne Section: 3:20 p.m. - 4:20 p.m.
- Brooke Combe: 1:55 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.
- Talisk: 12:30 p.m. - 1:25 p.m.
- Dea Matrona: 11:25 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Jacob is a journalist and editor based in the UK.
