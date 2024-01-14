How to get Prime Video for free

Amazon's Prime Video — home of hit shows like "The Boys," "Reacher" and "The Summer I Turned Pretty" — recently courted controversy over the announcement that the previously ad-free streaming service would be switching to ad-supported for all existing subscribers, with a new, higher-priced ad-free option available for those who wanted to remain ad-free.

Currently, Prime Video, when it is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, is priced at $14.99 per month ($139 per year). Those who do not have Amazon Prime can also subscribe to a video-only standalone service, for $9 per month. Users who wish to upgrade to the new, ad-free tier can expect to pay an extra $3 per month.

If this math is making Prime Video less appealing, here are some ways you can get the service for free in 2024.

Is there a Prime Video free trial?

For new users, or those who haven’t had Prime in at least 12 months, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of its all-inclusive Prime service, which includes free 2-day shipping as well as access to Prime Music and all Prime Video content with ads.

In addition to the regular free trial, those currently enrolled in college can sign up for an Amazon Prime student free trial, which allows them to try out the service for six months instead of just one, and then pay a reduced rate if they choose to continue their subscription after the trial period.

Learn more at Amazon

Amazon Prime Credit Card

Amazon offers a number of credit card options but if you want to get the most bang for your buck, the Prime Visa is the way to go. Upon approval, users will get a $100 Amazon gift card as a sign-up bonus, as well as 5% cash back on all Amazon purchases as long as they are cardholders. So as long as you spend $50 a month on Amazon purchases, you’ll essentially break even on an Amazon Prime membership for your first year.

After that, you’ll have to spend $200 a month on Amazon purchases to break even on your membership, but the good news is that the Amazon Prime Credit Card doesn’t have an annual fee, so you can just shop as you normally would knowing that each purchase gets you closer to “free” Amazon Prime.

Learn more at Amazon

Metro by T-Mobile 'Heritage' plan with free Amazon Prime

Though Metro by T-Mobile is no longer offering Amazon Prime subscriptions to new customers, those who already have the service may qualify for the $60 per month Unlimited “Heritage” plan which does include a free Amazon Prime membership. Because this plan was technically discontinued, your ability to switch to it as an existing customer will vary depending on your account status. Those interested can call Customer Care at 888-863-8768 or *611 from their Metro phone to check if they are eligible.

Learn more at Metro by T-Mobile