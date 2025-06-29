While you're settling in with your tea and biscuits for the ultimate Sunday afternoon stream, Sir Rod Stewart is about to make Glastonbury 2025 his most expensive gig ever. Rod's show starts at 3:45 p.m. BST, 10:45 a.m. ET, Sunday, June 29.

You can watch Rod Stewart at Glastonbury online from anywhere with a VPN and for FREE.

Rod Stewart at Glastonbury 2025 live streams, Date, Time, Channels Rod Stewart's Glastonbury 2025 set takes place on Sunday, June 29.

► Start time: 3:45 p.m. BST / 10:45 a.m. ET / 7:45 a.m. PT / 00:45 a.m. AEST (Mon.)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Unblock iPlayer — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 79-year-old legend returns to Worthy Farm's Pyramid Stage this Sunday (June 29) for the coveted teatime Legends slot, marking his first Glastonbury appearance since headlining in 2002.

Stewart has promised to "pleasure and titillate" festival-goers, though he's revealed the performance will cost him a staggering $300,000 of his own money to stage properly.

The Scottish icon has promised his much-anticipated set will be "glamorous" and "sexy", which means viewers tuning in from their sofas worldwide are in for a spectacle that spans his legendary career.

Expect crowd-pleasers like "Maggie May," "Sailing," "Tonight's The Night," and "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" as Stewart delivers what's likely to be one of his final major festival performances, given his recent announcement about ending large-scale world tours after 2025.

Below are all the details you need to watch Rod Stewart and live stream Glastonbury 2025 for FREE, as well as a full replay.

How to watch Rod Stewart at Glastonbury 2025 for FREE

Along with all of the other biggest acts at Glastonbury 2025, Rod Stewart's Tea Time slot will be broadcast live and for FREE by the BBC in the U.K. That means it will also be streamed as it happens and on demand on its BBC iPlayer platform online.

iPlayer coverage of all Pyramid Stage acts — including Sir Rod's — are available to stream in Ultra HD. As well as laptops, the service also has apps for smartphones, tablets and a wide range of streaming devices.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Rod Stewart Glastonbury as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch Rod Stewart's Glastonbury show from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Rod Stewart on your usual subscription?

You can still watch this and all the other Glastonbury performances live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch Glastonbury live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. but want to view BBC iPlayer as usual, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to BBC iPlayer and watch Rod Stewart at Glastonbury live!

Can you watch Rod Stewart at Glastonbury in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

The Glastonbury Festival is only shown in the U.K. so you won't find Rod Stewart's Glastonbury set in any international listings.

There's good news if you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K., however. You can download one of the best VPN services and tap into your FREE home coverage of Glastonbury 2025 through the BBC iPlayer. We recommend NordVPN.

Or if you're content only to listen to Rodrigo's set, you can do so via the BBC's 'pop-up radio station' BBC Radio Glastonbury via BBC Sounds on web browsers.

Glastonbury lineup 2025: Sunday, June 29

(All times BST; subtract 5 hours for ET)

Pyramid Stage

Olivia Rodrigo: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Noah Kahan: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Nile Rodgers & Chic: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Rod Stewart: 3:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.

The Libertines: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Celeste: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Selecter: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

More from Tom's Guide