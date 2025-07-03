Prime Day 2025 is coming — these 5 steps guarantee better deals

Prime Day 2025 is approaching fast, running from July 8-11, and with hundreds of thousands of deals across every product category, preparation is key to scoring the best discounts.

While many shoppers wait until the event begins to start browsing, smart deal hunters know that the real work happens in the weeks leading up to Prime Day. The most successful Prime Day shoppers prep for the big day (well, week).

From setting up the right alerts to having payment methods ready for lightning-fast checkouts, strategically preparing can mean the difference between snagging your dream deal and watching it sell out.

Here's how to position yourself for Prime Day success.

1. Secure your Prime membership and build your wishlist (Image: © Shutterstock) Prime Day deals are exclusively for Amazon Prime members, so this should be your first step if you're not already subscribed. Once you have membership, start putting together a wishlist of items, like household essentials, upcoming gifts, and tech upgrades you may have been postponing. Add these items to your Amazon wishlist now rather than during the event when you're competing with millions of other shoppers. Your wishlist helps you track price changes, prevents impulse purchases, and allows you to act quickly when genuine discounts appear.

2. Download the app and set up notifications (Image: © Shutterstock) The Amazon mobile app becomes essential during Prime Day, offering features that the desktop website can't match. Download the free app on iOS or Android and set your notification settings to alert you about deals on wishlisted items, recently viewed products, and price drops on categories you're interested in. Enable Amazon's Watch This Deal feature to track specific items and receive targeted alerts when they're discounted. Sign up for Amazon's deal email notifications for broader updates, and familiarize yourself with the app's interface before Prime Day begins.

3. Streamline your checkout process (Image: © Amazon) When lightning deals appear during Prime Day, every second counts. Ensure your Amazon account has current payment information, updated delivery addresses, and any gift cards you plan to use already added to your account. Consider enabling Amazon's one-click purchasing for the fastest possible checkout experience during high-demand deals. If you want, you could always test your checkout process with a small purchase before Prime Day to identify any potential issues that could slow you down when deals are time-sensitive.

4. Master Amazon's deal-finding tools (Image: © dennizn/Shutterstock) Amazon offers several built-in tools designed to help shoppers navigate Prime Day deals more effectively. Rufus, Amazon's AI shopping assistant, can answer questions about Prime Day deals, help you compare products, and provide recommendations based on your shopping history. Explore Amazon's deal categories and bookmark pages for product types you're interested in. The "Today's Deals" section will be your hub during Prime Day, but familiarizing yourself with how deals are organized and filtered can save valuable time when you're competing for limited-quantity offers.

5. What happens if you miss the invitation window (Image: © Future) Develop a clear strategy for how you'll approach Prime Day shopping. Decide whether you'll focus on specific categories, set a total budget limit, or target particular brands or products. Consider the timing of your shopping — deals refresh throughout the event, so planning when you'll actively monitor for new offers can help you catch the best discounts. Create a priority list of your most-wanted items so you know which deals deserve immediate attention. Having a clear strategy prevents you from getting overwhelmed by the sheer volume of deals and helps you focus on opportunities that align with your actual needs and budget.

