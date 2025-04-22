'The Bear' season 4: Everything we know so far

Ready to head back to Chicago? You'll be doing just that with "The Bear" season 4, which will reunite TV fans with the ever-anxious chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and the rest of his chaotic kitchen staff.

Last we saw Carmy in the finale of "The Bear" season 3, his fine-dining restaurant had just received mixed reviews from the Chicago Tribune. Even worse, he was on the verge of losing his trusty sous chef, Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), who has secretly been offered a tempting position at another restaurant.

As has become custom at this point, we expect that season 4 of the heavily acclaimed FX on Hulu series will be packed with plenty of culinary hijinks, stressful situations, emotional moments and exceptional performances (not to mention delicious-looking food).

To get you prepped for all of it, here's what we know so far about "The Bear" season 4.

'The Bear' season 4 release window

"The Bear" season 4 expected to premiere in June 2025 on Hulu and Disney Plus. As usual, all episodes will be released in one fell swoop.

The season 4 pick-up was announced in March 2024, before the release of the dramedy's third season. Filming of the two seasons occurred back-to-back, with some additional footage for the upcoming episodes filmed last year. Further production on season 4 reportedly started earlier this year, as series star Jeremy Allen White in an Esquire UK profile.

John Landgraf, chairman of FX networks, commented about the filming after the 2024 Emmys, telling Deadline: "We finished most of it. We haven’t finished all of it, but we finished most of it, and it will be ready same time next year."

For reference, the season 3 episodes hit the streamer on June 26, 2024.

A sizzle trailer for Hulu's upcoming shows — including clips from "The Bear" alongside "Dying for Sex", "Alien: Earth" and more — was released by the streaming service in March 2025. You can watch it below:

'The Bear' season 4 cast

It's not "The Bear" without Carmy Berzatto, so it's safe to say that lead actor Jeremy Allen White will be returning for the show's fourth course. Similarly, despite her up-in-the-air status on Carmy's kitchen staff, Ayo Edebiri is almost certain to return as Sydney, given that her job news will surely ruffle some chef toques.

Elsewhere, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, Abby Elliott as Natalie, Matty Matheson as Neil Fak and Corey Hendrix as Gary “Sweeps” Woods are all expected to return from the previous season as the supporting cast.

We'd also put money down on the returns of Molly Gordon as Claire, Oliver Platt as Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski and Jamie Lee Curtis as Carmy's mother, Donna.

'The Bear' season 4 plot speculation

Plot details haven't been announced for "The Bear" season 4 just yet, but given everything that occurred at the tail-end of the third season, we have a lot of simmering drama that will no doubt boil over in the new episodes.

First, there's the aftermath of that restaurant review from The Chicago Tribune, as well as the shaky financial stability of the project. Of course, the potential departure of Sydney to work with Chef Adam (Adam Shapiro) is yet another blow for Carmy's kitchen.

And outside of all of those professional woes, season 4 will continue to chronicle Carmy's ongoing personal struggles, including his strained relationship with Richie and his unresolved issues with Claire.

Even the show's actors aren't able to guess what will happen ahead of time. Lionel Boyce, who portrays kind-hearted pastry chef Marcus Brooks, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter following the season 3 finale, telling the outlet: “The thing with this show is every season I’d be having theories, and without fail what actually happens is different.

"I don’t know where they’re going to steer this ship, but I think they do a good job of subverting expectations. I can ask [creator Christopher Storer], or I’ll just wait until I get to read the scripts.”

However, Moss-Bachrach — who plays the fan-favorite Cousin Richie on the "The Bear" — told Rolling Stone: “I think there’s [a lot of] seeds planted in the third season that really come to bloom in the fourth season. I think it will be a very, very exciting, chaotic, cathartic season, and yeah, I guess I’ll just leave it there.”