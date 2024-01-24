How to get Paramount Plus for free

Paramount Plus, the home of "Star Trek," the expanded "Yellowstone" universe, and everything Nickelodeon, is one of the least expensive streamers around, costing just $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for the service’s basic, ad-supported tier.

However, even though that is already a pretty low cost of entry when compared with other streamers, if you’re looking to add Paramount Plus to your streaming lineup for the low cost of nothing at all, there are several ways to do just that.

Does Paramount Plus have a free trial?

Currently, new users can sign up for a 7-day free trial of either the basic “Essentials” plan or the no-ads premium version, which includes Showtime. Simply navigate to the official Paramount Plus website and click the "Start Free Trial" button to get started. You'll need to create an account and enter your payment information, but you won't be charged anything until the trial period ends.

Note: Sometimes, Paramount Plus offers a special 30-day free trial. They did it over the holidays and sometimes run it for big premieres.

If you get free grocery delivery through Walmart Plus, one of the perks of your membership is an included Paramount Plus Essentials subscription. Walmart Plus currently costs $12.95 a month (or $98 for the annual plan) after a 30-day free trial. However, the retail giant often offers deep discounts on subscriptions through its official app, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled if you are considering subscribing to this service so you can save even more money.

If you subscribe to the Showtime premium channels (which recently, and a little bit confusingly, rebranded as Paramount Plus with Showtime) through Spectrum, Direct TV or Hulu with Live TV, you can get access to the premium, no-ads version of Paramount Plus With Showtime (the digital service which includes live access to local CBS stations as well) for free. Simply log in with your TV provider credentials to verify your subscription at the official Paramount Plus website and you’ll be able to enjoy all the extras that come with the app for free.

Paramount Plus free episode library

Looking for a taste of what Paramount Plus (and Showtime) has to offer before committing to a free trial? Paramount Plus has a small free content library that includes episodes of acclaimed series like "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," "Billions," "1883" and more. You can access this content at the official Paramount Plus Watch Free site, which is available any time, no login necessary.

