Prime Video is about to lose an intense thriller starring Ryan Reynolds — and it’s the ‘Deadpool’ star's best movie

Churn is a regular part of pretty much all the best streaming services. So, while it’s expected, it’s still pretty disappointing when a fantastic movie is confirmed to depart a popular platform. And in the case of “Buried,” I’m particularly sad to see it leave Prime Video this week.

Amazon has confirmed that “Buried” will be removed from Prime Video on June 30, 2025, and I do not say this lightly, it might be the most intense thriller movie I’ve ever watched. The 2011 flick sees Ryan Reynolds play a man buried alive with merely a couple of hours of oxygen to find a way to save himself from a suffocating fate. How’s that for a gripping setup?

Seeing the movie in theatres upon release remains an experience burned into my psyche. I can vividly recall sitting in silence as the credits rolled, trying to restore my heart rate to a regular rhythm. I’ve rewatched it multiple times since, and it holds up to this day.

To many people, Reynolds' stint as the foulmouthed superhero “Deadpool” will always be his crowning achievement, but I submit “Buried” as the charismatic Canadians' very best movie. And if you’re looking for a thriller that will have you completely riveted, here’s why you need to make time to stream it before it’s removed from Prime Video in a matter of days.

What is ‘Buried’ about

“Buried” is a single-location thriller that sees Ryan Reynolds play Paul Conroy, a man in a truly nightmare situation.

Paul is an American truck driver working in Iraq, who wakes up in darkness, and after finding a lighter at his side, discovers he’s trapped in a coffin.

Buried Official Trailer (2010) - Ryan Reynolds Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Buried alive in the desert, seemingly without any hopes of escaping, Paul is on borrowed time as his limited supply of air is set to run out soon. However, he does have one lifeline, in the form of a working cellphone. This gives him a small glimmer of hope of finding a way out.

This means of communicating with the outside world allows him to get in contact with the head of a U.S. department that handles hostage negotiations, and he soon learns those responsible for his plight are demanding a significant sum of money for his freedom.

With time running out, Paul desperately seeks a way out of his predicament, while also trying to keep his nerves. Because the more he panics, the faster he’ll use up his precious supply of air.

‘Buried’ is one of the most intense movies ever made

Perhaps the thing I love most about “Buried” is that it all takes place within a single location: a wooden coffin. I love single-location thrillers in general, but this claustrophobic setting really ramps things up a notch.

The movie’s opening moments see Paul awaken in the dark, which is already pretty tense, but the peril is ratcheted up even higher with each rapidly passing second.

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

While a whole movie set within a coffin might sound restrictive, director Rodrigo Cortés does an excellent job maximizing the potential of the setup. For example, there is a scene where a deadly scorpion manages to crawl into the wooden coffin via a small crack, and what would already be an uncomfortable situation is even more alarming because Paul can only wiggle around to avoid being stung by the terrifying arachnid.

Oh, and that’s just one nerve-shredding scene, as the movie progresses, things reach a fever-pitch, and the tension levels climb so high that you might be tempted to pause just to walk around your living room and remind yourself that you're not trapped in a wooden box. “Buried” will have you breaking out in a cold sweat.

As the only member of the cast (aside from a few voice performers delivered via Paul’s phone), Ryan Reynolds is tasked with carrying every single moment of “Buried.” The comedic actor shows a level of dramatic range I didn’t know he possessed, and it proves he's so much more than a wisecracking superhero.

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

Of course, it’s easy to make Paul sympathetic; his horrific situation means that from the very start, you desperately want to see him survive. But Reynolds commits to the role, and a late scene where Paul seems to have given up hope and starts to accept his seemingly inevitable, grisly fate had me feeling almost a little sick.

There are very few characters in all of cinema that I’ve felt for quite as strongly as Paul Conroy, and that's all because of such stellar work from Ryan Reynolds.

At 95 minutes, “Buried” is also expertly paced. The movie does just about everything it can with its absorbing premise (its narrative evolves beyond just Paul screaming for help, even if that's his very first instinct), and then brings things to a truly phenomenal conclusion. Naturally, I’m not going to spoil anything here, but I will say, you’ll remember the ending for years.

Stream ‘Buried’ on Prime Video while you can

(Image credit: Alamy)

I’m a big fan of the “Deadpool” trilogy, and feel these R-rated superhero romps play to Reynolds' greatest strengths. But even now, almost 15 years since its release, “Buried” remains my favorite movie in his filmography.

It’s an incredibly well-crafted thriller, fueled by smart direction, a compelling lead performance and a narrative that will have your Apple Watch concerned about your spiking heart rate. It’s a thriller that everyone needs to see.

Those of a nervous disposition or who suffer from extreme claustrophobia may find “Buried” pretty hard to sit through, but if you can handle a flick that raises the stakes out of the gate, and then only pushes them higher still, it’s a truly must-watch Ryan Reynolds movie.

I’m disappointed to see it leaving Prime Video very soon, as that means a greatly reduced chance of more people stumbling upon this movie and discovering one of the best thriller movies of the 21st century. Yes, I rate "Buried" that highly.

However, before it waves the Amazon-owned service goodbye, you’ve still got a little time left to watch, so get it at the top of your watchlist. You won’t regret it.

Watch "Buried" on Prime Video until June 30, 2025