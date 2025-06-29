New on Prime Video in July 2025 — all the new movies and shows to stream this month

A new month is here, and with it comes a fresh wave of titles hitting Prime Video. Amazon has officially unveiled its full July 2025 streaming lineup, and there’s plenty to get excited about.

Below, we’ve laid out the complete list of everything arriving on the streaming service this month. We’ve also highlighted a few standout picks you won’t want to miss, including the third and final season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” a new action-comedy featuring Idris Elba and John Cena, and “Ballard,” the new “Bosch” spinoff.

Not seeing anything that grabs you? No problem — check out our curated guides to the best movies and shows currently on Prime Video for even more streaming recommendations. Otherwise, scroll down to see everything new coming to Prime Video this July.

NEW ON PRIME VIDEO IN JULY 2025: TOP PICKS

‘Heads of State’

Heads of State - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Heads of State” is a new action-comedy featuring an unlikely duo: U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) and U.K. Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba).

After their jet is shot down, the two sworn rivals must band together alongside MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) to survive a deadly global conspiracy aimed at shaking the foundation of their nations.

If you’re in the mood for fast-paced global stakes, charismatic star power, and light-hearted action, “Heads of State” looks to be July’s must-watch on Prime Video. Whether Cena and Elba can set their rivalry aside and save the world … well, that’s the fun of finding out.

Stream "Heads of State" on Prime Video from July 2

‘Ballard’

BALLARD - Official Trailer | Prime Video | July 9 - YouTube Watch On

“Ballard” is set in the “Bosch” universe and follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q). After being introduced in the “Bosch: Legacy” finale, Ballard now leads an underfunded, all-volunteer LAPD cold case unit.

Determined and fiercely empathetic, she juggles complex investigations like the high-profile “Flower Girl” serial killer case while navigating bureaucratic roadblocks and inner-department corruption. Backed by familiar faces including Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Ballard is tasked with reopening unsolved crimes, but the emotional toll and political weight of the job threaten to overwhelm her.

Created by “Bosch” author Michael Connelly, the show leans into grounded storytelling, with a focus on justice, trauma, and the messiness of police work. With all ten episodes premiering at once, “Ballard” offers fans of the franchise (and detective dramas in general) a darker, more character-driven story.

Stream "Ballard" on Prime Video from July 9

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Premiering July 16 with a two-episode kick-off and rolling out weekly through September 17, the third and final season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” adapts Jenny Han’s concluding novel.

Set two years after Belly’s (Lola Tung) decision to be with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), the story follows her summer after junior year of college. Belly and Jeremiah announce their engagement, only for Conrad (Christopher Briney) to reappear, reopening old wounds and thrusting Belly into a powerful emotional crossroads.

With an expanded 11-episode run (the longest yet) the series dives deeper into the central love triangle, Belly’s growth into adulthood, and the dynamics between her friends and family. So expect moments of heartbreak, healing, and surprising adventures (including potential new settings like Paris).

Stream "The Summer I Turned Pretty" season 3 on Prime Video from July 16

LIVE SPORTS ON PRIME VIDEO IN JULY 2025

New York Yankees

Wed July 2 at 7:07 p.m. ET: Toronto Blue Jays

Wed July 9 at 7:05 p.m. ET: Seattle Mariners

Wed July 23 at 7:07 p.m. ET: Toronto Blue Jays

Wed July 30 at 7:05 p.m. ET: Tampa Bay Rays



ONE Championship

Fri July 11 at 9 p.m. ET: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Johanna Persson (Lumpinee Stadium, Bangkok)



Premier Boxing Champions

Sat July 19 at 8 p.m. ET: Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas)



WNBA

Tue July 1 at 8 p.m. ET: Commissioner’s Cup: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx

Thu July 3 at 7 p.m. ET: Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

Thu July 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics

Thu July 24 at 7 p.m. ET: Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

Thu July 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Golden State Valkyries at Washington Mystics

NEW SHOWS ON PRIME VIDEO IN JULY 2025

JULY 1

Sherlock Season 1 (2010)

Shooter Seasons 1–3 (2016)

JULY 9

Ballard (2025)

Menem (2025)

JULY 11

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders (2025)

JULY 16

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" season 3 premiere (2025)

JULY 17

Surf Girls: International Season 2 (2025)

JULY 21

Justice on Trial (2025)

JULY 23

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War Season 2 (2025)

NEW MOVIES ON PRIME VIDEO IN JULY 2025

JULY 1

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Baby Boom (1987)

Back to School (1986)

Bandits (2001)

Blown Away (1994)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Colors (1988)

Creed II (2018)

Death Warrant (1990)

Double Impact (1991)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Duck Soup (1933)

Every Day (2018)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Fast Five (2011)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Gladiator (2000)

Hart's War (2002)

Hidden Figures (2017)

Hoodlum (1997)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

Into the Blue (2005)

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

It Came From Outer Space (1953)

K-PAX (2001)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Licorice Pizza (2021)

Little Fockers (2010)

Little Man (2006)

Mad Max (1980)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Way Out (1987)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Rings (2017)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Salt (2010)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Teen Wolf (1985)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Apartment (1960)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Funhouse (1981)

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Hustle (2019)

The Informant! (2009)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

What's the Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

Windtalkers (2002)

Witness for the Prosecution (1958)

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2017)

JULY 2

Heads of State (2025)

JULY 4

Game Night (2018)

JULY 8

Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd (2025)

JULY 11

Better Man (2025)

JULY 15

Uncharted (2022)

JULY 18

Follow (Juegos de Seducción) (2025)

JULY 19

Sabotage (2014)

JULY 25

Wicked (2024)

JULY 30

War of the Worlds (2005)