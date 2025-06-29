New on Paramount Plus this month — all the new shows and movies to watch

Paramount Plus adds tons of new shows and movies every month, and this July is no different.

Leading the pack on the streaming service this month are a pair of hit original franchises back with new episodes.

"Dexter: Resurrection" continues the "Dexter" franchise, picking up mere weeks after the events of "Dexter: New Blood." But we've abandoned the small town of Iron Lake, New York, and are headed for the Big Apple in this new spin-off.

Later in the month, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" returns for its third season. The prequel series premieres on July 17, and if you ask any "Trek" fan, they'll tell you that you don't want to miss it.

Here’s everything new on Paramount Plus this month, starting with our top picks. If you need more to watch, check out these five highly-rated movies that arrived on Paramount Plus last month.

New on Paramount Plus in July 2025: Top picks

'Dexter: Resurrection'

Dexter: Resurrection | Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

"Dexter" has been a massive hit for Paramount. The Showtime original series about the titular vigilante serial killer has spawned 10 seasons of television across three shows, including this latest spin-off.

"Dexter: Resurrection" picks up weeks after the events of "New Blood," in which Dexter (Michael C. Hall) miraculously recovered from a gunshot wound.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But when he wakes in his hospital bed to find Miami PD Captain Angel Batista (David Zayas) waiting to bring him to justice, he ditches the small town of Iron Lake, New York, and heads for New York City to disappear — and find his missing son, Harrison (Jack Alcott).

Premieres July 11 on Paramount Plus Premium

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, captain of the USS Enterprise.

Now, if that name — and that ship — sound familiar, that's because they're both famously from "Star Trek: The Original Series." This series is a prequel to that groundbreaking sci-fi show, set in the decade prior.

Because it's a prequel, Captain Pike isn't the only familiar name. Spock (Ethan Peck), Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and several other characters have returned. The season 2 finale even saw the arrival of Starfleet engineer Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn).

Season 3 will cover the third year of the Enterprise's five-year mission, marking the midpoint of the series. If you have loved "Star Trek" in the past, it's time to return to the fold for "Strange New Worlds" if you haven't already.

Premieres July 17 on Paramount Plus

'The Challenge: All Stars' season 5

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals – Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I'm not a huge reality TV fan, but I make a few exceptions.

"The Traitors," of course, is one. But "The Challenge" was the first competition show I really got into.

For those who have never seen "The Challenge," the reality competition show pits dozens of competitors against each other in grueling tasks and brutal eliminations. But the show's secret sauce is the drama between competitors we see play out in the house once the day's events are over.

Lately, it's been a show more about athletic prowess than social game, which is why I've come to love "The Challenge: All Stars." This version of the show features older stars from seasons past who know your social game matters as much as your physical strength.

Because all the "All Stars" are veterans, they also bring plenty of baggage when they come to compete. In season 5, the competitors are paired with one of their historic rivals, and you'll have to tune in to see who can stand to work with each other and who still holds a grudge.

Watch it on Paramount Plus starting July 16

Everything coming to Paramount Plus in July 2025

Synopses provided by Paramount

Originals, exclusives, premieres & events

JULY 1

"Monster Summer"*

When a mysterious force begins to disrupt their big summer fun, a group of friends team up with a retired police detective (played by Mel Gibson) to embark on an adventure to save their island.

JULY 2

"Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado" premiere

In this new live-action movie, the world's greatest explorer and her friends will trek through the perilous dangers of the Amazonian jungle in search of the ancient treasure of Sol Dorado to prevent it from falling into enemy hands.

"Dora" season 3 premiere

It's Dora, the world's most famous exploradora! Join her and all her friends on brand new, magical adventures in the rainforest!

JULY 11

"Dexter: Resurrection" series premiere*

The highly anticipated original drama series is a continuation of Dexter: New Blood, taking place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But closure won't come easily.

JULY 17

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3 premiere

The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise is still under the command of Captain Pike as they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test their grit and resolve.

New shows

JULY 2

"Dora & Diego: Rainforest Rescues special"

JULY 8

"White Famous" season 1

JULY 10

"Big Brother" season 27)

JULY 16

"The Challenge: All Stars" season 5

"Max and the Midknights" season 1

JULY 23

"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17

"RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked" season 16

JULY 30

"CMT Live - Nate Smith at Busch Country: One Night Only"

New movies

JULY 1

"A Soldier's Story"

"A Walk Among the Tombstones"

"A Walk on the Moon"

"Airplane II: The Sequel"

"Airplane!"

"An Officer and a Gentleman"

"Beverly Hills Cop"

"Beverly Hills Cop II"

"Beverly Hills Cop III"

"Boys And Girls"

"Breakfast at Tiffany's"

"Chicago"

"City of God"

"City of Men"

"Congo"

"Cracks"*

"Crisis"*

"Defiance"

"Don Jon"

"Downhill Racer"

"Election"

"Failure to Launch"

"Full Metal Jacket"

"G.I. Blues"

"G.I. Jane"

"Gasoline Alley"

"Girl, Interrupted"

"Glory"

"Go"

"Hamburger Hill"

"Hit & Run"

"Jackass 2.5"

"Jackass 3"

"Jackass 3.5"

"Jackass Number 2"

"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa"

"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated"

"Jackass: The Movie"

"Jarhead"

"John Grisham's The Rainmaker"

"Limitless"*

"Looper"

"Lords of Dogtown"

"Machete Kills"*

"Major League"

"Mud"

"Pet Sematary (2019)"

"Rules of Engagement"

"Saving Private Ryan"

"Seabiscuit"

"Set It Off: Director's Cut"

"Side Effects"*

"Sleepless"*

"South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut"

"Stardust"

"Staten Island Summer"

"Stop-Loss"

"The Aviator"

"The Book of Henry"

"The Fighter"

"The Gunman*"

"The Killer Inside Me"*

"The Lincoln Lawyer"

"The Patriot"

"The Presidio"

"The Quiet American"

"The Survivalist"*

"The To Do List"

"The Virgin Suicides"

"Titanic"

"Training Day"

"World Trade Center"

"Zero Dark Thirty"

JULY 10

"The Great Debaters"*

JULY 13

"Alone in Berlin"*

Sports

THROUGHOUT JULY

Men's Rugby - World Rugby U20 Championships

JULY 5

PGA Tour - John Deere Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

SBD World's Strongest Man*

WNBA - Seattle Storm @ New York Liberty*

JULY 6

PGA Tour - John Deere Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

JULY 8



US Open Cup - Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC

US Open Cup - San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC

JULY 9

US Open Cup - Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls

US Open Cup - Nashville SC vs. D.C. United

JULY 12

WNBA - Golden State Valkyries @ Las Vegas Aces*

Men's Rugby - USA Eagles vs. Spain

SPFL Premier Sports Cup - Heart of Midlothian vs. Dunfermline Athletic

PGA Tour - Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

JULY 13

PGA Tour - Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

BIG3 Basketball*

JULY 16

SPFL Premier Sports Cup - Kilmarnock vs. Livingston

JULY 19

SPFL Premier Sports Cup - Stirling Albion vs. Heart of Midlothian

Women's Rugby - USA Eagles vs. England

Men's Rugby - USA Eagles vs. England

USL - Rhode Island vs. Hartford*

JULY 20

AVP Beach Volleyball*

SailGP - Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix*

BIG3 Basketball*

JULY 22

SPFL Premier Sports Cup - Motherwell vs. Greenock Morton

JULY 26

BIG3 Basketball*

PGA Tour - 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

JULY 27

PGA Tour - 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

Formula E - London E-Prix*

Professional Bull Riders*

SPFL Premier Sports Cup - St Mirren vs. Ayr United

*Title is available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

**All Paramount+ Premium subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

Dates for library titles are subject to change. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to CBS titles to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers have access to these titles on-demand the day after they air.