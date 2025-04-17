The tennis season is hotting-up, with three majors and a multitude of prestigious WTA and ATP 1000 tournaments including the Madrid Open coming soon. But there's one problem...

In the U.S., several different networks have a slice of the tennis broadcasting pie, which means following your favorite players like Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff isn't as straightforward as you'd think.

The good news is there's no need to sign up to an eye-wateringly expensive cable package, because Sling has all the channels – and tennis coverage – you need at a reasonable price.

Read on as we explain how to watch tennis online with Sling from anywhere in the world.

Is Sling the best way to watch tennis online?

Tennis broadcasting rights are splintered, but Sling hits the sweet spot.

The majority of ATP and WTA tournaments, including Indian Wells, the Billie Jean King Cup, Davis Cup, Laver Cup, ATP Finals and WTA Finals, are shown on the Tennis Channel.

However, the French Open is split between the Tennis Channel and NBC, Wimbledon is split between the Tennis Channel and ESPN, and the U.S. Open and Australian Open are exclusive to ESPN.

Sling isn't the only over-the-top streamer to carry the Tennis Channel, ESPN and NBC channels, but it is the most cost-efficient option and one of the best streaming services to subscribe to right now.

Best Sling deals for watching tennis in 2025

Sling offers a range of packages, but the most comprehensive option for watching tennis is the Sling Orange & Blue plan plus the Sports Extra add-on.

Orange & Blue carries ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and NBC (in select markets), while Sports Extra adds Tennis Channel to the mix.

Sling Orange & Blue usually costs from $60.99 per month, but you'll get your first month half price. The Sports Extra add-on costs $11 per month.

Alternatively, Sling Orange carries ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, and costs $45.99 per month. Again, you'll get 50% off your first month and will need to add Sports Extra for the Tennis Channel.

You'll want Sling Orange to watch the Tennis Channel. It costs from $45.99/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get a 50% discount on their first month.

2025 tennis schedule

April

April 14-20 — Open de Rouen (WTA 250)

April 14-20 — Bavarian International Tennis Championships (ATP 500)

April 14-21 — Stuttgart Open (WTA 500)

April 14-21 — Barcelona Open (ATP 500)

April 24 - May 5 — Madrid Open (WTA 1000, ATP 1000)

May

May 5-19 — Italian Open (WTA 1000, ATP 1000)

May 17-24 — Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA 500)

May 17-24 — Hamburg Open (ATP 500)

May 17-24 — Morocco Open (WTA 250)

May 17-24 — Geneva Open (ATP 250)

May 25 - June 8 — French Open (Grand Slam)

Can I watch Sling when outside the U.S.?

Sling isn't a global streaming service like Netflix or Apple TV Plus.

It only works in the U.S., which means that even if you're a subscriber, the moment you leave the country geo-restrictions will come into effect and prevent you from using Sling.

A good VPN, however, will allow you to access all of the services you subscribe to from anywhere in the world.

