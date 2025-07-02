5 new to Prime Video movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

How are we already in July? Man, this year is flying by. With the new month comes a batch of new to Prime Video movies, and as usual, the streaming service's library is chock-full of cult classics, recent blockbusters and overlooked gems.

With so many options, narrowing down what to watch can quickly turn into a headache. That's why we're highlighting some of the best new additions this month that earned top marks on Rotten Tomatoes.

While it's not a foolproof system by any means, a 90% or higher score on the review aggregation site typically means audiences and critics loved a film. So we're confident in saying it's worth your time.

For July 2025, several movies cleared that bar that you can stream right now. So, let’s dive into the most critically acclaimed new Prime Video movies you can watch this month.

'Hidden Figures' (2017)

If you enjoyed Tyler Perry's "The Six Triple Eight" on Netflix, this is definitely one to add to your watchlist. "Hidden Figures" tells the inspiring true story of three Black women whose vital contributions to NASA’s early space program went largely unrecognized for decades.

It follows three Black mathematicians working at NASA in the 1960s: Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), who calculated critical flight trajectories for Project Mercury; Dorothy Vaughn (Octavia Spencer), who led the programming department; and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe), who became NASA’s first Black female engineer.

Long before digital computers were an everyday staple in our lives, these women were the human minds behind the math that made spaceflight possible. But even with their impressive skill sets, they fought to be taken seriously among NASA's overwhelmingly white workforce.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it now on Prime Video

'How to Train Your Dragon 2' (2014)

With the live-action "How to Train Your Dragon" in theaters this summer, it's got me itching to revisit DreamWorks' original animated series. Annoyingly, you can’t watch the original "How to Train Your Dragon" on Prime Video. But don't worry, you don't need to have seen the original to follow along.

All you need to know is that the first movie was about bringing dragons and humans together. This time around, there’s even more at stake. Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), Astrid (America Ferrera), and Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler) lead the Vikings of Berk must fight to protect their home from the evil dragon hunter Drago Bludvist (Djimon Hounsou).

Along the way, they cross paths with a mysterious dragon rider (Cate Blanchett) who joins their cause. With its mix of heart, action, and stunning animation, "How to Train Your Dragon 2" is a fantastic pick for family movie night.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it now on Prime Video

'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

My colleague Martin Shore counts "No Country for Old Men" among the best thrillers of all time, and I absolutely second that. Even if you've seen it before, the Coen Brothers’ adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s novel of the same name is a masterclass in tension that's deserving of at least one rewatch.

At its center are two men entangled in a deadly game over a suitcase of stolen money: the relentless hitman Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) and the stubborn yet resourceful Vietnam vet Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin). Meanwhile, local sheriff Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) tries to keep Moss from going down, all while wrestling with his own moral dilemmas.

Though the film is a near-flawless adaptation, it’s Bardem’s portrayal of Chigurh that leaves the deepest impression with his air-powered pistol and cold, methodical approach. He feels less like a man and more like a force of nature—one that lingers long after the credits roll.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it now on Prime Video

'Blue Velvet' (1986)

"Blue Velvet" may not have been David Lynch’s first cinematic triumph, but it remains one of his most iconic and unsettling works. Set in the seemingly quiet town of Lumberton, North Carolina, the film follows college student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan), who returns home after a family health emergency.

But something feels ... off. For starters, he finds a severed ear in a vacant lot. The curious discovery thrusts him into a criminal conspiracy involving a troubled nightclub singer, Dorothy Vallens (Isabella Rossellini), and a dangerous gangster named Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper).

Though "Blue Velvet" initially divided critics, it has since earned its place as a cult classic. Rossellini’s performance in particular stands out for its raw vulnerability and courage, pushing boundaries in a film that's already difficult to watch for some. Get ready for a deeply disturbing yet unforgettable ride.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'A Fish Called Wanda' (1988)

We don't often see comedies earn Oscar nominations, but the classic heist comedy "A Fish Called Wanda" nabbed three. It even took home Best Supporting Actor for Kevin Kline's deranged performance as the armpit-sniffing pseudo-intellectual Otto.

Jamie Lee Curtis stars as Wanda Gershwitz, who, along with her dim-witted but dangerous lover (Kline), sets out on a diamond heist with a crew of London gangsters: George Thomason (Tom Georgeson) and his stuttering accomplice Ken Pile (Michael Palin).

The job goes smoothly until Wanda and Otto double-cross George. Unfortunately for them, he saw their betrayal coming from a mile away and stashed the loot, kicking off a desperate search effort. What follows is a farcical masterpiece that might be the best performance of Curtis's, Kline's, or Cleese's careers. If you're in the mood for a clever, fast-paced comedy, "A Fish Called Wanda" is an absolute must-watch.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stream it on Prime Video now