How to get Peacock for free

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock Premium recently made headlines when it was the exclusive broadcaster of the 2024 wildcard NFL match between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, which went on to become the most-streamed football game in history, drawing 29 million viewers in total.

Though live sports may have helped boost Peacock Premium’s subscriber numbers to around 30 million , the $5.99 ad-supported service also includes access to original series like "Poker Face" and "The Traitors," as well as popular library titles like "The Office." For $11.99, users can upgrade to remove (most) ads.

And while the service is competitively priced, if you’re looking to get it for free, there are several ways to do so:

Does Peacock have a free trial?

Though Peacock Premium has had 7-day free trials in the past, it has recently discontinued this offering, likely because of the aforementioned high-profile football game. While it seems likely that a Peacock free trial will return at some point, as of this moment, there is no way to try this service out before you subscribe.

Peacock Premium included free with Instacart Plus

If you are an Instacart Plus subscriber you can now add a free Peacock Premium subscription to the list of the various membership perks that come with the $10 per month grocery delivery service. To take advantage of this deal, subscribers must activate the deal on the Instacart app or at Instacart.com, and can then follow the instructions to start streaming Peacock Premium for free.

Comcast internet-only subscribers who have plans at the 75 Mbps tier or above can add the Xfinity NOW TV service, which includes access to 40+ live, streaming TV channels like AMC, Food Network and Discovery for $20 per month. And now this service also includes access to Peacock Premium at no extra cost. Simply activate the subscription via your Xfinity account page, and then you’ll be able to start streaming Peacock Premium immediately.

Gigabit or Gigabit Plus Xfinity customers can get two years of Peacock Premium

If you are a new or existing Xfinity Internet customer with the highest tier of service (Gigabit or Gigabit Plus) you can receive a one-time offer that includes Peacock Premium at no additional cost for two years. Subscribers will need to go to xfinity.com/activate-peacock to activate their Peacock promotion, and can then start streaming for free.

Is Peacock included with a Halloween Horror Nights ticket?

In the past, guests who have purchased a Halloween Horror Nights ticket for either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort have been able to redeem a special offer for a free six-month Peacock Premium subscription as a special extra that was included free with paid admission. Though details have not been announced for the 2024 event just yet, Halloween fans should keep an eye out this summer when tickets go on sale to see if this offer returns.

