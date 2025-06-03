'MobLand' season 2: Everything we know so far

After that chaotic season 1 finale, fans of "MobLand" — the gritty Paramount Plus drama chronicling the bitter and bloody feud between two warring London crime families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons — will no doubt be jonesing for more from Pierce Brosnan's Conrad Harrigan, Helen Mirren's Maeve Harrigan, Tom Hardy's Harry Da Souza and the rest of the star-studded cast.

"MobLand," which is executive produced by Guy Ritchie and also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver and Anson Boon, among others, premiered on the Paramount streaming service on March 30 and was an early hit with viewers. Per Deadline, the drama debuted to 8.8 million viewers in its first week on Paramount Plus, making it the streamer's biggest global series launch.

That strong viewership, as well as a reasonably solid critical response — the first season holds a 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — has led to speculation about a potential second season of the series. Here's everything we know so far about "MobLand" season 2.

Will there be a 'MobLand' season 2?

As of press time, Paramount Plus has not formally announced a second season of "MobLand," though there is a very strong chance that the organized crime series will return for another installment, given that it's one of the top TV shows of the year so far.

Per TV Insider, "MobLand" was Paramount's third-biggest title on Nielsen's list of 100 biggest series of the 2024-2025 broadcast season, with 11 million average views, coming in behind fellow hits like "Landman" (at 15.8 million) and "1923" (at 11.9 million). The Ritchie-produced series beat out already-renewed series like "Tulsa King" (8.4 million) and "Lioness" (7.8 million), so a second edition is likely.

When would 'MobLand' season 2 come out?

If there is a second season, it likely won't arrive until 2026 or early 2027.

Using the production and release schedule of the drama's first season as a framework, "MobLand" season 1 went into production in November 2024 and was ready to premiere on Paramount Plus in March 2025, per Men’s Health.

MobLand | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Who will be in 'MobLand' season 2?

In a video interview with Deadline, producer David Glasser not only confirmed a second season of the show is in the works (we're still waiting for the official sign-off from Paramount, however) but also revealed that the whole creative team and main cast will return for the next installment. “Everybody’s coming back," Glasser declared. "One big family!”

That would seemingly include "MobLand" leads Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, as well as fellow main cast members Joanne Froggatt, Paddy Considine, Lara Pulver and Anson Boon.

What will 'MobLand' season 2 be about?

Since the second season hasn't yet been formally announced, we don't know the official plotlines for "MobLand" season 2. However, if series star Tom Hardy has his way, the show will need a passport for the next installment.

“The plan is definitely to see more seasons,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. “Does it become international?”

Hardy continued: “There are international elements to organized crime, which are touched on in season 1 and the control of drugs and ammunition and weapons and people and all kinds of things that go through Europe and from Africa through to South America, Pakistan and the variable commodities that move around Europe.

"There are families that are involved in each European country that are vying for power to have that status to be able to move these kind of commodities through and who polices that and how that fits into a world stage.”

We'll have to wait and see which kind of mob antics, international or otherwise, the Harrigans will be getting into if "MobLand" continues. Tom's Guide will keep you up-to-date on all things related to the Paramount Plus hit, including renewal news, plot points, character details, teaser clips and more.