How to watch 'Resident Alien' season 4 online from anywhere

The last run of “Resident Alien" left the titular extra terrestrial stuck in prison... on the moon! How will Harry find his way back to Earth? This article has all the details you need to watch "Resident Alien" season 4 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Resident Alien' season 4 streams, TV channel Season 4 of "Resident Alien" goes out on Fridays at 11 p.m. ET/PT with the season premiere on June 6.

• U.S. — Watch on SYFY / USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo / Peacock

• CAN — CTV Sci-Fi

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Alan Tudyk, "Resident Alien's" star, is pulling double duty for the show's fourth season. As well as the incarcerated Harry Vanderspeigle we know and love, he also takes on the malevolent Mantid pretending to be him back on Earth. The head-eating insect is clearly up to no good, meaning the real Harry needs to work out away to escape the cell and get back to his adopted planet as soon as possible.

If that wasn't an ordeal enough, it's also been revealed ahead of the season 4 premiere that we'll also meet Harry's father over the course of the 10-episode run. Doesn't sound so bad? Unfortunately, the reunion is motivated by Harry senior's (played by popular character actor Stephen Root) intention to get his son to return to his wicked alien ways.

Can Harry overcome this twin evil? Here's everything you need to watch "Resident Alien" season 4 online and stream episodes from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Resident Alien' season 4 in the U.S. and without cable

Fans of "Resident Alien" in the U.S. have a multitude of ways to watch season 4 when it starts on Friday, June 6.

It goes out on both SYFY and USA Network on Fridays at 11/10c, so you're ready to go if you have one of those in your cable package,

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. Its Sling Blue plan is priced from $45.99/month (half price for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including SYFY and USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $84.99/month, though gives you 200+ channels for that investment, including SYFY and USA Network. And you can give it a try with a 7-day FREE trial.

If you're not bothered about watching new "Resident Alien" episodes straight away, they will land on NBC's Peacock streaming service one week after they initially air. Subscriptions start from only $7.99/month.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this series, starting from $45.99/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including SYFY, USA, FX and TNT. New subscribers get their first month for half price.

For a more complete cable replacement service, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and hasmore than 200 channels — including, of course, SYFY and USA Network.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of "The Office", "Suits", "30 Rock", "Yellowstone", “Poker Face” and more (here's our in-depth list of the best Peacock shows to watch).

Watch 'Resident Alien' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Resident Alien" on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch new episodes of "Resident Alien" season 4 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business.

Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market right now.:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're overseas and want to view an American service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock and stream "Resident Alien" as if you were back in the U.S.

How to watch 'Resident Alien' season 4 around the world

How to watch 'Resident Alien' season 4 in Canada

In Canada, "Resident Alien" tracks with the schedule south of the border, with weekly season 4 episodes being broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Fridays.

Cable subscribers will also be able to stream the show on CTV.ca and on the CTV mobile app.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service and watch "Resident Alien" online when you're overseas.

Can I watch 'Resident Alien' season 4 in the U.K?

“Resident Alien” fans in the U.K. will have to wait before season 4 begins showing as normal on Sky Max. In previous years, the series has started around two months after the U.S. premiere date. No U.K. broadcast date has yet been confirmed, but we expect it to start on Sky and Now from August.

Visiting from the U.S. and can't bear to wait? You can use a VPN to watch as if you were back in the States.

Can I watch 'Resident Alien' season 4 in Australia?

In Australia, "Resident Alien" season 3 went out for free thanks to Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming platform. All episodes were accessible on the service around three months after the U.S. premiere, so you're probably looking at August or September before season 4 lands Down Under.

Remember, if you’re traveling Down Under from the U.S. and want to watch on Sling TV, Fubo or Peacock, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Resident Alien" online as normal.

'Resident Alien' season 4 trailer

OFFICIAL TRAILER | Resident Alien Season 4 | Resident Alien | SYFY - YouTube Watch On

'Resident Alien' season 4 episode guide

"Prisoners" — Friday, June 6 "The Lonely Man" — Friday, June 13 "Ties That Bind" — Friday, June 20 "Truth Hurts" — Friday, June 27 "The Human Condition" — Friday, July 4 "Soul Providers" — Friday, July 11 "Daddy Issues" — Friday, July 18 "Mine Town" — Friday, July 25 "Tunnel Vision" — Friday, August 1 "The End is Here" — Friday, August 8

'Resident Alien' season 4 cast

Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle

as Harry Vanderspeigle Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees

as Asta Twelvetrees Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson

as Sheriff Mike Thompson Alice Wetterlund as D'arcy Bloom

as D'arcy Bloom Levi Fiehler as Ben Hawthorne

as Ben Hawthorne Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne

as Max Hawthorne Elizabeth Bowen as Deputy Liv Baker

as Deputy Liv Baker Jewel Staite as Jules Gardner

as Jules Gardner Stephen Root as Harry's father

