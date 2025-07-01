Spotify just gave Discovery a big upgrade — here's what's new for you

Spotify's Discover Weekly turned 10 years old this week and the music streaming platform is celebrating with updates and customizable options to your algorithm.

For the unfamiliar, Discover Weekly is a playlist that refreshes every week with new songs and artists based on your listening habits. It's meant to help you find music that you may not have heard before.

Since Discover Weekly was released in 2015, there haven't been many updates to the feature. But there are some now.

Spotify highlighted the last decade with a celebratory blog post with stats like over 100 billion songs streamed, "56 million new artist discoveries" and "emerging artists" driving the Discovery.

In the post, the streamer also revealed a new update to Discover Weekly that gives you a little more control over what music it presents to you.

Now, you can tell the algorithm that you're looking for new genres. As an example, I love dirty southern rock, but tastes change or I'm in a different mood and so may want Discover Weekly to feed me something different, like Brazilian funk.

If you're a Premium subscriber, you can now select up to five genres and Discover will generate a playlist of up to 30 songs.

Often, algorithms can seemingly get stuck, especially if you listen to a lot of similar music. So this could be an opportunity to get new flavors in your ears.

"These controls are currently rolling out to Spotify Premium users, with plans to bring them to more listeners soon," the blog post reads.

The company has also given Discover a "refreshed" look which Spotify says is meant to reflect the "ever-evolving nature and the dynamic energy of weekly discovery."

While the feature should be available now to Premium subscribers, the streamer did not provide a release window for when other users or subscriber tiers will get it.