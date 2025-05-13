Peacock just teased a new ‘The Office’ spinoff with a returning star — here’s what we know

Peacock just gave us our first look at “The Paper”, a brand new spinoff from the beloved sitcom, “The Office.”

NBCUniversal had its 2025-26 slate presentation yesterday (May 12) at Radio City Music Hall, showcasing a bunch of upcoming content from streamer Peacock, NBC, Bravo and Universal Pictures.

During the event, stars from the new series — Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore and “The Office” alum Oscar Nuñez, who is reprising his role as Oscar Martinez — took to the Upfront stage to give us our first look at the new series, showing us the first image (above) from the series.

In addition, we also learned "The Paper" would premiere exclusively on Peacock in September. An exact release date has not been confirmed, as of the time of writing.

What else do we know about 'The Paper' right now?

"The Paper" stars Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Nunez and Sabrina Impacciatore pictured together at the NBC event. (Image credit: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal)

NBCUniversal confirms that “The Paper” is set in the same universe as the Emmy Award-winning mockumentary hit, and has also shared a brief story tease about what to expect in a press release.

The new mockumentary comes from “The Office” co-creator Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, and features the same documentary crew who spent their time recording life in Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch.

The team is searching for a new story when they stumble upon a historic Toledo newspaper, “The Truth Teller”, and the eager publisher trying to revive it.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Per Variety, a trailer shown at the event revealed “The Paper” took place in the Toledo Truth Teller’s offices, and saw the doc team revealing Oscar (Nuñez) is now working as an accountant at the paper… and he’s not too happy to see the crew on-site.

Further cast members for “The Paper” include Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key.

What else was shown at NBC's event?

(Image credit: Scott Gries/NBCUniversal)

In addition to "The Paper”, Peacock's presentation saw a ton of talent tease their upcoming projects.

Keke Palmer was also in attendance for “The Burbs” reboot, as was Elizabeth Banks for “The Miniature Wife”, Dakota Fanning for “All Her Fault” and Amy Poehler for “Dig.” (among others)

Tiffany Haddish also appeared on stage to announce her new unscripted series “Tiffany Haddish Goes Off,” a travelogue that sees Haddish and close childhood friends heading on a four-week adventure exploring Africa and their connection to the continent.

The event also featured a presentation of features from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, and Illumination, including “M3GAN 2.0,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2,” “The Bad Guys 2,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.”

All of these movies will stream first on Peacock after their theatrical and Premium Video-on-Demand (PVOD) release windows. A full rundown of the upcoming slate can be found on the NBCUniversal website.

Excited for “The Paper”? Need something new to watch to make the most out of your Peacock subscription while you wait for the show to land? Check out our round-up of the best Peacock shows for tons more streaming recommendations.