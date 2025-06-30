Netflix drops major ‘Squid Game’ spoiler on social media 72 hours after season 3 debuts — because screw you if you haven’t finished it yet, I guess

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Squid Game" season 3.

If you haven’t finished, or even started, "Squid Game" season 3, then here’s a word of warning: Avoid Netflix’s official social media accounts right now.

In its infinite wisdom, the streaming service has taken to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to spoil the finale episode of "Squid Game" season 3 around 72 hours after the popular series returned for its final run of six episodes. As somebody who hasn’t binge-watched it yet, I’m pretty unhappy.

You can see the post in question below (spoiler warning, obviously), and my colleague, who has already polished off the season, informs me that not only is the surprise cameo from Hollywood titan Cate Blanchett part of the final episode, but it’s the very last scene of the very last episode!

Considering the show’s third (and final) season only debuted last week, on Friday, June 27, this feels like a huge blunder on Netflix’s part. I personally haven’t had the chance to start watching yet, as I was on vacation last week, and while I live in the real world, so I knew that spoilers could crop up on social media at any moment, I never expected Netflix itself to do the spoiling.

I’m sure it would have been a pretty cool reveal to witness unspoiled, but thanks to Netflix’s ridiculously rash social media post, I guess I’ll never know how I would have reacted to the moment. I probably need to take a “sick” day now to quickly binge the whole season because the streaming service might just spoil all the major character deaths next.

In my opinion, this social media post speaks to Netflix's approach to its content. Watching six episodes in 72 hours isn’t exactly an impossible task (assuming you don’t, you know, have weekend plans, or other life commitments), and I’m sure many subscribers have finished "Squid Game" season 3 already, but to post a major spoiler just a few days after the premiere suggests the streaming service views its content as completely disposable — something to be consumed as quickly as possible, never savored, or enjoyed over a longer period.

Squid Game: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Has this post made me want to skip "Squid Game" season 3? No, I’m a huge fan of the show, and I’m still looking forward to getting started on the finale season (trust me, I’ll be watching it sooner rather than later now). But this has left a pretty sour taste in my mouth. I’m shocked Netflix didn’t even give me the chance to watch it with fresh eyes before spoiling what I’m sure is one of the season’s most memorable (and sure to be most talked about) moments.

Let’s just say, later in the year when "Stranger Things" final season drops, I’ll be either watching it all on release day, or failing that, at least temporarily unfollowing Netflix across social media to avoid having that much-anticipated finale ruined in a similar fashion. Apparently, Netflix does not care if you have other things going on in your life; you must binge its biggest shows in days.

And for those who have already watched “Squid Game” season 3, check out our comprehensive coverage, which dissects the show’s most “emotional chapter” in full detail. Oh, and don’t worry, unlike Netflix, we’ve marked spoilers so you won’t have anything ruined if you're still making your way through the show.