Kat Sadler's "Such Brave Girls" season 2 is based on the same simple premise that made season 1 such a runaway, award-winning success story. Single mum Deb (played by Louise Brealey) has a plan to rescue her chalk and cheese daughters, Josie (Sadler) and Billie (Lizzie Davidson), from the humdrum future that seems to beckon...

Here's how to watch "Such Brave Girls" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

The outcome is, of course, both cringe and hilarious. There are married men who can't stop talking about their wife, old flames who seem to be too good to be true and men who are just generally inappropriate full stop.

And then there are Billie's daddy issues and the local constabulary to contend with plus tales of lies and betrayal and all while trying to keep their heads above water as debt threatens the family home and much else.

Read on to find out how to watch "Such Brave Girls" season 2 online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Such Brave Girls' s2 for FREE in the U.K.

"Such Brave Girls" season 2 premieres on Thursday, July 3 with a two episode drop BBC Three from 10.00 pm BST. It is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Such Brave Girls' s2 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Such Brave Girls" season 2 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Such Brave Girls" season 2 online and on-demand.

Watch 'Such Brave Girls' season 2 in the United States

"Such Brave Girls" season 2 premieres in the U.S. on Hulu on Monday, July 7.

Ad-supported plans begin at $9.99/month while it will set you back $18.99/month for no ads.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free andearlier by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Watch 'Such Brave Girls' season 2 online and on-demand in the U.K.

"Such Brave Girls" season 2 premieres in the U.K. on Thursday, July 3 with a two episode drop BBC Three from 10.00 pm BST. It is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Such Brave Girls' season 2 online or on TV in Canada

You can stream "Such Brave Girls" season 2 will land in Canada on Thursday, July 3 on Crave.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your own domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch 'Such Brave Girls' season 2 online in Australia

"Such Brave Girls" season 2 will be available to stream in Australia on Stan.

The basic plan is $12/month, standard is $17/month and premium is $22/month.

Brits working abroad or on vacation Down Under can catch the show on the BBC by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch 'Such Brave Girls' season 2 online in New Zealand

There are currently no plans to air "Such Brave Girls" season 2 in New Zealand but if you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Such Brave Girls' s2 - Cast

Kat Sadler as Josie

Lizzie Davidson as Billie

Louise Brealey as Deb

Paul Bazely as Dev

Freddie Meredith as Seb

Amy Trigg as Claire

Daniel Ryan as Graham

Rebekah Murrell as Charlie

Paul Casar as Clive

Thomas Arnold as Graham/ James

Kirsty Rider as Therapist

Declan Baxter as Casino Bartender

Clare Hingott as Prof. Melissa Felbridge

James McNicholas as PO Dean Childwall

Matilda Freeman as Lucy

Andrea Hall as PO Sandra Henry

Sarah Durham as Scan Doctor

Gina Gangar as Dr. Shah

Megan Cerys-Holland as Hotel Receptionist

Paul Campbell as Bouncer

Tabby Thomas as Book Club Student

'Such Brave Girls' s2 - Episode Guide

Season 02 Episode 01: "Such Kept Girls" - Josie is finally at art school and in love. But sadly, Deb and Billie have other plans. Forced to attend an unmissable family event, Josie struggles to juggle the new romance alongside her relationship with Seb. Deb’s hoping for the next step with Dev, but her sister lets out a secret that threatens their entire relationship. Billie explores a risky romance with an older man who won’t stop talking about his stupid wife.

S02 E02: "Such Faithful Girls" - As Deb questions where she stands with Dev, she finds some hope in the generosity and bulging cryptocurrency wallet of an old flame, a self-proclaimed James Bond with a high-risk, high-reward lifestyle. Seb starts to suspect Josie might not actually be going to a late-night book club at all. Billie’s daddy issues take a new turn as she decides that she might not be getting the princess treatment after all.

S02 E03: "Such Mummy's Girls" - A shock decision from Dev puts Deb’s plans for a better life on hold. Deb is treated to cream tea on Mother’s Day, but recent news puts her off her scones. Josie is on a mission to get sectioned, but her erratic behaviour gives Seb the complete wrong idea. Billie tracks down her 'Mr Daddy', Graham, to cement her place in his life as a sugar baby, and she means business - until she’s confronted by his daughter. Dev keeps the surprises coming as he unveils an unsettling tribute to his late wife Lisa.

S02 E04: "Such Wily Girls" - All aboard the Lovely Lisa as the girls set sail to try to retrieve Dev’s manhood, but his confidence has taken a knock. Billie proves her love life didn’t end with Graham as she holds a secret passenger on board the boat. Meanwhile, Josie is forced to dodge his advances as Seb is filled with dreams of conceiving at sea.

S02 E05: "Such Forgiving Girls" - Deb gives Dev his final warning to let go of his pathetic dreams. Josie faces her greatest fear, and Billie learns the true meaning of feminism. Wendy ruins girls' night by bringing her new boyfriend. Dev learns the joy of spending money.

S02 E06: "Such Desperate Girls" - The family’s home and their future all hang in the balance in this series finale. Josie struggles to maintain her lies to Seb. Under huge financial pressure, Deb discovers her wiles might not be as powerful as she thought. Billie puts on the performance of a lifetime at the police station. Josie and Billie track down Daddy for a much-needed confrontation.

'Such Brave Girls' s2 - FAQ

Are Kat Sadler and Lizzie Davidson, the stars of "Such Brave Girls", related in real life? Yes, they are sisters.

