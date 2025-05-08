'Poker Face' season 2 is now streaming on Peacock — and it might be my favorite show of 2025 so far

Two years ago, "Poker Face" introduced us to my favorite modern TV detective, Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne).

Rian Johnson's mystery series was an old-school, "Columbo"-adjacent mystery every bit as appealing as his Netflix murder-mystery franchise, "Knives Out."

As of today (May 8), our favorite BS-detector is back in action on Peacock. The first three episodes of "Poker Face" season 2 are now available to stream, and follow our drifting detective as she tackles a fresh set of unorthodox cases across America.

I was a big fan of the first season and just had the chance to watch the first 10 episodes of season 2. I'm pleased to report I've come away a very happy viewer indeed.

I'll try to keep things as spoiler-free as possible, but if you want to go in without knowing anything, just know that if you loved season 1, you're going to want to make time for "Poker Face" season 2. Otherwise, you can find my full reaction below.

'Poker Face' season 2 is more of the same — and that's no bad thing

"Poker Face" was a real win right out of the gate: a great blend of an affable lead, fun plots, and plenty of laughs. It's easy to see why it was such a hit with viewers the first time around.

If you're one of the many people who fell for this new blast of cozy crime-solving back in 2023, you'll be pleased to know that the show's not really changed — and that's not a criticism.

"Poker Face" season 2 doesn't stray from the show's established formula. It's still following Cale across America, still boasts an impressive roster of guest stars (each doing solid work), and still delivers whipsmart writing and intriguing, oddball mysteries, all of which are as entertaining as ever.

So what's different? Well, season 2 is just a little more audacious than before. Cale's journey here sees her wandering into even wilder situations this time around.

Those situations involve, say, a vindictive tween desperate to be the top dog or a plot involving identical sisters (all played by an enigmatic Cynthia Erivo).

These mysteries might be more out there, but they're no less satisfying to watch unfurl; each chapter is distinct in tone and feel, and has its own highlights. One moment, we're paying homage to classic heist movies in a big-box retail store; the next, we're dealing with a celebrity alligator at a police awards show gone awry.

It's a smart evolution, in my eyes. We're not deviating from the formula that made "Poker Face" a critical darling in the first place, but just building on what made it a hit in the first place.

Verdict: Put 'Poker Face' season 2 at the top of your watchlist

"Poker Face" season 2 is a second, bigger batch of compelling (if contrived!) mysteries, Charlie's as magnetic as ever, and the stellar guest cast's full of impressive turns — if you love mystery stories, crime comedy, and Natasha Lyonne, you'll be well-served here.

Season 2 proves that Johnson's mystery-of-the-week series has serious staying power. I blitzed through all 10 available episodes and would happily have streamed dozens more.

Season 2 cements the "Poker Face" formula as a certified winner, and I look forward to both the series finale and — hopefully — to many more seasons to come.

"Poker Face" season 2 episodes 1-3 premiere on Peacock on Thursday, May 8, with new episodes airing weekly thereafter through to July 10. In the U.K., "Poker Face" season 2 will air on Sky and streaming service NOW.