The genre bending singer-songwriter warms up the crowd ahead of the legendary Neil Young as Raye takes to The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2025 today delivering an hour of her best tracks.

Raye at Glastonbury 2025 live streams, Date, Time, Channels Raye's Glastonbury 2025 set takes place tonight (Saturday, June 28.)

► Start time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Sun.)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

With a sound that’s impossible to define, Raye takes inspiration from jazz, R&B, pop and soul to create a sound that should envelop the crowds of Pyramid. After working as a featured artist and songwriter for years, Raye exploded on to the scene in her own right with her 2023 album “My 21st Century Blues,” which reached number 2 in the UK charts. BRIT awards, MOBO Awards and MTV EM Awards followed, with the album also shortlisted for the 2023 Mercury Prize.

This year's appearance at Glasto will be the second time the singer has graced not only Worthy Farm but the Pyramid Stage, although the 2025 8 p.m. slot is decidedly more prestigious than her lunchtime appearance in 2023. In terms of the setlist, expect to hear some of the artist's biggest hits including “Prada,” “Bed,” “Secrets” and of course breakout hit “Escapism.”

If the last time Raye stepped out onto the Pyramid Stage is anything to go by, this will be one of the weekend’s can’t-miss sets. Read on for how to watch Raye and live stream Glastonbury 2025 for FREE and from anywhere.

How to watch Raye at Glastonbury 2025 for FREE in the U.K.

Live coverage of all of the major stages at Glastonbury 2025 is being broadcast for FREE by the BBC in the U.K..

This means that you'll be able to catch a live stream of Raye's set, along with all of the biggest acts performing at Worthy Farm this year, on BBC iPlayer.

There's also a TV broadcast of the performance with Lauren Laverne and Jo Whiley presenting coverage on BBC One, but the iPlayer live stream is the best bet to be sure you don't miss a minute of the set.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Raye at Glastonbury 2025 as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch Raye at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Raye set on your usual subscription?

You can still watch this and all the other Glastonbury coverage live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Can you watch Raye at Glastonbury in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

The Glastonbury Festival is only shown in the U.K. so you won't be able to catch Raye outside Blighty.

However, if you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K., you can download one of the best VPN services and tap into your FREE home coverage of Glastonbury 2025 through the BBC iPlayer. We recommend NordVPN as explained above.

Glastonbury lineup 2025: Saturday, June 28

(All times BST)

Pyramid Stage

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork: 18:00 - 19:00

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00

The Other Stage

Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45

Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45

Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00

Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30

Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00

Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30

Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15

West Holts Stage

Doechii: 22:45 - 23:30

Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30

Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00

Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30

Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00

Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30

Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00

Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30

Woodsies

Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45

Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00

Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30

TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00

Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30

Jade: 15:15 - 16:00

Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45

Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30

The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15

Park Stage

Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15

Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15

TBA: 19:30 - 22:30

Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00

Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30

Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15

Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10

Acoustic Stage

Nick Lowe: 21:30 - 22:45

Hothouse Flowers: 20:00 - 21:00

Jeremy Loops: 18:30 - 19:30

The Coronas: 17:10 - 18:00

The Bluebells: 16:10 - 16:50

Not Completely Unknown: A Celebration Of The Songs Of Bob Dylan: 15:00 - 16:00

Sophie B. Hawkins: 14:00 - 14:40

Oisin Leech: 13:00 - 13:40

Lorraine Nash: 12:10 - 12:40

Henry Grace: 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage

Hard-Fi: 23:10 - 00:20

Tom Walker: 21:40 - 22:40

Rachel Chinouriri: 20:10 - 21:10 (pictured)

Jade Bird: 18:40 - 19:40

The Amy Winehouse Band: 17:10 - 18:10

Jamie Cullum: 15:40 - 16:40

Stephen Wilson Jr.: 14:15 - 15:10

Bess Atwell: 12:50 - 13:45

Fülü: 11:30 - 12:20

