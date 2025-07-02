Prime Video drops new action-comedy movie with Idris Elba and John Cena — and it’s an explosive carnage fest

Prime Video’s latest original movie is an explosive action flick that I’m sure many viewers will enjoy, based on its ridiculous premise alone. “Heads of State” is the movie in question, and it quickly earned a spot on my list of most anticipated Prime Video releases this summer.

After seeing the first trailer a few weeks back, I was definitely intrigued and thought it looked like chaos in the best way. Now that it’s officially dropped on Prime Video and I’ve had the chance to watch it, I can confirm it delivers some solid popcorn entertainment despite its glaring flaws.

“Heads of State” reunites John Cena and Idris Elba for the first time since their wild ride together in 2021’s “The Suicide Squad.” But instead of playing offbeat antiheroes, the duo now take on more high-powered roles as heads of government thrown headfirst into a high-stakes international emergency.

This isn’t aiming for awards season whatsoever, but if you’re into dramatic action, unlikely pairings, and plenty of carnage, it’s the kind of fun ride that’ll keep you engaged for just under two hours. So, if you’re looking for something to watch on Prime Video this week, here’s why “Heads of State” is worth adding to your watchlist.

What is ‘Heads of State’ about?

Heads of State - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Heads of State” follows U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena), a former action star turned head of state, and U.K. Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba), a seasoned ex‑SAS officer.

After a catastrophic security breach downing Air Force One, they narrowly escape assassination in the midst of a joint diplomatic mission. With their protective units compromised, Derringer and Clarke are forced into a tense cross‑continental pursuit, relying solely on each other to survive.

Joined by MI6 operative Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they traverse hostile territory, rapidly piecing together clues to unravel a deadly global conspiracy aimed at dismantling their governments.

‘Heads of State’ will keep you entertained for 2 hours

(Image credit: Chiabella James / Prime Video)

The biggest compliment I can give “Heads of State” is that it keeps you entertained, meaning you won’t find yourself reaching for your phone or thinking about turning the TV off. It’s a genuinely enjoyable watch that sees Elba and Cena dive into explosive action sequences, and I think most people will find the duo a lot of fun.

“Heads of State” begins with a mission gone wrong as MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) watches her team get gunned down amidst a tomato throwing festival in Spain, and we’re led to believe she dies with them. The scene then shifts to U.K Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Elba), who wakes up feeling sorrowful on his couch, goes for a jog, and soon finds out about Noel’s disappearance and what happened on the mission. It’s clear these two share a romantic history based on his reaction alone.

From there, the story kicks into gear as we’re introduced to Cena’s exaggerated but surprisingly affectionate character, who shares a sweet moment with his young daughter while explaining what NATO is, describing it as “uniting to take down a bully.”

(Image credit: Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios)

Going in with somewhat low expectations, I didn’t expect Cena and Elba to make for one of the most entertaining comedy duos I’ve seen in a while. Their dynamic is hilarious, but there’s also a weirdly genuine warmth to it that works surprisingly well. There’s chemistry in most scenes and they inject even the most basic moments with a ton of energy.

Cena plays Derringer, a washed-up action star who somehow ends up as the U.S. President — not because he’s qualified, but because he’s famous. He leans into the absurdity with a wink, clearly enjoying poking fun at himself.

Meanwhile, Elba’s Clarke is the total opposite: all business, shaped by his military background, and completely grounded. Elba plays him with just the right mix of seriousness and sharp comedic instincts. The tension and back-and-forth between them is what really drives the movie.

And then there’s Jonas, who holds her own. Her character, Noel, isn’t just there to tag along since she’s right in the thick of the action and central to the plot. She brings power and presence to every fight scene, and it’s refreshing to see a woman in this genre who’s not sidelined or reduced to a sidekick.

(Image credit: Chiabella James / Prime Video)

Ilya Naishuller, best known for directing “Hardcore Henry” and “Nobody,” brings his trademark visual flair once again, and it works. The action scenes include slick fight choreography with these wild bursts of physical comedy that are almost cartoon-like (if cartoons were drenched in blood and dialed up to brutal levels).

As for the story, it sticks pretty closely to the genre's playbook so nothing too surprising there. When the movie tries to get serious, it ends up feeling a bit heavy-handed and awkward, which kind of drags down the pace. Those moments are a bit of a distraction from what the movie really shines at: action and comedic timing.

Whether it’s ducking bullets or trading quick-witted banter with Jack Quaid’s lively patriot, “Heads of State” isn’t perfect, but it packs enough high-energy moments to hold your attention throughout its nearly two-hour run.

You can stream ‘Heads of State’ on Prime Video now

(Image credit: Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios)

If you go into this action-comedy expecting the kind of intense action you’d see in “John Wick” or even the spy thriller aspects from “James Bond,” I hate to break it to you, but it definitely doesn’t have that.

From the very start, “Heads of State” knows exactly what it is, fully leaning into its silliness and absurdity in a way that comes off as charming rather than careless or cheesy.

That said, it’s far from a bad movie. “Heads of State” actually feels like a step up from some of Prime Video’s recent releases and offers plenty of fun moments that’ll keep you entertained despite its obvious flaws.

So, if you’re looking for something with more meaning, this probably isn’t it. But if you just want a light, fun movie that knows how to not take itself seriously, it’s definitely worth checking out.

You can stream “Heads of State” on Prime Video now. For more streaming recommendations, see what else is new on Prime Video in July 2025.