How to watch 'The Beach Boys' online and from anywhere — full music documentary

Suddenly, the Beach Boys are everywhere again. There was the re-release of iconic 1964 album "Shut Down, Vol. 2" in March and the group's only official book "The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys" in April and now the all-out media assault continues with the definitive band documentary (and the album soundtrack featuring songs from the film) on Friday, May 24.

From humble family beginnings (as kids, the Wilson brothers used to sing harmonies in the back seat of their parents' car) the Boys caught the crest of a wave in the early 60s before being forced to deal with the 'British Invasion' and the challenge posed by, chiefly, The Beatles.

The Beach Boys shared the same record label as the Fab Four in the U.S. and their manager Murry Wilson (the father of three band members) was acutely aware of this new music from England. Brian Wilson credited the competition with his move away with girls, cars and surfing and into an ambitious new direction that would lead to the acclaimed "Pet Sounds" album in 1966.

Disney Plus' 1 hour 53 minute doc explores the the band, Brian Wilson's musical genius and everything that goes along with that – legal issues, drugs, financial arguments. Read on to find out how to watch "The Beach Boys" anywhere.

How to watch 'The Beach Boys' online in the U.S.

"The Beach Boys" documentary (2024) premieres on Disney Plus on Friday, 24 May, 2024.

The ad-free Disney Plus price is $13.99 per month, and there's also Disney Plus Basic, an ad-supported tier at $7.99 per month.



How to watch 'The Beach Boys' in the U.K.

U.K fans should tune into Disney Plus to watch "The Beach Boys". It drops on Friday, May 24.

Disney Plus with ads costs from £4.99 a month in the U.K..



How to watch 'The Beach Boys' doc in Australia

As with everywhere else, "The Beach Boys" movie (2024) lands in Australia on Friday, May 24 on Disney Plus.

Subscription costs from $13.99 per month or $139.99 annually for standard tier, or $17.99 per month and $179.99 annually for premium.



'The Beach Boys' documentary cast

Brian Wilson (Beach Boys original line-up)

Mike Love (Beach Boys original line-up)

Al Jardine (Beach Boys original line-up)

David Marks (Beach Boys)

Bruce Johnston (Beach Boys)

Blondie Chaplin (ex-The Flames, Beach Boys)

Ricky Fatter (ex-The Flames, Beach Boys) - audio only

Lindsey Buckingham (Fleetwood Mac)

Janelle Monáe (singer, actress)

Ryan Tedder (singer/ songwriter/ producer)

Don Was (ex-Was (Not Was)/ producer).

Viewers will also hear from original band members Carl and Dennis Wilson in their own words.

What has Frank Marshall, director of documentary, said about recreating the "Surfin' Safari" album cover for the film? Mike Love, Brian Wilson, David Marks and Al Jardine reunited on a beach in Malibu called Paradise Cove in September 2023. Says director Frank Marshall: "[It was] the original spot where "Surfin' Safari" was shot and we got the surfboard, the original surfboard, from that original shoot back in 1963... this group came along and put lyrics and harmonies to surf music. The Beach Boys sound is the sound of joy, so I thought it would be sort of poetic for The Beach Boys to get together where it all started. The whole day was so joyful and memorable. It was really like a family reunion."

Is there a soundtrack to go with 'The Beach Boys' documentary? Yes. According to Brian Wilson's official website, the soundtrack will be available to stream alongside the film’s premiere on May 24. Coinciding with the doc’s debut, The Beach Boys’ 1964 album "Shut Down Vol. 2" will be released on limited edition blue-and-white marble vinyl on March 29. The group’s official book, "The Beach Boys by the Beach Boys," will also be released on April 2 via Genesis Publications.