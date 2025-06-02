How to watch 'Love Island USA' season 7 online from anywhere
Islanders assemble for more fun and games in Fiji
“Love Island USA" is back and ready to keep you glued to your TV for the next few weeks of the sizzling summer. This article has all the details you need to watch "Love Island USA" season 7 online and from anywhere with a VPN.
Season 7 of "Love Island USA" premieres on Tuesday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (2 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEST)
• U.S. — Peacock
• CAN — Crave / CTV
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
With Ariana Madix back as host and Iain Stirling’s familiar voice commentating on every controversial moment, season 7 is sticking to the winning formula that seemed to get a new lease of life with last year’s fantastic run.
Kordell Beckham and Serena Page were crowned king and queen of the island last time around, and now there are 10 fresh contestants (full list of Islanders below) ready to try and find love in Fiji. As ever, there will be a fleet of meddling bombshells dropped into to Fiji to shake things up, and inevitable philandering when the doors open to Casa Amor.
Ready to meet the next tribe of love seekers? Here's everything you need to watch "Love Island USA" season 7 online and stream episodes from wherever you are in the world.
Watch 'Love Island USA' season 7 in the U.S.
NBC's streaming service Peacock is the home of all things "Love Island" in the U.S and season 7 starts on the platform on Tuesday, June 3 (usually running for about a month). Except for Wednesdays, episodes land on Peacock every day at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
A subscription to Peacock costs $7.99/month for Premium membership, but the $13.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.
Not only is Peacock one of the best streaming services, but it's also available on most of the best streaming devices.
Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of "The Office", "Suits", "30 Rock", "Yellowstone", “Poker Face” and more (here's our in-depth list of the best Peacock shows to watch). Subscribers can also stream live EPL action and episodes of other current NBC series.
Watch 'Love Island USA' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Love Island USA" on your usual streaming service?
You can still watch new episodes of "Love Island USA" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business.
Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market right now.:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're overseas and want to view an American service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock and stream "Love Island USA" as if you were back in the U.S.
How to watch 'Love Island USA' season 7 around the world
How to watch 'Love Island USA' season 7 in Canada
In Canada, "Love Island USA" tracks with the schedule south of the border, just with daily season 7 episodes being broadcast on Crave 2 at the slightly later time of 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.
Or you can stream "Love Island USA" online on the Crave streaming service, with subscriptions starting at $11.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).
Cable subscribers can also stream the show on CTV.ca and on the CTV mobile app the day after each episode originally airs.
Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service and watch "Love Island USA" online when you're overseas.
Can I watch 'Love Island USA' season 7 in the U.K?
It looks like U.K. fans of “Love Island” will be able to watch the 2025 U.S season for free on ITX – but not quite yet.
The series usually streams after the concurrent U.K. version ends. That gets started on June 9, so you probably shouldn’t expect to be able to start watching “Love Island USA” until August.
Traveling to the U.K from somewhere streaming the show and can't bear to wait? You can use a VPN to watch as if you were back at home.
Can I watch 'Love Island USA' season 7 in Australia?
"Love Island USA" broadcasts on 9Go! and streams on 9Now in Australia. But it's always quite a while after it airs in the States, so you're likely to be in for a wait. At the time of writing, no season 7 start date has yet been announced — last year it didn’t start going out until November.
Remember, if you’re traveling Down Under from the U.S. and want to watch on Peacock, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Love Island USA" online as normal.
'Love Island USA' season 7 islanders
Men
Name
Age
Hometown
Jeremiah Brown
25
Seattle
Ace Greene
22
Los Angeles
Austin Shepard
26
Northville, MI
Nicolas Vansteenberghe
24
Jacksonville, FL
Taylor Williams
24
Oklahoma City
Women
Name
Age
Hometown
Chelsey Bissainthe
27
Orlando
Olandria Carthen
27
Decatur, AL
Yulissa Escobar
27
Miami
Huda Mustafa
24
Raleigh, NC
Isabelle-Anne Walker
22
Honolulu, Hawaii
