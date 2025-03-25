When is 'Snow White' coming to streaming? Here's our best guess

"Snow White" is the latest Disney classic to get the live-action treatment, though it's off to a bumpy start.

Directed by Marc Webb ("Amazing Spider-Man"), this retelling of the classic fairytale puts "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler in the frame as the titular princess and pits her against Gal Gadot's Evil Queen.

The new movie debuted in theaters on March 21, and it's proven a divisive watch. Right now, it holds a measly 44% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and critics' reactions vary wildly.

Some found it enchanting or otherwise entertaining enough, with praise sent Zegler's way for her role as the lead.

On the other hand, others have blasted the film. As an example, The Guardian's Wendy Ide described it as "toe-curlingly terrible" and "a film made by people with cartoon dollar signs for eyes and not even the tiniest glimmer of art in their souls." Ouch.

It's also opened behind box office projections, grossing $87.3 million worldwide at the time of writing (Variety reports it was estimated to cross the $100 million mark in its first few days).

With all that in mind, I'd wager that many would-be viewers may well have decided against seeing Disney's latest effort and are instead waiting to watch "Snow White" on Disney Plus.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we don't have a confirmed "Snow White" streaming date just yet, below, you can find our best guess at when we think "Snow White" will be available to watch at home.

When is 'Snow White' coming to streaming?

Disney’s Snow White | Official Trailer | In Theaters March 21 - YouTube Watch On

At the time of writing, the only way to watch "Snow White" is by heading to your nearest movie theater.

It premiered on Friday, March 21, meaning that it'll likely be a little while before it has a digital release. And unless Disney makes major changes to its release schedule, "Snow White" will first come to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms like Amazon and Apple before being made available to stream.

At the very least, as a Disney movie, we can bet that the live-action remake will eventually stream on Disney Plus, and we've made an educated guess on when that might be.

Disney's most recent big-ticket movie is "Mufasa: The Lion King." It first hit theaters on Dec. 20 and is slated to stream on Disney Plus this Wednesday (March 26) — a difference of 97 days.

(Image credit: Disney)

Before "Mufasa", Disney also brought us "Moana 2", which came to the House of Mouse's streaming service on March 12, 106 days after it first hit the big screen. The wait for "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Inside Out 2" was also similarly long (110 days and 104 days, respectively).

With that in mind, my best guess currently is that "Snow White" will come to Disney Plus at some point this summer. If we assume we'll wait approximately 100 days for the remake to come to Disney Plus, that would bring us up to late June or early July 2025.

As and when we get an official answer from Disney Plus, we'll be sure to share it here. If you're looking for entertainment while you wait for "Snow White" to arrive, be sure to check out our guide to the best movies to watch on Disney Plus right now for more streaming recommendations.