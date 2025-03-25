When is 'Snow White' coming to streaming? Here's our best guess

News
By published

When we think the live-action 'Snow White' movie will come to Disney Plus

Snow White (Rachel Zegler) holding a bird in a scene from the live-action &quot;Snow White&quot; remake
(Image credit: Disney)

"Snow White" is the latest Disney classic to get the live-action treatment, though it's off to a bumpy start.

Directed by Marc Webb ("Amazing Spider-Man"), this retelling of the classic fairytale puts "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler in the frame as the titular princess and pits her against Gal Gadot's Evil Queen.

The new movie debuted in theaters on March 21, and it's proven a divisive watch. Right now, it holds a measly 44% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and critics' reactions vary wildly.

Some found it enchanting or otherwise entertaining enough, with praise sent Zegler's way for her role as the lead.

On the other hand, others have blasted the film. As an example, The Guardian's Wendy Ide described it as "toe-curlingly terrible" and "a film made by people with cartoon dollar signs for eyes and not even the tiniest glimmer of art in their souls." Ouch.

It's also opened behind box office projections, grossing $87.3 million worldwide at the time of writing (Variety reports it was estimated to cross the $100 million mark in its first few days).

With all that in mind, I'd wager that many would-be viewers may well have decided against seeing Disney's latest effort and are instead waiting to watch "Snow White" on Disney Plus.

While we don't have a confirmed "Snow White" streaming date just yet, below, you can find our best guess at when we think "Snow White" will be available to watch at home.

When is 'Snow White' coming to streaming?

Disney’s Snow White | Official Trailer | In Theaters March 21 - YouTube Disney’s Snow White | Official Trailer | In Theaters March 21 - YouTube
Watch On

At the time of writing, the only way to watch "Snow White" is by heading to your nearest movie theater.

It premiered on Friday, March 21, meaning that it'll likely be a little while before it has a digital release. And unless Disney makes major changes to its release schedule, "Snow White" will first come to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms like Amazon and Apple before being made available to stream.

At the very least, as a Disney movie, we can bet that the live-action remake will eventually stream on Disney Plus, and we've made an educated guess on when that might be.

Disney's most recent big-ticket movie is "Mufasa: The Lion King." It first hit theaters on Dec. 20 and is slated to stream on Disney Plus this Wednesday (March 26) — a difference of 97 days.

Snow White (Rachel Zegler) wearing a red cloak in a scene from Disney's live-action "Snow White" remake

(Image credit: Disney)

Before "Mufasa", Disney also brought us "Moana 2", which came to the House of Mouse's streaming service on March 12, 106 days after it first hit the big screen. The wait for "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Inside Out 2" was also similarly long (110 days and 104 days, respectively).

With that in mind, my best guess currently is that "Snow White" will come to Disney Plus at some point this summer. If we assume we'll wait approximately 100 days for the remake to come to Disney Plus, that would bring us up to late June or early July 2025.

As and when we get an official answer from Disney Plus, we'll be sure to share it here. If you're looking for entertainment while you wait for "Snow White" to arrive, be sure to check out our guide to the best movies to watch on Disney Plus right now for more streaming recommendations.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Martin Shore
Staff Writer, Streaming

Martin is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things movies and TV. If it’s in the theaters or available to stream somewhere, he’s probably watched it… especially if it has a dragon in it. Before joining the team, he was a Staff Writer at What To Watch where he wrote about a broad range of shows that stretched from "Doctor Who" and "The Witcher" to "Bridgerton" and "Love Island". When he’s not watching the next must-see movie or show, he’s probably still in front of a screen playing massive RPGs, reading, spending a fortune on TCGs, or watching the NFL.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) in &quot;Captain America: Brave New World&quot;.
When will 'Captain America: Brave New World' stream on Disney Plus? — here's our best guess
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked
'Wicked' streaming date — here's when you can watch the smash-hit at home
Robert Pattinson in &quot;Mickey 17&quot; movie (2025)
When is ‘Mickey 17’ coming to streaming? Here’s our best guess
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked
A singalong version of 'Wicked' arrives on streaming this week — what you need to know
Fink the fox (voiced by Pedro Pascal) and Roz the robot (Lupita Nyong&#039;o) in &quot;The Wild Robot&quot;.
When is ‘The Wild Robot’ coming to streaming? Official release date revealed
Mufasa: The Lion King
'Mufasa: The Lion King' streaming date: Here's when it's coming to Disney Plus
Latest in Disney +
Snow White (Rachel Zegler) holding a bird in a scene from the live-action &quot;Snow White&quot; remake
When is 'Snow White' coming to streaming? Here's our best guess
Ben Mendelsohn in Andor season 2
'Welcome to the Rebellion' — new ‘Andor’ season 2 trailer teases a darker edge
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in &quot;Daredevil: Born Again&quot;
I just watched ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ and it has one serious problem
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in &quot;Daredevil: Born Again&quot;
'Daredevil: Born Again' Disney Plus release schedule — here's the one weird twist you need to know
Disney Plus logo
New on Disney Plus in March 2025 — all the new must-watch movies and shows
C-3PO and R2-D2 in &quot;Star Wars: A New Hope.&quot;
Check out these 5 hidden 'Star Wars' movies and shows on Disney Plus
Latest in News
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Ultra 3 just tipped for two major upgrades
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, March 25 (#653)
Titus Welliver in Bosch Legacy season 3
‘Bosch’ season 3 preview: 5 things to know before the final season on Prime Video
A first look at Amazon&#039;s Fallout TV series coming to Prime Video
‘Fallout’ season 3 plans are reportedly being made — while season 2 is still filming
Surface Laptop 7 from the front
Amazon just gave Surface Laptop 7 a 'frequently returned' label — here's what's going on
New emojis with iOS 18.4 beta release.
iOS 18.4 beta brings 8 new emoji to your iPhone — here's all the new options
More about disney
Ben Mendelsohn in Andor season 2

'Welcome to the Rebellion' — new ‘Andor’ season 2 trailer teases a darker edge

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in &quot;Daredevil: Born Again&quot;

I just watched ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ and it has one serious problem
The Anker Soundcore Sport X20 hovering over the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

3 budget sports earbuds I like as much as the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
See more latest
Most Popular
Titus Welliver in Bosch Legacy season 3
‘Bosch’ season 3 preview: 5 things to know before the final season on Prime Video
Robert Pattinson in &quot;Mickey 17&quot; movie (2025)
5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus (March 25-31)
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Ultra 3 just tipped for two major upgrades
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, March 25 (#653)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #387 (Tuesday, March 25 2025)
Two members of our review team photographed during a pressure relief test on the Saatva Classic mattress, with one typing notes into a laptop and the other measuring the amount of sinkage caused by a 56lb cast iron weight being dropped into the middle of the Saatva Classic mattress
People with this bed type are most satisfied with their mattress — and it’s not what we expected
A first look at Amazon&#039;s Fallout TV series coming to Prime Video
‘Fallout’ season 3 plans are reportedly being made — while season 2 is still filming
New emojis with iOS 18.4 beta release.
iOS 18.4 beta brings 8 new emoji to your iPhone — here's all the new options
Surface Laptop 7 from the front
Amazon just gave Surface Laptop 7 a 'frequently returned' label — here's what's going on
23andME box
23andMe has declared bankruptcy — here's how to delete your data now