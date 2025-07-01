Netflix is adding the NASA channel featuring live space missions — and my inner space nerd has never been happier

If you’re dialled into the space race, then catching a live rocket launch or watching a spacewalk in real time is just as exhilarating as the latest sci-fi show. And it's about to get a whole lot easier to satisfy your inner space nerd.

Netflix is teaming up with NASA to bring its dedicated live channel to the streaming platform starting this summer. This new feature will give Netflix’s millions of subscribers front-row access to live space missions, including rocket launches, spacewalks, and incredible views from the International Space Station.

The partnership offers a chance for NASA to reach a much wider, more diverse audience and inspire curiosity about space exploration on a global scale.

While NASA Plus has always been available for free through its own app and website, this collaboration means you won’t need to switch platforms or download anything extra to enjoy the cosmic magic.

For Netflix, this move is part of an ongoing expansion of its live programming lineup, which already includes sports, comedy specials, and awards shows.

The partnership offers a chance for NASA to reach a much wider, more diverse audience and inspire curiosity about space exploration on a global scale, considering Netflix reaches more than 700 million people worldwide.

I’m someone who’s always been fascinated by space, and I’ve lost count of how many documentaries and YouTube videos I’ve devoured on the subject. Considering “Alien” is my favorite movie franchise of all time, I think that says everything you need to know about my love for anything sci-fi. So I'll definitely be tuning in.

What to know about NASA Plus coming to Netflix

(Image credit: NASA)

NASA Plus is a free, ad-free streaming service created by NASA to give the public easy access to its live coverage, original series, and educational content. Until now, it’s only been available through the website, mobile apps, and select streaming devices. But starting this summer, the space agency’s dedicated live channel will officially become part of Netflix’s growing lineup of live content.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This means Netflix users will be able to stream real-time rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, Earth views from the ISS, and other key NASA events directly within the platform. No separate app or sign-in required. It’s expected to appear as a live channel tile, similar to how Netflix hosts live sporting events or comedy specials.

Together, we’re committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration — inspiring new generations — right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone Rebecca Sirmons, NASA

Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA Plus, said: “Our Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience. Together, we’re committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration — inspiring new generations — right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone.”

You can also expect multiple live streams running simultaneously, complete with countdowns and HD coverage. While Netflix hasn’t confirmed the exact launch date of the NASA Plus channel, they’ve hinted that more programming details will be “revealed at Tudum in the coming weeks.”

I think this is such a cool and genuinely exciting move for both NASA and Netflix. For NASA, it’s a brilliant way to bring space exploration to a much wider audience, especially people who might not go out of their way to download a separate app or follow mission updates online.

For the streaming giant, it’s a smart step forward as they build out their live programming. Space content is stunning, and so I’m confident it will bring something completely different to the usual lineup. This unique collaboration aims to bring the wonders of space exploration directly to your screen, no spacesuit required.