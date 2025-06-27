New on Hulu in July 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Hulu's July line-up is here to liven up the summer with another batch of brand-new movies and shows, plus plenty of library additions to keep you entertained all month long.

Some of the biggest releases of the month include the 17th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which gets a two-episode premiere in early July, and binge-viewers have drama "Washington Black" to look forward to streaming, too. Movie fans will be able to check out a number of new releases, including the spy thriller "The Amateur."

Below, I've listed three of my top picks of what's coming to Hulu this month, plus a complete list of everything new on Hulu in July 2025 (and what's leaving the streaming service soon) so you can plan your viewing accordingly.



If you don't see anything you like, be sure to check out our guide to the best shows on Hulu for tons more recommendations worthy of a spot on your watchlist.

New on Hulu in July 2025: Top picks

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' season 17 (premieres July 9)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 17 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

The longest-running live-action sitcom in the U.S. is returning for its seventeenth season this July, meaning we can expect even more outrageous antics from the Gang.

This season kicks off with the second part of the "Abbott Elementary" crossover, and, per the synopsis, we know this time they'll be "shamelessly shed[ding] their "niche" label for grander aspirations", this time around... doing everything they can to win money, respect and adoration.

Stream on Hulu from July 9

'The Amateur' (July 17)

The Amateur | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Following its theatrical run earlier in the year, this Rami Malek-led action thriller is coming to streaming in mid-July.

Malek stars as CIA cryptographer, Charlie Heller, a man whose life is turned upside down when his wife is murdered in a terror attack. When his supervisors refuse to take action against the people responsible, Charlie takes matters into his own hands.

Heading into the field, he embarks on a globetrotting, dangerous mission that forces him to rely on his intelligence to get his revenge and take down his wife's killers.

Stream on Hulu from July 17

'Washington Black' (July 23)

Washington Black | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

I only came across "Washington Black" for the first time when the trailer dropped not long ago, but it's definitely on my July radar now.

The series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Esi Edugyan and follows the 19th century of George Washington "Wash" Black, an 11-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation.

After a harrowing incident, he has to flee his home, setting Wash on a globe-trotting adventure that Hulu says "challenges and reshapes his understanding of family, freedom and love."

Stream on Hulu from July 23

Everything new on Hulu in July 2025

July 1

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 Reunion Special

Lies Hidden in My Garden season 1 (subbed)

Adam (2009)

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bridesmaids (2011)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Call (2013)

Catch and Release (2007)

Country Strong (2010)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Dear White People (2014)

Demolition (2016)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Easy A (2010)

The Equalizer 3 (2023)

Flight of the Phoenix (2004)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Garden State (2004)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

Honest Thief (2020)

The Internship (2013)

“I Love You, Man” (2009)

I Origins (2014)

I, Robot (2004)

I Saw the Light (2016)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingdom Come (2001)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mission to Marts (2000)

Pixels (2015)

The Pledge (2001)

Prometheus (2012)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Real Steel (2011)

Ruby Sparks (2012)

The Sandlot (1993)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Sisters (2015)

Sugar (2007)

Sunshine (2007)

Tammy (2014)

Taxi (2004)

Ted (2012)

Ted 2 (2018)

The Way Way Back (2013)

Wrath of Man (2021)

July 2

Dragon Ball DAIMA complete series (dubbed)

July 3

The American Soldier season 1

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol season 1

America: The Story of US season 1

America: Promised Land season 1

Barack Obama season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution season 1

Codes and Conspiracies seasons 1 and 2

Community (complete series)

Dan Da Da season 2 premiere (subbed and dubbed)

Days That Shaped America season 1

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes season 3C

The Proof is Out There season 4B

The Secret History of Air Force One season 1

The Secret History of the Civil War season 1

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers season 1

Who is Luigi Mangione? season 1

Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia (2022)

July 4

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

The Abyss (1989)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

In the Lost Lands (2025)

July 5

Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper season 1

The Idaho College Murders season 1

The Lake Erie Murders seasons 1 and 2

The Perfect Murder seasons 1 and 2

Untitled Maxine Project season 1

July 6

Cult and Extreme Belief season 1

Killer Cases season 6a

Toilet Bound Hanako-Kun season 2 sequel premiere (subbed)

July 7

Such Brave Girls season 2

Deep Sea Detectives season 1

Travel Texas season 1

July 8

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere (ABC)

Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers (Freeform)

Marked Men (2025)

July 9

Team Players season 1

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premiere

Ancient Aliens: Origins season 1

Insomnia (UK) season 1

Matched in Manhattan season 1

July 10

Suspicious Minds season 1

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations seasons 5 and 6

Extreme Road Ragers season 1A

Summer Baking Championship season 1

Parkland (2013)

Buffaloed (2019)

July 11

Celebrity Family Feud season 11 premiere (ABC)

Mountain Men season 13

Big Momma’s House (2000)

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006)

The Hot Chick (2002)

LOL Live with Chico Bean (2025)

LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka (2025)

Marmaduke (2010)

MR-9: Do or Die (2023)

Riff Raff (2024)

July 12

90 Day Fiance UK season 3

Prison Wives Club season 1

A Quiet Place Part II

July 13

Dumb Money (2023)

Deep Sea Detectives season 2

July 14

Fugitives Caught on Tape season 1

Stags (UK) season 1

July 15

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit

Get Away (2024)

Rachael Ray’s Holidays season 2

SAS: Red Notice (2021)

July 16

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes season 2A

Unexpected Loves season 1

July 17

The Amateur (2025)

Baylen Out Loud season 1

Jake Makes it Easy season 1

My 600-lb Life season 3

Polyfamily season 1

Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins (2021)

July 18

High Rollers (2024)

July 19

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda seasons 6 and 7

The Assessment (2024)

July 20

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

July 21

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari

July 22

Red Eye (UK) seasons 1 and 2

July 23

Washington Black season 1

July 24

Match Game season 6 premiere (ABC)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4 premiere (ABC)

Mad About You complete seasons 1-7

Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart season 1

Summer Baking Championship season 2

July 26

BBQ Brawl seasons 1 and 2

Chopped season 61

Tournament of Champions season 6

Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers season 6

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off season 1

July 28

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 1A

Operation Fortune (2023)

July 29

Memoir of a Snail (2024)

Dope Girls (UK) season 1

July 30

Mr & Mrs Murder

The Bachelor (Australia) seasons 3-5

The Bachelorette (Australia) seasons 3-4

July 31

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives season 5

Guy’s Grocery Games seasons 21, 22 and 38

Mad About You (2019) complete series

Leaving Hulu in July 2025

July 1

Asking for it (2021)

July 6

Ultrasound (2021)

July 7

Minamata (2022)

July 14

Supercell (2023)

July 15

"God's Country" (2022)

July 17

The Hater (2022)

July 18

The Cursed (2021)

July 19

Old Man (2022)

July 20

You Are Not My Mother (2021)

July 21

American Night (2021)

July 22

All My Friends Hate Me (2021)

July 23

My Happy Ending (2023)

July 24

Topside (2022)

July 25

The Lair (2022)

July 29

Hatching (2022)

July 30

A Day to Die (2022)