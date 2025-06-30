Netflix drops first look at new thriller series with Jude Law and Jason Bateman — and it’s already on my must-binge list

Netflix is adding a dark, family‑fueled entry to your early fall line‑up this year. The streaming service has just released first‑look images and confirmed a September 18 premiere date for “Black Rabbit,” an eight‑part thriller series headlined by Jude Law and Jason Bateman.

I haven’t delved into many sibling dramas before, but “Black Rabbit” (taking place amid the gritty New York nightlife scene) has already shot onto my must-watch list based on the premise alone. In fact, I wrote about it back in February as one of the new Netflix shows I’m most excited to binge in 2025.

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Black Rabbit” follows the story of the proprietor of New York’s most sought-after restaurant, who welcomes his troubled brother back into the fold, only to unleash buried wounds and new threats that put their entire empire at risk. You can never really go wrong with sizzling character drama.

The Tudum reveal teases a “propulsive thrill ride” woven with deep family tensions, and it almost gives me darker “Succession” meets “The Bear” vibes. Bateman, who also directs the first couple of episodes, undergoes a dramatic transformation into the scruffy, self‑destructive Vince, trading his composed “Ozark” persona for something a bit more unpredictable.

Netflix hasn’t released a trailer yet since it's still a few months away, but judging by the stylish first look and the strong lead pairing, “Black Rabbit” already feels like a compelling watch that most viewers will probably eat up come September.

‘Black Rabbit’ on Netflix — what we know right now

(Image credit: Netflix)

Along with the first-look images, Netflix also teased the story in a full synopsis: “Set against the backdrop of New York City’s high-pressure nightlife scene, Black Rabbit centers on two brothers who are pushed to the brink by their duty to family and their pursuit of success.

“Jake Friedken (Jude Law) is the charismatic owner of Black Rabbit, a restaurant and VIP lounge, poised to become the hottest spot in New York. But when his brother, Vince (Jason Bateman), returns to the business unexpectedly, trouble soon follows; opening the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built. Black Rabbit is a propulsive thrill ride and character examination about the way an unbreakable bond between two brothers can shatter their world and everything in its orbit.”

Law (who also serves as an executive producer alongside Bateman and creators Zach Baylin and Kate Susman) played a key role behind the scenes as well as on screen. He told Tudum: “At the heart, I hope [audiences] are hooked by the complicated, loving, volatile relationship of these two brothers.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bateman added: “It’s really about these brothers who love each other but don’t match — one’s a screw-up, and the other is much more buttoned up. Everybody can relate to that. Everybody’s either got a sibling, or a friendship where you love being with one another, but it’s kind of dangerous; where that person usually gets you in trouble, but they’re really exciting to be around.”

The cast doesn’t stop with the leads: Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, Troy Kotsur, Odessa Young, and more round out this ensemble, lending richness to the darker corners of the city.

In this upcoming thriller, it seems like the brothers are bound by one thing: Black Rabbit, the Manhattan restaurant they built together. According to co-creator Zach Baylin, he and fellow creator Kate Susman were drawn to the idea of a restaurant as the heartbeat of a city — a place where all kinds of people intersect and where, for some, it even “feels like a second home.”

As mentioned earlier, sibling dramas aren’t usually at the top of my list, but “Black Rabbit” has definitely piqued my curiosity. And honestly, that might just be down to seeing Bateman and Law playing completely against type. Whatever it is, I’m already intrigued (and still waiting on a trailer!). With just eight episodes, this one feels like it could easily climb to No. 1 on Netflix when it drops.

“Black Rabbit” debuts on Netflix on September 18. In the meantime, see what’s being added to Netflix in July 2025.