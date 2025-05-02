With IPL 2025 in full swing and as many as seven teams shaping up as contenders, now's as good a time as any to add cricket to your streaming setup.

Although cricket broadcasting rights in the U.S. aren't as fragmented as they are for other sports, you still have a few options to weigh up.

We consider Willow TV a must-have for cricket fans, and while Sling isn't the only cord-cutting service to carry Willow channels, we rate it as one of the best streaming services to subscribe to right now.

Read on as we explain how to watch cricket online with Sling from anywhere in the world.

Is Sling the best way to watch cricket online?

Cricket broadcasting rights in the U.S. are split between Willow TV, which you can watch through Sling, and ESPN Plus.

While Willow TV and ESPN Plus share the rights to a handful of events, such as the Men's T20 World Cup and the U19 Cricket World Cup, for most teams and competitions, it's one or the other.

Willow holds the rights to the IPL, Cricket World Cup and Big Bash League — cricket's three biggest events.

It also shows Australia, Bangladesh, England, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka games, the Bangladesh Premier League, Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League.

ESPN plus, meanwhile, shows India, Ireland, New Zealand and West Indies games, the Super Smash and Super50 Cup.

Willow TV channels are also carried by YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, but Sling is the over-the-top streamer that gets our recommendation, because of how flexible and customizable it is.

Best Sling deals for watching cricket in 2025

The best way of watching cricket on Sling is via the Dakshin Flex add-on, which carries both Willow 1 and Willow 2, can be bolted onto any of the three Sling plans.

The Sling Orange plan, which carries ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, costs $45.99 per month; Sling Blue, which carries Fox, NBC, USA Network and ABC in select markets, starts at $50.99 per month; Sling Orange & Blue costs $65.99 per month.

Whichever you choose, you'll get your first month half price.

The Dakshin Flex add-on costs an additional $10 per month, or $50 for six months.

Alternatively, there's the Desi Binge Plus add-on, which carries Willow 1 but not Willow 2. It costs $15 per month or $75 for six months, and also carries Sony Liv.

The cheapest way to watch cricket on Sling is with Sling Orange and the Dakshin Flex add-on. The Orange plan costs from $45.99/month and includes dozens of other great channels, but new users get a 50% discount on their first month. Dakshin Flex costs $10 per month, or $50 for six months.

2025 cricket schedule

May

Apr 20 — May 2: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test series (Willow 1 & 2 via Sling)

Apr 27 — May 11: Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series

Mar 22 — May 25: Indian Premier League (Willow 1 & 2 via Sling)

Apr 4 — Sep 27: County Championship

Can I watch Sling when outside the U.S.?

Sling is exclusive to the U.S. market, which means it doesn't work anywhere else — even if you have a subscription.

With a good VPN, however, you can retain access to all of the services you subscribe to even when you go abroad.

NordVPN topped our rankings to be crowned the best VPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's fast, has top-level security features, and is outstanding at unblocking streaming services like Sling. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off with this NordVPN deal

