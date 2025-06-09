How to watch 'Love Island U.K.' season 12 free online from anywhere

The time has come to crack on with the much-anticipated 2025 series of “Love Island U.K.", with a dozen bronzed hopefuls heading to Mallorca and looking for love. Here we reveal all the details you need to watch "Love Island U.K." season 12 online and from anywhere with a VPN — including free options.

'Love Island' 2024 live streams, TV channel "Love Island U.K." season 12 premieres on Monday, June 9 at 9 p.m. BST / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEST (Tue.)

• FREE STREAM — ITV2 / ITVX (U.K.) / 9Now (AUS)

• U.S. — Hulu / Disney+ Bundle

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The original — and arguably still the best — iteration of the "Love Island" behemoth, Maya Jama and Iain Stirling are back to see whether getting a hand plucked group of beautiful twenty somethings together on a Spanish island is a sure-fire way to inspire true love... or at least a few extra Instagram followers!

Promotional material for this run has already suggested that there will be more breakups, more make ups, and more twists than ever. So expect those devilish producers to have plenty of tricks up their sleeves to once again make the 2025 series your summer-long addiction.

And the drama has already commenced before a single Islander has stepped foot into the villa, with announced cast member Kyle Ashman now pulled from the programme due to his connection with a police investigation.

Here's everything you need to watch "Love Island U.K." season 12 online and stream episodes from wherever you are in the world and for FREE!

How to watch 'Love Island U.K.' season 12 for free online

The 2025 series of "Love Island U.K." will be shown on the free-to-air ITV2 on TV in the U.K.

All episodes will also be available to stream for FREE — live and on demand — on ITVX. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live.

Episodes will air daily at 9 p.m. BST. That's except for Saturdays, which are reserved for sister show "Love Island: Unseen Bits"

If you're outside of the U.K. when it's on, you can use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

Watch 'Love Island U.K.' season 12 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Love Island U.K." on your preferred streaming service?

You can still watch "Love Island U.K." season 12 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British streaming service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and stream "Love Island U.K." for free.

How to watch 'Love Island U.K.' season 12 in the U.S.

"Love Island U.K." season 12 can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S. Shows are broadcast a few days later than in the U.K., with things getting started Stateside on Thursday, June 12 and running concurrently with "Love Island USA" season 7 that started a week before.

Hulu plans start from $9.99/month or $99.99/year after the Hulu 30-day free trial ends. For even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle which gets you access to Hulu and Disney from only $10.99/month.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like "Only Murders in the Building" and "The Handmaid's Tale" plus, movies like "A Real Pain".

How to watch 'Love Island U.K' season 12 around the world

How to watch 'Love Island U.K.' season 12 in Australia

The 2025 season of "Love Island U.K" will be exclusively streamed by the FREE 9Now streaming platform in Australia. Episodes will start dropping there just a few days after they do in the U.K. on Wednesday, June 11.

All you need to access the service is your email and an Australian postcode (e.g. NSW 2000).

Remember, if you’re traveling and geo-blocking won’t let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Love Island U.K." online, no matter where you are.

Can I watch 'Love Island U.K.' season 12 in Canada?

Unfortunately, no information has been provided as to whether you will be able to watch the action in Canada.

Previously Hayu and Crave have streamed the box sets in the Great White North, but they're yet to release any information as to when season 12 will be released.

Traveling to Canada and want to watch you usual "Love Island U.K." season 12 stream? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access it when you're overseas.

'Love Island U.K.' season 12 islanders

Men

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Age Hometown Tommy Bradley 22 Hertford Blu Chegini 26 London Harry Cooksley 30 Guildford Ben Holbrough 23 Gloucester Dejon Noel-Williams 26 Watford Conor Phillips 25 Limerick

Women

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Age Hometown Megan Clarke 24 Dublin Helena Ford 29 London Alima Gagio 23 Glasgow Shakira Khan 22 Burnley Sophie Lee 29 Darwen Meg Moore 25 Southampton

