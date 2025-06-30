New on Peacock in July 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch
Every new show and movie coming to Peacock this month
Summer is in full swing, and Peacock is turning up the heat with a packed slate of TV premieres and new movies. From steamy hookups to deadly tournaments, July’s lineup is full of goodies you won't want to miss.
Leading the way is "Love Island USA," where the Casa Amor twist continues into July, keeping every islander on edge. With fresh bombshells, shifting loyalties, and shocking recouplings, there's plenty of love to go around ... but there'll also be some heartbreak and drama too, don't you worry.
Mystery fans can dive into "Poker Face," which is racing toward its season 2 finale. Charlie’s lie-detecting skills have taken her across the country, but with danger closing in, the final stop might be her most dangerous yet.
And in "Twisted Metal" season 2, John and Quiet are thrown into Calypso’s deadly demolition derby. With brutal new enemies and the return of John’s vigilante sister, Dollface, there's bound to be chaos.
No matter your mood, Peacock’s July drops are bringing the fire.
New on Peacock in July 2025: Top picks
'Love Island USA'
"Love Island" is far from over, and the heat is only rising. With a brand-new batch of bombshells turning heads, the villa split will stretch into July, giving islanders even more time to stray, sway and spark something new.
Expect bold moves, brutal recouplings, and enough drama to shake up every couple. No one’s safe, and loyalty has never looked shakier. So if you're looking for more romantic drama, rest assured, it's coming to round out your summer slate of Peacock content.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Stream on Peacock starting July 1
'Poker Face' season 2 finale
"Poker Face" season 2 races toward its conclusion with a high-stakes finale. Charlie’s (Natasha Lyonne) cross-country journey has led her through a string of strange crimes and shady characters, but her uncanny ability to spot a lie is about to be tested like never before.
As the season wraps, old threats resurface and the road ahead may hold more danger than answers. Typical for Charlie, though. So we're not worried (much).
Stream on Peacock on July 10
'Twisted Metal' season 2
After the chaos of last season, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) are thrown into the ultimate showdown: a no-rules tournament run by the elusive Calypso.
They’ll face brutal enemies old and new, including the unhinged Sweet Tooth (Will Arnett). But the road ahead gets even more twisted when John comes face-to-face with someone from his past: his sister, now a masked psycho known as Dollface (Tiana Okoye).
Stream on Peacock on July 31
Peacock originals and exclusives in July 2025
- June 27: The Woman In The Yard - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- July 10: Poker Face, Season 2 - Finale (Peacock Original)*
- July 11: Drop - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- July 13: Love Island Beyond The Villa, Season 1 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
- July 13: Love Island USA, Season 7 - Finale (Peacock Original)*
- July 31: Twisted Metal, Season 2 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
Everything new on Peacock in July 2025
* = is exclusive to Peacock
(++) = New episodes of Reelz original series stream live on the Reelz Channel and are available on demand the next day.
New Episodes Weekly
- America’s Got Talent, Season 20 (NBC)
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 (NBC)
- Below Deck, Season 12 (Bravo)
- Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
- Destination X, Season 1 (NBC)
- Kings Court, Season 1 (Bravo)
- La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 (Peacock Original)
- The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 (Bravo)
- Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 (NBC)
- Next Gen NYC, Season 1 (Bravo)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++
- Pase a La Fama, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 (E!)
- Poker Face, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 4 (USA)
- Revival, Season 1 (SYFY)
- Snapped, Season 35 (Oxygen)
- Survival Mode, Season 1 (NBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 4 (Telemundo)
- Transplant, Season 4 (NBC)
- Twisted Metal, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
- The Valley, Season 2 (Bravo)
- The Valley After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
- Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)
- The Weeknight, Season 1 (MSNBC)
New additions
JULY 1
- 10 Items Or Less
- 13
- About My Father*
- Airplane!
- American Pie
- Aquamarine
- Are We There Yet?*
- Barbershop
- Barbershop 2: Back In Business
- Beauty Shop
- Big Momma’s House
- The Brothers
- Chance of Snow
- Contraband
- Couples Retreat
- The Croods
- Daniel Isn’t Real
- Dante’s Peak
- Dazed And Confused
- Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- The Fate Of The Furious
- First Blood
- Forrest Gump
- Friday
- The Friday After Next
- Furious 7
- Goodfellas
- Hall Pass
- The High Note*
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Hotel Transylvania*
- Hotel Transylvania 2*
- I Am Woman
- Iris
- King Kong
- The King of Staten Island*
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
- Liar, Liar
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Making Babies
- The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
- Mission: Impossible
- Next Friday
- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- Ray
- Repo Men
- Robin Hood (2010)
- Role Models
- Sausage Party*
- Self/Less
- Semi-Pro
- Sisters
- Street Fighter
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby*
- The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – Premiere (Oxygen)
- The Turning*
- Titanic
- Tropic Thunder
- Twister
- War Of The Worlds
- Waterworld
- Whitey: United States Of America V James Bulger
- Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
JULY 2
- Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 - Finale (E!)
JULY 3
- The American Society Of Magical Negroes*
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JULY 4
- Curry Inc: The Business of Stephen Curry - Premiere (CNBC)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks
JULY 5
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
JULY 6
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- She Said
JULY 7
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
JULY 8
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Survival Mode, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)
JULY 10
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Poker Face, Season 2 - Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JULY 11
- Drop - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 - Premiere (Bravo)
JULY 12
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JULY 13
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Love Island USA, Season 7 - Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JULY 14
- Kings Court, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)
- Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Seasons 16-17 (WeTV)
JULY 15
- Bahar: Esencia de Mujer, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)
JULY 16
- Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 - Premiere (E!)
JULY 17
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JULY 18
- Transplant, Season 4 - Finale (NBC)
JULY 20
- Violent Night*
JULY 21
- Rizzoli & Isles, Season 1-7 (TNT)
JULY 23
- The Valley After Show, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo Digital)
JULY 24
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
JULY 27
- Tár*
JULY 28
- Adaptive: Paris (Vitium Productions LLC)
- Unlocked, Season 2 (CNBC)
JULY 29
- Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 1 - Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)
JULY 30
- Destination X, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 4 - Premiere (Telemundo)
JULY 31
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Twisted Metal, Season 2 - Premiere, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
Live sports and events
New Episodes Weekly
- Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Thursday)
- The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
- PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
- The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)
- You Better You Bet (Monday through Friday)
- July 2: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Canada (Spanish)
- July 3-28: Tour De France: Beyond the Podium
- July 4: Macy's 4th of July Fireworks
- July 5: SuperMotocross World Championships – RedBud
- July 5: USATF - Prefontaine Classic
- July 5-31: Tour de France
- July 5-31: Lance Armstrong Tour de France Podcast
- July 6: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge
- July 10: Puma NXTPRO
- July 11-13: American Century Championship
- July 11-31: World Aquatics Championships
- July 12: SuperMotocross World Championships – Spring Creek
- July 12: NXT Great American Bash
- July 12: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- July 12-13: IMSA – Chevrolet Grand Prix
- July 12-13: MotoAmerica Superbike Championship - Speedfast at Monterey
- July 13: WWE Evolution
- July 16-20: The Open Championship - Golf
- July 18-19: U.S. Girls Junior Amateur
- July 19: SuperMotocross World Championships – Washougal
- July 19: U.S. Classic and Hopes Championships
- July 19: Breeders Cup Challenge Series - Haskell Stakes
- July 19-27: World Matchplay Darts
- July 20: Puma NXTPRO
- July 25-26: U.S. Junior Amateur
- July 26: Premier League Summer Series
- July 26-27: Senior Open Championship
- July 30: Premier League Summer Series
- July 31: NFL Hall of Fame Game - Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers
News programming and talk shows
SAME-DAY
- Tk
- Jenna & Friends, Season 1 (Monday)
- Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
- Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
- Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
- TODAY (Monday through Friday)
- Nightly News with Tom Llamas (Daily)
NEXT-DAY NEWS
- All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
- The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
- Dateline (Monday)
- Dateline (Saturday)
- Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
- Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)
- Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)
- Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)
- Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)
- The Weeknight on MSNBC (Tuesday through Saturday)
NEXT-DAY TALK SHOWS
- Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
- The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)
- Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
NON-LINEAR/DIGITAL ONLY
- Morning Mika (Thursday)
- Velshi Banned Book Club (Wednesdays, bi-weekly)
More from Tom's Guide
Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.