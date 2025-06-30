New on Peacock in July 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch

Summer is in full swing, and Peacock is turning up the heat with a packed slate of TV premieres and new movies. From steamy hookups to deadly tournaments, July’s lineup is full of goodies you won't want to miss.

Leading the way is "Love Island USA," where the Casa Amor twist continues into July, keeping every islander on edge. With fresh bombshells, shifting loyalties, and shocking recouplings, there's plenty of love to go around ... but there'll also be some heartbreak and drama too, don't you worry.

Mystery fans can dive into "Poker Face," which is racing toward its season 2 finale. Charlie’s lie-detecting skills have taken her across the country, but with danger closing in, the final stop might be her most dangerous yet.

And in "Twisted Metal" season 2, John and Quiet are thrown into Calypso’s deadly demolition derby. With brutal new enemies and the return of John’s vigilante sister, Dollface, there's bound to be chaos.

No matter your mood, Peacock’s July drops are bringing the fire.

New on Peacock in July 2025: Top picks

'Love Island USA'

Love Island USA Season 7 | Official Teaser | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

"Love Island" is far from over, and the heat is only rising. With a brand-new batch of bombshells turning heads, the villa split will stretch into July, giving islanders even more time to stray, sway and spark something new.

Expect bold moves, brutal recouplings, and enough drama to shake up every couple. No one’s safe, and loyalty has never looked shakier. So if you're looking for more romantic drama, rest assured, it's coming to round out your summer slate of Peacock content.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stream on Peacock starting July 1

'Poker Face' season 2 finale

Poker Face Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

"Poker Face" season 2 races toward its conclusion with a high-stakes finale. Charlie’s (Natasha Lyonne) cross-country journey has led her through a string of strange crimes and shady characters, but her uncanny ability to spot a lie is about to be tested like never before.

As the season wraps, old threats resurface and the road ahead may hold more danger than answers. Typical for Charlie, though. So we're not worried (much).

Stream on Peacock on July 10

'Twisted Metal' season 2

Twisted Metal Season 2 | John Doe & Quiet Take On a Deadly Derby | Exclusive Clip - YouTube Watch On

After the chaos of last season, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) are thrown into the ultimate showdown: a no-rules tournament run by the elusive Calypso.

They’ll face brutal enemies old and new, including the unhinged Sweet Tooth (Will Arnett). But the road ahead gets even more twisted when John comes face-to-face with someone from his past: his sister, now a masked psycho known as Dollface (Tiana Okoye).

Stream on Peacock on July 31

Peacock originals and exclusives in July 2025

June 27: The Woman In The Yard - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

July 10: Poker Face, Season 2 - Finale (Peacock Original)*

July 11: Drop - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

July 13: Love Island Beyond The Villa, Season 1 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

July 13: Love Island USA, Season 7 - Finale (Peacock Original)*

July 31: Twisted Metal, Season 2 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Everything new on Peacock in July 2025

* = is exclusive to Peacock

(++) = New episodes of Reelz original series stream live on the Reelz Channel and are available on demand the next day.

New Episodes Weekly

America’s Got Talent, Season 20 (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 12 (Bravo)

Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

Destination X, Season 1 (NBC)

Kings Court, Season 1 (Bravo)

La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 (Peacock Original)

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 (Bravo)

Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 (Telemundo)

NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 (NBC)

Next Gen NYC, Season 1 (Bravo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 (E!)

Poker Face, Season 2 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 4 (USA)

Revival, Season 1 (SYFY)

Snapped, Season 35 (Oxygen)

Survival Mode, Season 1 (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 4 (Telemundo)

Transplant, Season 4 (NBC)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 (Peacock Original)

The Valley, Season 2 (Bravo)

The Valley After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)

The Weeknight, Season 1 (MSNBC)

New additions

JULY 1

10 Items Or Less

13

About My Father*

Airplane!

American Pie

Aquamarine

Are We There Yet?*

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Beauty Shop

Big Momma’s House

The Brothers

Chance of Snow

Contraband

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Daniel Isn’t Real

Dante’s Peak

Dazed And Confused

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Fate Of The Furious

First Blood

Forrest Gump

Friday

The Friday After Next

Furious 7

Goodfellas

Hall Pass

The High Note*

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hotel Transylvania*

Hotel Transylvania 2*

I Am Woman

Iris

King Kong

The King of Staten Island*

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Liar, Liar

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Making Babies

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

Mission: Impossible

Next Friday

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Ray

Repo Men

Robin Hood (2010)

Role Models

Sausage Party*

Self/Less

Semi-Pro

Sisters

Street Fighter

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby*

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – Premiere (Oxygen)

The Turning*

Titanic

Tropic Thunder

Twister

War Of The Worlds

Waterworld

Whitey: United States Of America V James Bulger

Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

JULY 2

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 - Finale (E!)

JULY 3

The American Society Of Magical Negroes*

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

JULY 4

Curry Inc: The Business of Stephen Curry - Premiere (CNBC)

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

JULY 5

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

JULY 6

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

She Said

JULY 7

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

JULY 8

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Survival Mode, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)

JULY 10

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Poker Face, Season 2 - Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

JULY 11

Drop - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 - Premiere (Bravo)

JULY 12

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

JULY 13

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA, Season 7 - Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

JULY 14

Kings Court, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Seasons 16-17 (WeTV)

JULY 15

Bahar: Esencia de Mujer, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)

JULY 16

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 - Premiere (E!)

JULY 17

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

JULY 18

Transplant, Season 4 - Finale (NBC)

JULY 20

Violent Night*

JULY 21

Rizzoli & Isles, Season 1-7 (TNT)

JULY 23

The Valley After Show, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo Digital)

JULY 24

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

JULY 27

Tár*

JULY 28

Adaptive: Paris (Vitium Productions LLC)

Unlocked, Season 2 (CNBC)

JULY 29

Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 1 - Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)

JULY 30

Destination X, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 4 - Premiere (Telemundo)

JULY 31

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Twisted Metal, Season 2 - Premiere, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

Live sports and events

New Episodes Weekly

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Thursday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

You Better You Bet (Monday through Friday)

July 2: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Canada (Spanish)

July 3-28: Tour De France: Beyond the Podium

July 4: Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

July 5: SuperMotocross World Championships – RedBud

July 5: USATF - Prefontaine Classic

July 5-31: Tour de France

July 5-31: Lance Armstrong Tour de France Podcast

July 6: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge

July 10: Puma NXTPRO

July 11-13: American Century Championship

July 11-31: World Aquatics Championships

July 12: SuperMotocross World Championships – Spring Creek

July 12: NXT Great American Bash

July 12: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

July 12-13: IMSA – Chevrolet Grand Prix

July 12-13: MotoAmerica Superbike Championship - Speedfast at Monterey

July 13: WWE Evolution

July 16-20: The Open Championship - Golf

July 18-19: U.S. Girls Junior Amateur

July 19: SuperMotocross World Championships – Washougal

July 19: U.S. Classic and Hopes Championships

July 19: Breeders Cup Challenge Series - Haskell Stakes

July 19-27: World Matchplay Darts

July 20: Puma NXTPRO

July 25-26: U.S. Junior Amateur

July 26: Premier League Summer Series

July 26-27: Senior Open Championship

July 30: Premier League Summer Series

July 31: NFL Hall of Fame Game - Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers

News programming and talk shows

SAME-DAY

Tk

Jenna & Friends, Season 1 (Monday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Nightly News with Tom Llamas (Daily)

NEXT-DAY NEWS

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Monday)

(Monday) Dateline (Saturday)

(Saturday) Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)

Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)

The Weeknight on MSNBC (Tuesday through Saturday)

NEXT-DAY TALK SHOWS

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

NON-LINEAR/DIGITAL ONLY

Morning Mika (Thursday)

Velshi Banned Book Club (Wednesdays, bi-weekly)