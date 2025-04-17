Google TV Streamer gets its first discount — here's how much you can save

With TV interfaces causing a stir with more and more ads baked into their software, you may want to think about getting a streaming device to combat them. And I think I've found the perfect one slashed in time for the summer.

Right now, you can get the Google TV Streamer for $79 at Amazon. That's a 21% slashing on our favorite streaming device and one of the first deals on this of its kind.

Limited time deal Google TV Streamer 4K: was $99 now $79 at Amazon The Google TV Streamer isn't one of our favorite streaming devices for nothing. It's packed with tons of features not only for the streaming enthusiast but also for smart home fans, as well, thanks to its Thread broader router. It's also equipped with 32GB of storage, making it ideal for fast speeds as well as tons of downloaded content for you to enjoy beyond its near unlimited amount of streaming services and free content.

In our Google TV Streamer review, we raved about its redesigned remote, enhanced smart controls, and bevy of AI features. It instantly landed among the best streaming devices, as it's honestly a one-of-a-kind workhorse, offering tons of potential for a wide range of users.

I've personally tried all there is to offer in the world of streaming devices, from the Roku Ultra to the Fire Stick 4K. While these are definitely value picks with tons of features on their own, they don't quite add up to the same level on offer with the Google TV Streamer.

It's one of the fastest devices in the shed, owing largely to its 32GB of internal storage. This is perfect for users who want to download some shows or movies directly on the device, but even if you don't the Ethernet port makes internet connectivity a breeze.

This is what makes it one of the best smart home devices, too. As mentioned, it's built with a Thread board router that allows it to function with Matter devices, streamlining various automations and assorted smart home tasks.

Google has yet to say if Gemini will be landing on the device in the future, but if I were to guess it most likely will, seeing as its AI wallpapers were a major highlight. Tom's Guide has reached out to Google for comment on this, and will update this page once we know more.

Given this is the first time the Google TV Streamer has dropped in price, it's marked as one of the best times to nab it before it's gone. It's a limited time deal so act fast!