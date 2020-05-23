Best Memorial Day mattress sales — up to $400 off at Nectar, Casper, more

The weekend is here and with it come a multitude of Memorial Day mattress sales. While many shoppers use Memorial Day sales to purchase items like patio furniture and charcoal grills, the holiday is also a great time for Memorial Day mattress sales.
We're currently seeing mattress sales that take up to 40% off traditional prices. Some manufacturers are sweetening their sale prices with freebies like mattress protectors and pillows. So we're rounding up this weekend's best Memorial Day mattress sales. From sitewide discounts to the best mattress coupons, here are the best Memorial Day mattress sales right now.
- Shop smart! The best mattresses you can buy online
- Where to buy face masks
- Memorial Day patio furniture sales
Mattress sales — Quick links
- Shop all mattress deals at DreamCloud
- Shop all mattress deals at Nectar
- Shop all mattress deals at Casper
- Shop all mattress deals at Saatva
- Shop all mattress deals at Serta
- Shop all mattress deals at Purple
- Shop all mattress deals at Amerisleep
Best Memorial Day mattress sales right now
Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was $59 now $39 @ Home Depot
Breathe new life into your mattress with this memory foam mattress topper. Now $20 off, it features a gel-infused swirl design that helps regulate body temperature and keeps you cool while you sleep at night. View Deal
Nectar: free $399 gift w/ purchase
Purchase a regularly priced Nectar mattress (excluding Lush mattresses) and you'll get a free $399 gift from Nectar. The gift bundle includes a free mattress protector ($99 value), free sheet set ($150 value), and free premium pillows ($150 value). View Deal
Amerisleep: 30% off all mattress
Amerisleep has one of the mattress sales we've seen. They're taking 30% off any mattress purchase via coupon code "AS30." After discount, an AS2 twin mattress costs just $699.30 ($299 off). View Deal
Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses @ Beautyrest
Beautyrest has a variety of Memorial Day mattress sales ongoing through June 1. The mattress manufacturer is taking $100 off Beautyrest Hybrid and Harmony Lux Carbon mattresses. It's also taking $200 off Beautyrest Harmony Lux Diamond and Black Original mattresses. Finally, it's taking $300 off Beautyrest Black with Cooling Upgrade or Cooling + Comfort Upgrade mattresses. View Deal
Casper: 10% off entire order
Casper is our favorite overall mattress manufacturer thanks to their stellar line of mattresses. Use coupon code "MEMDAY10" to take 10% off your entire purchase. Sale ends June 1.View Deal
Tuft & Needle: up to 30% off & Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle is taking up to 30% off sitewide during its Memorial Day mattress sale. After discount, mattress prices start as low as $536 for a queen Tuft & Needle mattress. Accessories like mattress protectors are also on sale through the end of the month. View Deal
Idle Sleep coupons: 35% off sitewide @ Idle Sleep
Idle Sleep is taking 35% off sitewide via coupon code "MEMDAY35". Alternatively, use coupon "MEMDAYADJUST" to get a free adjustable base and two pillows with the purchase of any mattress. Or use coupon code "MEMDAYBUNDLE" to score a free foundation/base, sheet set, and mattress protector with any mattress purchase. View Deal
DreamCloud sale: $200 off mattresses + free weighted blanket
As part of its Memorial Day mattress sale, DreamCloud is taking $200 off its entire line of regularly-priced mattresses. Plus, get a free weighted blanket and pillow with your mattress purchase. The sale ends June 2 at 2:59am ET. View Deal
Saatva: $200 off orders of $1,000 or more
Saatva makes some of the best mattresses you can buy. Mattresses are made with innerspring coils that are individually wrapped, so if your partner rolls around during sleep, you won't feel them move as much. Currently, Saatva is taking $200 off order of $1,000 or more. It's one of the best mattress sales you'll find right now. Sale ends May 25.View Deal
iComfort mattress: was $1,199 now $999 @ Serta
For the first time ever, the queen-size Serta iComfort mattress is on sale for $999. The mattress has been specifically designed to keep warm sleepers cool thanks to its multi-layered foam technology. All models of this mattress are $200 off. View Deal
Free mattress protector + pillow: @ Purple mattress
Purple mattress is offering some freebies with select purchases. Buy the Purple mattress and get a free Purple mattress protector ($99 value). Buy a Purple Hybrid or Hybrid Premier mattress, and you'll get the free mattress protector and free plush pillow. View Deal
When to find mattress sales
Holidays are — not surprisingly — the best time of year for mattress sales. November sees the most mattress sales, but other holidays like Memorial Day and Labor Day offer equally impressive discounts.
Memorial Day is a traditionally good time for mattress sales with all of the major mattress manufacturers offering aggressive discounts. Even better, most of these mattress sales will last through the end of the month, giving shoppers ample time to compare deals and prices.